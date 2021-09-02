U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

Canadian Franchise Association Selects Mr. Lube as 2021 Outstanding Corporate Citizen

Mr. Lube Canada
·3 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Lube, Canada’s leading quick lube provider in the routine automotive maintenance sector, is proud to announce that they are the recipient of the Canadian Franchise Association’s 2021 Outstanding Corporate Citizen Award.

In 2002, Mr. Lube Canada founded the Mr. Lube Foundation to support its goal of giving back to the community and helping those most in need. To date, the Foundation has donated more than $5 million dollars to charities across Canada. Whether it be through annual programs like Kids Drive, supporting The Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada and children’s welfare, or MS weekend, raising funds for the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada to help find a cure for MS, giving back has always been important to Mr. Lube.

“On behalf of Mr. Lube’s board of directors, our employees, our franchise owners, and supplier partners, we are very honoured and humbled to have received this recognition,” stated Stuart Suls, President and CEO for Mr. Lube. “We are locally owned and operated within Canadian communities from coast to coast. Giving back and being a part of our communities is who we are as the Mr. Lube family.”

The Outstanding Corporate Citizen Award is given to a franchise system that has demonstrated genuine and ongoing concern and support for a community or social service group(s). Award recipients are selected based on their philanthropic innovation, support, and impact to the community whether on a local, regional, national, or global scale. Elements taken into consideration include involvement throughout the franchise system and integration into the corporate culture, profile given to the support recipient organization(s), sustainability, innovation in how funds or gifts in kind are raised, benefit to the community, and amount of funds or gifts in kind are raised.

About Mr. Lube Canada

Mr. Lube is Canada's leading quick lube provider in the routine automotive maintenance sector. The company was founded in 1976, pioneering a category of automotive servicing that focused on convenience and no appointment necessary. With 175 locations across the country, Mr. Lube is operated by a national network of franchisees. Headquartered in Richmond, BC, the company also has an office in Mississauga, Ontario to support its national franchise network.

For more information about Mr. Lube, please visit: www.mrlube.com; Facebook/MrLubeCanada (www.facebook.com/MrLubeCanada); Twitter @MrLube (www.twitter.com/MrLube).

About CFA & Recognition Awards

The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) is a national, not-for-profit association of more than 700 corporate members representing over 40,000 franchise business owners. We are the voice of the franchise community and the recognized authority on franchising in Canada.

The CFA Recognition Awards recognize outstanding achievements and contributions made to the Canadian franchise community in various ways. Franchised business represents a significant portion of the Canadian economy that embodies and promotes a strong entrepreneurial spirit and work ethic.

For additional information, comments or photos, please contact:

Kelly Ma
Director - Human Resources
Mr. Lube Canada
Tel: 604.759.4336
Cell: 604.340.1644
kma@mrlube.com


