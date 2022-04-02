Canadian Gaming Association Celebrates Launch of Ontario’s iGaming Market

Canadian Gaming Association

TORONTO, April 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA), in partnership with the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, will be gathering with representatives from Ontario’s iGaming industry to celebrate the launch of Ontario’s regulated iGaming market at the TSX Market Centre on April 4 at 8:30am.



Speakers include:

Paul Burns, President & CEO, CGA

Dave Forestell, Chair, iGaming Ontario

Jordan Gnat, CEO, Playmaker Capital

John Levy, CEO, theScore Inc.

Steven Salz, CEO, Rivalry

This event will be live streamed at https://youtu.be/3LjQVclHzb4 . Media are welcome to attend.

What: Launch of Ontario’s iGaming Market Where: TSX Market Centre, 125 Adelaide Street, Toronto When: April 4, 2022, from 8:30am – 9:30am ET

About the Canadian Gaming Association

The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is a not-for-profit organization that works to advance the evolution of Canada’s gaming industry. The association’s mandate is to promote the economic value of gaming in Canada; use research, innovation, and best practices to help the industry advance; and create productive dialogue among stakeholders. Visit www.canadiangaming.ca to learn more about the CGA and gaming in Canada.

For further information please contact:

Paul Burns, Canadian Gaming Association

(416) 579-3922

pburns@canadiangaming.ca



