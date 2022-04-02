U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,545.86
    +15.45 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,818.27
    +139.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,261.50
    +40.98 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.11
    +20.99 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.42
    -0.86 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.50
    -25.50 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    -0.38 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1049
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0500 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5000
    +0.8120 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,657.29
    +688.13 (+1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,085.80
    +45.54 (+4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     

Canadian Gaming Association Celebrates Launch of Ontario’s iGaming Market

Canadian Gaming Association
·1 min read
Canadian Gaming Association
Canadian Gaming Association

TORONTO, April 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA), in partnership with the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, will be gathering with representatives from Ontario’s iGaming industry to celebrate the launch of Ontario’s regulated iGaming market at the TSX Market Centre on April 4 at 8:30am.

Speakers include:

  • Paul Burns, President & CEO, CGA

  • Dave Forestell, Chair, iGaming Ontario

  • Jordan Gnat, CEO, Playmaker Capital

  • John Levy, CEO, theScore Inc.

  • Steven Salz, CEO, Rivalry

This event will be live streamed at https://youtu.be/3LjQVclHzb4. Media are welcome to attend.

What:

Launch of Ontario’s iGaming Market

Where:

TSX Market Centre, 125 Adelaide Street, Toronto

When:

April 4, 2022, from 8:30am – 9:30am ET

About the Canadian Gaming Association

The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is a not-for-profit organization that works to advance the evolution of Canada’s gaming industry. The association’s mandate is to promote the economic value of gaming in Canada; use research, innovation, and best practices to help the industry advance; and create productive dialogue among stakeholders. Visit www.canadiangaming.ca to learn more about the CGA and gaming in Canada.

For further information please contact:

Paul Burns, Canadian Gaming Association
(416) 579-3922
pburns@canadiangaming.ca


Recommended Stories

  • Here's What Will Happen to AT&T and Discovery Communications Shares Ahead of the Warner Bros. Discovery Merger

    Ahead of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, AT&T and Discovery Communications shareholders have decisions to make.

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • Will Tesla's Stock Split Trigger Another 80% Run-Up?

    On March 28, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) made headlines when management announced at an annual shareholder meeting that it intends to seek shareholder approval for a stock split. With Tesla stock trading around $1,000 per share, a similar split would mean each share would be valued at around $200. This mechanism works by cutting how much each share is was worth by a fifth and instantaneously paying a dividend of four additional shares, so stock owners are made whole.

  • Cathie Wood Suffers a Major Blow

    An important U.S. regulator raises concerns about 'fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices.'

  • 2 AI Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    A path-carving innovator and an evolving old guard are in the early stages of a massive market growth.

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Is Down 6% Today

    Shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) were trading about 6% lower at 2 p.m. ET Friday after a JPMorgan analyst removed the semiconductor giant from its "analyst focus list," indicating that the firm no longer sees it as a top stock with meaningful upside from its current price.

  • Legendary Value Investor Joel Greenblatt Loves These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that legendary value investor Joel Greenblatt loves. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Greenblatt portfolio, go directly to Legendary Value Investor Joel Greenblatt Loves These 5 Stocks. Joel Greenblatt, the chief of Gotham Asset Management, has had a storied career in the […]

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.

  • Stock Rally That Nobody Saw Coming Is Refusing to Go Quietly

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds distrust it, a clutch of strategists say it’s doomed, and the Federal Reserve probably wishes it would stop. But a fearsome stock market rally that has been giving prognosticators fits is refusing to go away. Most Read from BloombergRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeUkraine Update: U.S. Steps Up Military, Defense AssistanceUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeWill Smith, Facing Discipline Over Slap, Quits Film AcademyNe

  • Hedge Funds Prefer These 9 Tech Stocks Over Netflix

    In this article, we discuss the 9 tech stocks that hedge funds prefer over Netflix. If you want to read about some more tech stocks that hedge funds like, go directly to Hedge Funds Prefer These 4 Tech Stocks Over Netflix. Streaming giant Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has announced a series of measures aimed at shoring […]

  • 3 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has said that he will never split Berkshire Hathaway stock. With the company's Class A shares recently hitting a record high and trading at roughly $527,400 each, that might come as something of a surprise. On the other hand, it's undeniable that prominent companies have seen significant stock-price gains after announcing and completing stock splits in recent years.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Nasdaq's 7 Worst-Performing March Stocks?

    Last month ended up being a pretty good one for the market, with the Nasdaq Composite bouncing back from February's 3% stumble to log a gain of a little more than 3% in March despite this past week's weakness. If you're wondering, last month's biggest large-cap Nasdaq losers are Grab Holdings, Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), and Huazhu Group, suffering losses of 39%, 31%, 20%, and 21%, respectively. Dishonorable mentions also go the fifth-, sixth-, and seventh-place large-cap laggards Pinduoduo, JD.com, and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA),  down 23%, 19%, and 17% (again, respectively) in March.

  • Exxon Mobil, Google Lead Five Stocks Near Buy Points For Resilient Portfolio

    Exxon Mobil and Google are among five stocks near buy points. A diverse portfolio can be more resilient amid market shifts.

  • Are Any Marijuana Stocks On U.S. Exchanges Buys As Houses Passes MORE Act?

    Canadian marijuana stocks were quiet after the House passed the MORE Act. So are any Canadian marijuana stocks buys now?

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name, High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These well-known companies, which are yielding between 4% and 5.3%, are begging to be bought following the Nasdaq's 22% peak decline.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Shot Up This Week

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) ended this week on a solid note, rising 15.8% through 2 p.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape rocketed the afternoon of March 28 when an article from German business monthly, Manager Magazin, reported Porsche to be working with QuantumScape for solid-state batteries to power an electric version of its 911 sports car. Porsche is a Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY) brand, and 911 a hugely popular car.

  • I’ve always pounded the table on revolutionary companies. Now I’ve found myself buying Intel’s stock

    Intel is a company that is probably about to take market share for the first time in at least half a decade in the world’s most important technology industry: computer chips. The semiconductor industry is facing a potential decade-long supply-constraint problem that this company can fix, giving it a potential trillion-dollar side business along with maybe another one or two.

  • Russia prepared for 8 years to be cut off from the West. Meet the payment system that’s still processing its credit card transactions

    NSPK has helped Russia avoid the worst of western sanctions by allowing credit card transaction processing to continue.

  • Tesla Proposes a Dividend (Not Really). TJX and PNC Announce Payout Hikes (for Real).

    TJX and PNC announced dividend increases this past week, while Micron Technology and Hormel Foods were among companies that maintained their payouts. Tesla proposed a stock split, financial pros say, but termed it as a stock dividend.