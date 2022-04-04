The Canadian Gaming Association Opens the Market

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the launch of the Province of Ontario's new regulated marketplace for igaming (casino and sports betting) and open the market.

The Canadian Gaming Association is a national trade association that represents leading operators and suppliers in Canada's gaming, sports betting, eSports, and lottery industries - a full spectrum of companies from land-based and online casino operators to providers of global premium sports, eSports, and game content and technology.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Monday, April 4, 2022

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: 120 Adelaide St W.

