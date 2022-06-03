U.S. markets closed

Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

Canadian General Investments, Limited
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Canadian General Investments, Limited

TORONTO, Canada, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (TSX:CGI.PR.D) (LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at May 31, 2022 was $51.28, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of -15.7% and -3.1%, respectively. These compare with the -1.3% and 7.9% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of preference shares and bank borrowing, in an effort to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at May 31, 2022, the combined leverage afforded by both forms of leverage represented 16.4% of CGI’s net assets, up from 13.7% at the end of 2021 and 15.6% at May 31, 2021.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at May 31, 2022 was $36.47, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -16.2% and 0.9%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of May 31, 2022 were as follows:

Materials

21.3

%

Industrials

18.1

%

Information Technology

16.5

%

Consumer Discretionary

11.2

%

Financials

11.2

%

Energy

11.0

%

Real Estate

4.9

%

Communication Services

2.4

%

Cash & Cash Equivalents

2.2

%

Health Care

1.2

%

 

 

 

The top ten investments which comprised 35.8% of the investment portfolio at market as of May 31, 2022 were as follows:

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

5.3

%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

4.7

%

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited

4.1

%

Franco-Nevada Corporation

4.1

%

NVIDIA Corporation

3.2

%

Apple Inc.

3.1

%

Bank of Montreal

3.0

%

TFI International Inc.

2.9

%

Mastercard Incorporated

2.8

%

WSP Global Inc.

2.6

%

 

 

 

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca


