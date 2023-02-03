U.S. markets closed

Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

·2 min read
TORONTO, Canada, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI, CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at January 31, 2023 was $52.99, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 9.8% and -5.9%, respectively. These compare with the 7.4% and 1.6% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of preference shares and bank borrowing, in an effort to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at January 31, 2023, the combined leverage afforded by both forms of leverage represented 13.6% of CGI’s net assets, down from 14.9% at the end of 2022 and 14.6% at January 31, 2022.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at January 31, 2023 was $33.56, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 2.9% and -15.6%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2023 were as follows:

Industrials

21.1

%

Information Technology

18.2

%

Materials

17.6

%

Consumer Discretionary

12.1

%

Financials

11.2

%

Energy

11.1

%

Real Estate

5.2

%

Communication Services

2.3

%

Health Care

0.9

%

Cash & Cash Equivalents

0.3

%


The top ten investments which comprised 38.6% of the investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2023 were as follows:

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited

4.8

%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

4.7

%

Franco-Nevada Corporation

4.5

%

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

4.4

%

TFI International Inc.

4.1

%

NVIDIA Corporation

3.5

%

Apple Inc.

3.2

%

WSP Global Inc.

3.2

%

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

3.1

%

Mastercard Incorporated

3.1

%


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca


