Canadian General Investments: Report of Voting Results
- CGI-PD.TO
- CGRIF
TORONTO, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This report is filed under section 16.3 of National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure in respect of the annual general meeting of shareholders of Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX: CGI, CGI.PR.D and LSE: CGI) (the “Corporation”) held on April 14, 2022 (the “Meeting”).
There were 14,424,601 common shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting (equal to 69.15% of the issued and outstanding common shares).
Each of the seven nominees proposed by management for election as a director of the Corporation, as listed in the management information circular dated February 28, 2022, was elected as a director of the Corporation by votes cast at the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the election of each director are set out below.
Name of director
Votes for appointment to the Board of Directors
Votes for
Votes
Votes withheld as a % of votes cast
James F. Billett
13,414,097
99.79
27,990
0.21
Marcia L. Brown
13,416,745
99.81
25,342
0.19
A. Michelle Lally
13,417,816
99.82
24,271
0.18
Jonathan A. Morgan
12,306,620
91.57
1,132,579
8.43
Vanessa L. Morgan
13,413,041
99.78
29,046
0.22
R. Neil Raymond
13,407,806
99.74
34,281
0.26
Michael A. Smedley
13,414,097
99.79
27,990
0.21
In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Corporation and the directors authorized to fix its remuneration by way of votes cast at the Meeting.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
