Canadian General Investments: Report of Voting Results

Canadian General Investments, Limited
TORONTO, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This report is filed under section 16.3 of National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure in respect of the annual general meeting of shareholders of Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX: CGI, CGI.PR.D and LSE: CGI) (the “Corporation”) held on April 14, 2022 (the “Meeting”).

There were 14,424,601 common shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting (equal to 69.15% of the issued and outstanding common shares).

Each of the seven nominees proposed by management for election as a director of the Corporation, as listed in the management information circular dated February 28, 2022, was elected as a director of the Corporation by votes cast at the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the election of each director are set out below.

Name of director

Votes for appointment to the Board of Directors

Votes for
as a % of
votes cast

Votes
withheld

Votes withheld as a % of votes cast

James F. Billett

13,414,097

99.79

27,990

0.21

Marcia L. Brown

13,416,745

99.81

25,342

0.19

A. Michelle Lally

13,417,816

99.82

24,271

0.18

Jonathan A. Morgan

12,306,620

91.57

1,132,579

8.43

Vanessa L. Morgan

13,413,041

99.78

29,046

0.22

R. Neil Raymond

13,407,806

99.74

34,281

0.26

Michael A. Smedley

13,414,097

99.79

27,990

0.21

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Corporation and the directors authorized to fix its remuneration by way of votes cast at the Meeting.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca

\\mma10fs\apps1\DATA\COMPANY\CGI\PRESS\2022\220414 CGI Report of Voting Results.doc


