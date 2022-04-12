U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.45
    -15.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,220.36
    -87.72 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,371.57
    -40.38 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,986.94
    +6.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.45
    +0.85 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.60
    -7.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.57
    -0.17 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0828
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    -0.0550 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3001
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4540
    +0.0660 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,128.52
    +436.02 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.20
    -2.30 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards: Finalists Announced

·4 min read

2021 new product trends reflect Canadians' growing interest in plant-based foods and desire to add more restaurant-level finesse to their home cooking.

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) is excited to reveal the finalists for the 29th Annual Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards.

Retail Council of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)
Retail Council of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)

The 29th Annual Canadian Grand Prix New Product Award finalists represent 121 of the most impressive food and non-food products launched into the Canadian market in 2021. Submissions were received from all types of product development teams across the country, including entries from both large and small established companies, startups, and family-owned independent retailers.

"It's exciting to see brands introducing new packaged goods products in Canada are listening to Canadian consumers" said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO, Retail Council of Canada. "We hear from retailers, restauranteurs, and food influencers that Canadians are looking for ways to recreate restaurant-like meals at home while also looking for healthier plant-based options, and more environmentally friendly packaging. And that is what we are seeing in many of this year's finalists."

The prestigious Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards, and the feedback provided to product developers, are widely viewed as an endorsement of achieving the level of excellence that will satisfy consumers' evolving desires and become a commercial success.

Chef and Jury Chair Marcus A. Von Albrecht, who has overseen the Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards judging for 23 years, has directly witnessed the influence of these awards. "I see the past feedback from our expert jury reflected in the most innovative products and exceptionally smart packaging we have seen in this year's entries. There have been, for example, huge quality improvements in plant-based eggs, vegan cheeses, and foods that are now strong alternatives to the more traditional food choices. Packaging, as another example, is quickly moving to using more sustainable materials and showing more of the product. "

This year's jury of 34 food and grocery industry experts evaluated products based on innovation, taste, texture, consumer value, and packaging. The rigorous evaluation process requires that to become a finalist, a product needs to receive an overall score of at least 70 per cent. Jurors review food and non-food products in the four categories of innovation and originality, product characteristics, presentation and packaging, and overall consumer value. Finalists can use the Canadian Grand Prix New Product Award finalist seal on their products. Finalists also receive extensive exposure in a variety of digital and printed publications, distributed to Canadians across the country.

On June 1, 2022, the winners will be announced live at the 29th Canadian Grand Prix New Product Award Gala along with five specialty awards. These specialty awards recognize the best performance in the evaluation of Innovation and Originality; Innovative Packaging; and Overall Consumer Value. Also recognized are the products that performed highest across all evaluation categories, an All-Canadian made product, and an Excellence in Ethnic Products award.

This year's Gala dinner and awards show will be hosted by international food and travel celebrity Mijune Pak, known to many as the founder of FollowMeFoodie.com and judge on both Top Chef Canada and Iron Chef Canada.

The complete list of finalists is now posted on the Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards website.

Visit rccgrandprix.ca/register-now/ to order tickets to the Gala, which will be hosted at the Toronto Congress Centre on June 1, 2022 and close the two-day RCC STORE 22 Conference.

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2 million Canadians working in our industry. The sector annually generates over $78 billion in total compensation. Core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) were over $433B in 2021. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two-thirds of core retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit industry-funded association that represents small, medium, and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, and online merchants. www.retailcouncil.org.

RCC grocery members represent more than 95 per cent of the market in Canada. They provide essential services and are an important source of employment in large and small communities across the country. They have strong private label programs and sell products in every food category.

29th Annual Retail Council of Canada Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards Logo (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)
29th Annual Retail Council of Canada Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards Logo (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)

SOURCE Retail Council of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/12/c0443.html

Recommended Stories

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • ‘It put everyone in a weird position’: Our waitress said a 20% service fee was added to cover benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. Is this normal?

    ‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’

  • Singapore’s Zilingo Is Said to Suspend CEO Amid Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Zilingo Pte, one of Singapore’s highest-profile startups, has suspended Chief Executive Officer Ankiti Bose after an effort to raise new funding led to questions about the company’s accounting, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Subway Shooter at Large as Police Shift Focus From TerrorUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Dee

  • Kohl's sells a non-HQ office in Menomonee Falls, relocates 500 employees

    Kohl’s Corp. sold for $4.3 million a Menomonee Falls property that formerly housed 500 employees who worked at the site in credit and customer service and now are based at the Kohl’s corporate headquarters.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Shopify, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Stocks Are Splitting -- Which Ones Are the Best Buys?

    Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.

  • Honeywell CEO receives his largest compensation package of $26.1M

    Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk's 2021 compensation package is his largest ever, but far short of the record set by his predecessor.

  • Saudi Arabia leads OPEC decision to drop IEA data as US ties fray

    A decision driven by Saudi Arabia that OPEC+ should stop using oil data from the West's energy watchdog reflected concern about U.S. influence on the figures, sources close to the matter said, adding to strain on ties between Riyadh and Washington. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group referred to as OPEC+, has so far ignored Western calls to increase output to try to lower oil prices of around $100 a barrel. The issue is delicate as expensive energy, in part because of Russia's war with Ukraine, has stoked inflation and as U.S. President Joe Biden faces pressure to lower record U.S. gasoline prices ahead of mid-term elections in November.

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 13% on Tuesday

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) skyrocketed on Tuesday and closed the trading day up a solid 13.4%. After today's surge, in fact, Peabody's stock price hit highs not seen since 2019. On April 12, European coal prices surged to highs not seen in more than a month as the market tried to assess the impact of the latest sanctions on Russia on the global coal market.

  • Taiwan iPhone maker Pegatron suspends operations at two China plants

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Pegatron Corp, which assembles iPhones for Apple Inc, said on Tuesday it had suspended operations at its Shanghai and Kunshan plants in China due to the government's strict COVID-19 protocols. China has put Shanghai under a tight lockdown since late March and neighbouring Kunshan has also tightened curbs to control the country's biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the coronavirus was discovered in late 2019 in the city of Wuhan.

  • Novartis to cut thousands of jobs in global revamp - paper

    Swiss drugmaker Novartis will cut thousands of jobs worldwide as it combines its pharma and oncology businesses in a reorganisation announced last week, Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed company sources. More than 100 jobs could also disappear at Novartis's Swiss sites in Rotkreuz and Basel, the paper reported. Contacted by Reuters, a Novartis spokesperson said efficiencies would come through leaner structures and would "inevitably lead to roles being impacted", but it was too early to give specific numbers.

  • You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cisco tops Fortune's best places to work. Salesforce, Nvidia in top 10

    The magazine praised Cisco's commitment to its employees as they return to work. The company topped last year's list, too.

  • Applied Materials has big plans for its Fremont footprint

    The publicly traded Santa Clara company leased 210,000 square feet of space in Fremont last year. Now its plans for the site are coming into focus.

  • Exxon Bets Another $10 Billion On Guyana’s Oil Boom

    Guyana is quickly becoming one of ExxonMobil’s most profitable investments, so much so that it is betting another $10 billion on the up-and-coming oil producer

  • Is My IRA Protected in a Bankruptcy?

    Learn which types of IRA accounts are protected from creditors in a bankruptcy, and to what dollar value each type of IRA is protected.

  • UPS wants to ship packages in the metaverse

    UPS seems to be exploring ways to connect its metaverse experience with items and rewards that customers can claim in real life.

  • Etsy's (NASDAQ:ETSY) Conflict With Sellers Will Bring More Short-Term Turbulence

    While 60% declines in stock prices can be painful, they aren't unusual for growth companies like Etsy, Inc.(NASDAQ: ETSY) during the broad market declines. However, when profit margins start declining as growth becomes expensive, businesses might look to ramp up the margins leaving unsatisfied parties.

  • Expert: 'Very few Americans are adequately prepared for retirement'

    More than one-third of Americans say they’ve never had a retirement account, such as a 401(k) or an IRA.

  • Larry Fink is only half-right about globalization’s end. A new era of world trade is here and it will create U.S. jobs

    When Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his war against Ukraine, most observers predicted the conflict would end quickly with a Russian flag flying over Kyiv. Just as projections about the conflict have been exaggerated, so too are those forecasting the demise of globalization as an after-effect. In his annual letter to shareholders, BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink declared the invasion, “put an end to the globalization we have experienced over the last three decades.”