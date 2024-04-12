Canadian Green H2 Project Gets Environmental Green Light

This article was first published on Rigzone here

Canada’s World Energy GH2 has secured environmental approval for Project Nujio’qonik, a fully integrated, commercial-scale wind-to-green hydrogen project, from the government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Canadian province’s environment and climate change minister Bernard Davis announced that the project has satisfied the provincial Environmental Assessment Act requirements and is approved to proceed in accordance with a series of conditions and the issuance of requisite permits, World Energy said in a news release.

Project Nujio’qonik will be Canada’s first commercial green hydrogen/ammonia producer created from over three gigawatts (GW) of renewable electricity through wind projects on the west coast of the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador, according to the project description on the company’s website. The sites will be developed concurrently with a staggered target delivery schedule, with increased hydrogen production over time.

World Energy noted that a three-GW wind farm will deliver approximately 250,000 tons/year of hydrogen using 1.5-GW electrolyzers.

“Project Nujio’qonik continues to be one of the most advanced green hydrogen export projects under development globally,” World Energy Managing Director and CEO Sean Leet said. “We appreciate the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s approach to conducting their due diligence over the past 22 months, and recognize the continued hard work required by [the] government going forward as we all stand up this new industry”.

“In support of advancing our project, and ensuring Newfoundland and Labrador seizes the opportunity at hand, we have made significant investments in the environmental process. We are committed to advancing our project responsibly and to building a world-class development that will benefit our province, its residents, our country, and will contribute to the global fight against climate change,” Leet added.

Story continues

“Industry at home and around the world has been closely watching this decision,” World Energy Chair John Risley said. “Following a thorough, highly regulated environmental review process, this decision demonstrates that the province is committed to climate action”.

Take control of your future.

Search THOUSANDS of Oil & Gas jobs on Rigzone.com

Search Now >>

“Newfoundland and Labrador has taken the necessary steps to solidify its position as a global leader in renewable green energy production,” Risley continued. “The province recognizes and understands the competitive pressures created by the green hydrogen subsidies embedded in the US Inflation Reduction Act and the rapidly emerging global demand for green fuels. They are doing the right thing for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, and for Canadians. Project Nujio’qonik is a catalyst for the green energy industry in Atlantic Canada and around the world”.

“Our next steps are to update our plans, as may be required, to meet specific conditions outlined by the province, and to finalize the initial permits required to begin early works construction,” Leet added. “In parallel with our early works activities, we will continue to progress FEED [front-end engineering design] activities, confirm orders for additional long-lead items, and advance and execute offtake agreements as we work toward a final investment decision in early 2025”.

Construction engineering firm SK ecoplant is an investor and an engineering, procurement and construction partner for the project, according to the release. SK ecoplany President and CEO Kyung-il Park, said, “We are committed to bringing new and meaningful opportunities by utilizing the abundant natural resources of Newfoundland and Labrador, while minimizing the environmental impact on the province and local communities. We will continue to work closely with various stakeholders in the communities to ensure that the project will be developed in a responsible and sustainable manner”.

To contact the author, email rocky.teodoro@rigzone.com

More From Rigzone.com, The Leading Energy Platform:

>> Find the latest oil and gas jobs on Rigzone.com <<