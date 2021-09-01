U.S. markets close in 3 hours 24 minutes

Canadian Labour Congress President, Bea Bruske, Available for Labour Day Comment

Canadian Labour Congress
·1 min read

OTTAWA, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After 18 months of working people facing unprecedented health and economic challenges, Election 2021 comes at a pivotal time in our country’s history.

On Labour Day, the new President of the Canadian Labour Congress, Bea Bruske, is available for comment about the concerns and priorities of working families.

“The pandemic and economic crisis laid bare the inequality in our society. Many families are struggling to afford housing and essentials like food and medicine,” said Bruske.

“The stakes are high in this election. Canada’s unions are urging Canadians to support candidates who are putting working families at the centre of their recovery plans.”

When:

Interviews can be arranged between Thursday, September 2 until Monday, September 6

What:

Canadian Labour Congress President, Bea Bruske, available for comment on Labour Day and the 2021 Election

Where:

Virtual or in-person, by arrangement

For more information, please contact:
Chantal St-Denis
Cell 613-355-1962
media@clcctc.ca



    Marijuana stocks Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) are all hopping in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As of 1:05 p.m. EDT, Sundial was up a solid 4.2%, Tilray had gained 5%, and Aurora Cannabis led the pack with a 5.2% gain. As you're probably aware, the fate of marijuana legalization legislation in the U.S. is still up in the air, stalled while Senate Democrats try to figure a way to pass a law that does not currently have the votes to pass.

    Last week, the House passed a budget plan that may ultimately include proposals for taxing high-income earners and expanding tax credits for middle- and low-income Americans.

    Rick Newman joins Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to talk about the finances of Medicare and what the future of Medicare could be as Congress must figure out a plan to supply funding for the program to continue.

    Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.

    • Letter seeks greater action on climate crisis and racial justice• Trump appointee’s term at Federal Reserve expires in February The letter signed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others urges Biden to ‘re-imagine a Federal Reserve focused on eliminating climate risk and advancing racial and economic justice,.’ Photograph: Allison Bailey/Rex/Shutterstock The New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Democratic party’s progressive caucus have urged Joe Biden to rep

    In a bold move, El Salvador has declared its acceptance of Bitcoin as an official currency. Such a step is quite unusual amongst nations. The South American country has become the world’s first government to make bitcoin an official currency officially.

    A Florida restaurant owner put a sign outside of her business telling supporters of President Joe Biden not to enter.

    Fox BusinessDonald Trump has had a lot to say about how Joe Biden has mishandled the withdrawal from Afghanistan—but, when given the chance to explain what he would have done differently, Trump’s master plan boiled down to leaving the country in smouldering ruins before leaving it forever.The ex-president appeared on Fox Business on Tuesday morning to get some things off his chest a day after the last U.S. troops left Afghanistan. During a curious rant about how he believes unnamed shadowy force

    An Oklahoma congressman kept trying to enter Afghanistan, and now it's unclear where he is

    OpenSecrets tracked payments through federal records to actors who organized the protest that preceded the Capitol insurrection.

    Chris Cuomo took a moment on Cuomo Prime Time Tuesday, to point out the blatant hypocrisy of many congressional Republicans. Cuomo pointed out that many of the same people now criticizing President Biden for not evacuating all Afghans who helped the U.S. military, are the same ones who supported former President Trump when he suddenly pulled out of Syria, abandoning the Kurds who fought ISIS alongside U.S. forces. They also applauded Trump’s deal with the Taliban in early 2020, which was the precursor to the events of the last month. “If they really care, why did 60 of them refuse to condemn Trump when he abandoned our Kurdish allies to withdraw forces from Syria?” Cuomo asked. “Why didn't they go after this deal with the Taliban?” Cuomo also called them out for ignoring the fact that the Trump administration was found responsible for illegally slowing down the Special Immigrant Visa program, leaving Biden with a backlog of over 17,000 SIV applicants when he took office. In fact, some of them even voted against speeding up the process. “It was pretty much the same group that voted against speeding up visas for Afghans fleeing the Taliban. You do remember that, right?” Cuomo asked. “You do remember that the Trump administration, with the tacit approval of these people, if not outright approval, made it harder for people to get visas. It was part of his designed Muslim ban.”

    In the immediate aftermath of Afghanistan’s collapse at the hands of theTaliban, China wasted no time in capitalizing on what it viewed as a public relations win. Its Foreign Ministry called the chaotic end to U.S. presence, “a lesson in reckless military adventures,” and issued a statement, calling for “friendly and cooperative relations with Afghanistan.”

    Corruption is at "horrifying" levels, Hakainde Hichilema tells the BBC, a week after being sworn in.

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s rebound unexpectedly stalled through spring and early summer, raising questions about the resiliency of the nation’s economy.Gross domestic product fell at an annualized 1.1% pace from April to June, Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday, down from a revised 5.5% gain in the first three months of the year. Economists in a Bloomberg survey were anticipating a 2.5% expansion. Adding to the disappointment, economic growth fell a further 0.4% in July, according to a prelimina

    Trump reportedly told donors he hopes GOP voters get vaccinated because 'we need our people'

    KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban celebrated a complete victory Tuesday, achieving a goal they had nurtured for two decades: the exit of the last U.S. soldier from Afghanistan. The Taliban had essentially been in control for days, or even weeks, as whole cities fell to the insurgents one by one, and a U.S. military that once flexed its muscles across the entire country was reduced to overseeing a hasty evacuation from the airport in Kabul. But on Tuesday, the airport, too, was in the hands of the

    The Virginia Supreme Court this week upheld a lower court's ruling that reinstated a Loudoun County teacher who was suspended for refusing to use the preferred names and pronouns of transgender students. The big picture: The judges were sympathetic Monday to physical education teacher Tanner Cross, who cited religious opposition to drafted school policy requiring staffers to use students' chosen names and pronouns. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets.

    For Zambians though, what they are keenly watching for is to see if the man who ran under the slogan, “Bally (rich father) will fix it” can indeed fix Zambia.

    Volkswagen AG on Tuesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse an Ohio court ruling that cleared the way for the state to move forward with a lawsuit over its diesel emissions scandal and manipulation of emissions-control systems. The German automaker previously asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review an appeals court ruling that said two counties could seek diesel-related financial penalties that could total billions of dollars. In June, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled 6-1 that the federal Clean Air Act did not pre-empt state law-based claims that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is pursuing, or prohibit state oversight after a vehicle or engine is sold, as VW contends.

