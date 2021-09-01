Canadian-Made Generic Option to Treat Multiple Myeloma Now Available

Significant Healthcare Savings Forecast with Patient Use

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Canada's largest pharmaceutical manufacturer, Apotex Inc., announced the Canadian launch of the generic version of Revlimid capsules, APO-lenalidomide for the treatment of multiple myeloma and Myelodysplastic syndrome.

Lenalidomide targets and kills myeloma cells directly and stimulates the immune system to do the same.

"With an ever-growing footprint in Oncology, we are proud to supply Canadians with this affordable, Canadian-made therapy," said Raymond Shelley, SVP, Commercial Operations-Canada & Rest of World Markets. "Generics play an important role in the Canadian healthcare system, as generics can help payers redirect funds to newer therapies and general patient care."

Currently, the Canadian healthcare system spends between $90-$120K per patient per year, translating to an estimated total spend of $480 million dollars a year on lenalidomide. Generic lenalidomide can deliver much-needed cost savings for the Canadian healthcare system, approximately saving between $220-$360 million dollars per year.

"We welcome much needed cost savings in the treatment of myeloma so that we can continue to provide state of the art and sustainable care for patients in this important therapeutic area" said Dr. Donna Reece, a leading myeloma expert in Canada.

In addition to cost savings, Apotex Inc. is launching a state-of-the-art, Health Canada mandated Risk Management Program, ApoSecureTM, developed in consultation with Health Canada and a wide span of lenalidomide experts to support the safe use and controlled distribution of Apo-Lenalidomide.

Apo-Lenalidomide is also supported by ApoAssist® a Comprehensive Patient Support Program supporting patients and healthcare professionals with reimbursement navigation, proactive drug coverage renewals and financial assistance including bridging and compassionate support for eligible patients.

About Apotex Inc.

Apotex Inc. is a proudly Canadian, global pharmaceutical company that produces high-quality, affordable medicines for patients around the world. Apotex employs almost 8,000 people worldwide in manufacturing, R&D, and commercial operations. Apotex Inc. exports to more than 100 countries and territories and operates in more than 45 countries, with a significant presence in Canada, the US, Mexico, and India. Through vertical integration, Apotex is comprised of multiple divisions and affiliates including Apotex Inc., focused on generics; Apobiologix, a division of Apotex Inc. focused on biosimilar development; Aveva, an affiliate of Apotex Inc. fully integrated global developer and manufacturer of complete transdermal solutions; Apotex Consumer Products, a division of Apotex Inc. focused on brand name products; and Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (GAPI), a division of Apotex Inc. focused on the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for Apotex and third parties. For more information visit: www.apotex.com.

