Canadian man buys winning $1 million scratch-off ticket same day his 2nd child was born

Ian Dupre of Embrun, Ontario holds up his winning prize after buying a $100 scratch-off ticket the same day his second child was born. Dupre went on to win $1 million Canadian dollars.

A Canadian man's newborn was delivered on the same day he bought a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket, according to Ontario Lottery and Gaming.

Ian Dupre of Embrun won a $1 million prize from the instant game $100 Ultimate following a Jan. 4 draw, according to the Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased at Quickie Pearl convenience store in Brockville.

Dupre, a 37-year-old data analyst, rarely plays the lottery but decided to buy the $100 scratch-off ticket after the birth of his second child.

"I drove my wife to the next town to have our baby. After the baby was born, I decided to pick up some tickets while we were waiting to leave the hospital," he told the Lottery. "I figured I would try my luck. Sure enough, I checked my ticket after the draw and see I won $1 million – I was in complete disbelief."

The first person who told about the win? His wife, of course. "She couldn't believe it."

"It's surreal," he added.

Dupre went to Lottery's Toronto office to claim his $1 million prize, which is just under $750,000 in the United States. He plans to pay some bills and make some investments with his windfall, he told the Lottery.

What is $100 Ultimate?

$100 Ultimate is a scratch-off that costs $100 and has 40 top prizes of $1 million each. The drawing for the top prizes took place on Jan. 4, 2024. There were 10 $100,000 prizes available. The total number of prizes available was 281,380.

Odds of winning $100 Ultimate

The chances of winning a prize were one in 3.55, with a one in 25,000 chance of winning $1 million.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-981-0023 (PR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Man buys winning $1 million scratch-off same day 2nd child is born