CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS CALL FOR URGENT ACTION IN BUDGET 2023

OTTAWA, ON, March 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The undersigned members of the Canadian Manufacturing Coalition (CMC), a group of Canada's leading manufacturing sector associations chaired by Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME), call on the federal government to support the manufacturing industry in Budget 2023 with measures that will help attract and train workers, support investment, and accelerate their transition to net zero production.

In addition to implementing a comprehensive industrial strategy for Canada, the members of the Canadian Manufacturing Coalition have outlined four priorities they want addressed in the March 28 budget.

These include:

Support industry by attracting the workers and skills it needs through increased and targeted immigration and enhanced training supports; Drive innovation, investment, and the adoption of advanced technologies and automation; Increase domestic manufacturing production and exports; Help manufacturers adapt to and advance Canada's climate change plan;

The industry is under pressure because of chronic labour shortages, "Buy American" protectionism, declining investment, weak export performance, competition from the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, and massive costs associated with net-zero transition.

"Canadian manufacturers need urgent action on all these fronts to combat the threats posed to their competitiveness," says CMC Chair Dennis Darby, President and CEO of Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters. "Investing in our sector will not only enable our manufacturers to overcome these challenges, but to thrive, and to continue to play the important economic role they have always played."

The Canadian Manufacturing Coalition is composed of over 30 manufacturing sector trade associations and combined represents all 90,000 manufacturing companies across Canada.

The manufacturing sector accounts for nearly 10 per cent of Canada's real gross domestic product and 2/3 of Canada's goods exports.

Manufacturers employ 1.7 million people in Canada.

Total manufacturing sales hit a record high of $718.4 billion in 2021.

LIST OF CANADIAN MANUFACTURING COALTION MEMBERS WHO HAVE SIGNED ON

Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters

Chemistry Industry Association of Canada

Aerospace Industry Association of Canada

Spirits Canada

Canadian Fluid Power Association

Automotive Industries Association of Canada

Canadian Home Products Trade Association

Canadian Steel Producers Association

Canadian Paint and Coatings Association

Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada

Canadian Transportation Equipment Association

Innovative Medicines Canada

Canadian Institute of Steel Construction

Wood Manufacturing Cluster of Ontario

Canadian Kitchen Cabinet Association

Canadian Foundry Association

Canadian Tooling and Machining Association

Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association

Canadian Corrugated and Containerboard Association

Medtech Canada

Electro-Federation Canada

Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association

