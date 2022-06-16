U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

Canadian Marketing Association welcomes introduction of federal privacy bill

·2 min read

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The tabling today of a bill to enact the Consumer Privacy Protection Act and the Personal Information and Data Protection Tribunal Act is an important and welcome step towards modernizing Canada's private sector privacy law.

Canadian Marketing Association (CNW Group/Canadian Marketing Association)

"An updated privacy framework is urgent to ensure that consumers have updated protections, and that the businesses that are fuelling our economic recovery have clear and consistent privacy rules that enable innovation and growth," says Sara Clodman, vice-president, public affairs and thought leadership, CMA. "Achieving this balance will be critical to Canada's economic success."

The tabling of the bill sends an important signal to provincial governments that a federal standard is firmly on track. This will discourage the fragmentation of privacy frameworks across the country and help to reduce complexity and confusion for businesses and consumers.

It will also help ensure that Canada's privacy law is deemed adequate by the European Commission so that Canadian businesses can continue to seamlessly do business with the European Union and the United Kingdom – two of our largest trading partners.

"A balanced privacy law would enable Canada to reclaim its reputation as a global leader in protecting consumer privacy while fostering innovation by business," Clodman says.

The CMA will be reviewing the bill in detail in the weeks ahead in order to provide meaningful input to parliamentarians as they study the legislation.

About the Canadian Marketing Association

The CMA's purpose is to embolden Canadian marketers to make a powerful impact on business in Canada. We provide opportunities for our members from coast to coast to develop professionally, to contribute to marketing thought leadership, to build strong networks, and to strengthen the regulatory climate for business success. Our Chartered Marketer (CM) designation signifies that recipients are highly qualified and up to date with best practices, as reflected in the Canadian Marketing Code of Ethics and Standards. We represent virtually all of Canada's major business sectors, and all marketing disciplines, channels and technologies. Our Consumer Centre helps Canadians better understand their rights and obligations.

