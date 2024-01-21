Has Canadian National Railway Company's (TSE:CNR) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Canadian National Railway's (TSE:CNR) stock is up by a considerable 17% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Canadian National Railway's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Canadian National Railway is:

25% = CA$4.9b ÷ CA$20b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.25 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Canadian National Railway's Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

First thing first, we like that Canadian National Railway has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 20% the company's ROE is quite impressive. However, for some reason, the higher returns aren't reflected in Canadian National Railway's meagre five year net income growth average of 3.2%. That's a bit unexpected from a company which has such a high rate of return. We reckon that a low growth, when returns are quite high could be the result of certain circumstances like low earnings retention or or poor allocation of capital.

As a next step, we compared Canadian National Railway's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 13% in the same period.

TSX:CNR Past Earnings Growth January 21st 2024

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for CNR? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Canadian National Railway Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While Canadian National Railway has a decent three-year median payout ratio of 39% (or a retention ratio of 61%), it has seen very little growth in earnings. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Additionally, Canadian National Railway has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 39%. Still, forecasts suggest that Canadian National Railway's future ROE will rise to 30% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Canadian National Railway has some positive aspects to its business. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

