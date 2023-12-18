Canadian National Railway Company's (TSE:CNR) Shares May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 21.2x Canadian National Railway Company (TSE:CNR) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Canada have P/E ratios under 12x and even P/E's lower than 5x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Canadian National Railway certainly has been doing a good job lately as its earnings growth has been positive while most other companies have been seeing their earnings go backwards. The P/E is probably high because investors think the company will continue to navigate the broader market headwinds better than most. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Canadian National Railway's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Canadian National Railway's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 4.7% last year. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see EPS up by 59% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 9.2% per annum over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 11% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

In light of this, it's curious that Canadian National Railway's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Canadian National Railway currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is only in line with the wider market. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

