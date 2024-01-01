Canadian Natural Resources Limited's (TSE:CNQ) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 5.3% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Canadian Natural Resources' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Canadian Natural Resources is:

18% = CA$7.1b ÷ CA$40b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every CA$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CA$0.18.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Canadian Natural Resources' Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

At first glance, Canadian Natural Resources seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 17% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This probably goes some way in explaining Canadian Natural Resources' significant 30% net income growth over the past five years amongst other factors. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then compared Canadian Natural Resources' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 42% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

TSX:CNQ Past Earnings Growth January 1st 2024

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for CNQ? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Canadian Natural Resources Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The three-year median payout ratio for Canadian Natural Resources is 32%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 68%. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Canadian Natural Resources is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, Canadian Natural Resources has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 42% over the next three years. Despite the higher expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Canadian Natural Resources' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

