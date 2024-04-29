Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Canadian Natural Resources' (TSE:CNQ) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Canadian Natural Resources:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = CA$10b ÷ (CA$76b - CA$7.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Canadian Natural Resources has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.0% generated by the Oil and Gas industry.

In the above chart we have measured Canadian Natural Resources' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Canadian Natural Resources for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Canadian Natural Resources Tell Us?

Canadian Natural Resources is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 109% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line On Canadian Natural Resources' ROCE

To sum it up, Canadian Natural Resources is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And a remarkable 275% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Canadian Natural Resources that we think you should be aware of.

