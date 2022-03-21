U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,461.18
    -1.94 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,552.99
    -201.94 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,838.46
    -55.38 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,057.89
    -28.26 (-1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.47
    +7.77 (+7.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.00
    +7.70 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    +0.34 (+1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1019
    -0.0041 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    +0.1670 (+7.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3163
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.4690
    +0.2990 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,175.55
    -195.26 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.12
    +14.08 (+1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Canadian Net REIT Announces the Acquisition of Two Properties in Saguenay, Qc

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust.
·2 min read
Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust.
Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust.

MONTREAL, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX-V: NET.UN) Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (“Canadian Net” or the “Trust”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of two properties located on Mellon Boulevard in the Jonquière sector of Saguenay, Qc. The first one is occupied by a grocery store operated under the IGA banner. The second one is occupied by a National Bank of Canada branch. Total consideration paid was $8,800,000 (excluding transaction costs) and was settled in cash.

About Canadian Net – Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

Forward-Looking Statements - This press release contains forward-looking statements and information as defined by applicable securities laws. Canadian Net warns the reader that actual events may differ materially from current expectations due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in such statements. Among these include the risks related to economic conditions, the risks associated with the local real estate market, the dependence to the financial condition of tenants, the uncertainties related to real estate activities, the changes in interest rates, the availability of financing in the form of debt or equity, the effects related to the adoption of new standards, as well as other risks and factors described from time to time in the documents filed by Canadian Net with securities regulators, including the management report. Canadian Net does not intend or undertake to update or modify its forward-looking statements even if future events occur or for any other reason, unless required by law or any regulatory authority.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policy of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts any responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact Jason Parravano at (450) 536-5328.



