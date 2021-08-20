U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,435.55
    +29.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,079.48
    +185.36 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,686.97
    +145.18 (+1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,159.71
    +27.29 (+1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.25
    -1.44 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.10
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.00
    -0.23 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1700
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2620
    +0.0200 (+1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3622
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    +0.0690 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,458.50
    +1,923.28 (+4.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,214.78
    +26.39 (+2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Canadian Net REIT Announces Its Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 and Distributions for the Months of October, November and December 2021

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust.
·8 min read

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX-V: NET.UN) Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (“Canadian Net” or the “Trust”) announces its results for the quarter ended June 30th, 2021, and monthly distributions for the months of October, November and December 2021.

RESULTS
For the quarter ended June 30th, 2021, Canadian Net reported recurring funds from operations ("Recurring FFO") per unit of $0.150 compared to $0.125 per unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 20%. Recurring FFO was $2,624,484, an increase of 43% relative to $1,830,892 in Q2 2020. During Q2 2021, the Trust’s property rental income was $4,681,568 compared to $3,203,394 in Q2 2020, an increase of 46%. Net Operating Income was $3,412,257 compared to $2,450,381 in Q2 2020, an increase of 39%. Canadian Net recorded a net income attributable to unitholders of $6,220,770, or $0.356 per unit, compared to $2,515,312, or $0.171 per unit in Q2 2020.

For the six-month period ended June 30th, 2021, Canadian Net reported Recurring FFO per unit of $0.290 compared to $0.235 per unit for the comparable period in 2020, an increase of 23%. Recurring FFO was $5,057,751, an increase of 54% relative to $3,293,605 for the same period in 2020. During the 6-month period ended June 30th, 2021, the Trust’s property rental income was $9,135,359 compared to $6,067,000 for the same period in 2020, an increase of 51%. Net operating Income was $6,691,671 compared to $4,649,167 for the same period in 2020, an increase of 44%. Canadian Net recorded a net income attributable to unitholders of $6,444,443, or $0.370 per unit, compared to a net income of $6,633,788, or $0.474 per unit for the same period in 2020.

DISTRIBUTIONS
Canadian Net announces that it will make monthly cash distributions of $0.025 per unit, representing $0.30 per unit on an annualized basis, on October 29th, November 30th and December 31st, 2021, to unitholders of record on October 15th, November 15th and December 15th, 2021, respectively.

COLLECTIONS
During Q2 2021, Canadian Net collected 100% of its rents.

Jason Parravano, President and CEO says: “Q2 2021 marks our first quarter under our new brand, Canadian Net REIT. It was another solid quarter for the REIT as we continue to demonstrate significant per unit FFO growth. We completed a handful of transactions, added the Food Basics banner to our tenant roster and we acquired 3 parcels of land slated for development and redevelopment. Subsequent to quarter end, we announced and closed our first bought deal equity financing. After the exercise in full of the underwriters’s over-allotment option, the REIT raised gross proceeds of approximately $20.1M. This will allow us to continue with our growth initiatives and focus on delivering results for our unit holders.”

The tables below represent other financial highlights as well as the reconciliation from net income to FFO for the periods ended June 30th, 2021, and its comparative period. This information should be read in conjunction with the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the quarter ended June 30th, 2021, and Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the quarter ended June 30th, 2020.

SUMMARY OF SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

6 months

Periods ended June 30

2021

2020

Δ

%

Financial info

Property rental income

9,135,359

6,067,000

3,068,359

51%

Total revenue

9,135,359

6,067,000

3,068,359

51%

Net income and

comprehensive income

6,444,443

6,633,788

(189,345)

(3%)

NOI (1)

6,691,671

4,649,167

2,042,504

44%

FFO (1)

5,029,936

3,293,605

1,736,331

53%

Recurring FFO (1)(2)

5,057,751

3,293,605

1,764,146

54%

AFFO (1)

4,632,317

3,046,411

1,585,906

52%

EBITDA

9,265,266

7,376,512

1,888,754

26%

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

6,776,356

4,588,405

2,187,951

48%

Investment properties

209,636,216

142,107,148

67,529,068

48%

Adjusted investment properties (3)

249,533,216

168,805,328

80,727,888

48%

Total assets

232,046,925

157,837,222

74,209,703

47%

Total mortgage/loans/long term debt (4)

118,162,042

75,298,413

42,863,629

57%

(including revolving line of credit)

124,632,042

79,228,413

45,403,629

57%

Total convertible debentures

8,314,560

3,041,705

5,272,855

173%

Total equity

94,579,889

72,971,365

21,608,524

30%

Weighted average units o/s - basic

17,442,846

13,996,645

3,446,201

25%

Amounts on a per unit basis

FFO

0.288

0.235

0.053

23%

Recurring FFO

0.290

0.235

0.055

23%

AFFO

0.266

0.218

0.048

22%

Distributions

0.150

0.128

0.022

17%

(1) See appropriate sections for reconciliation to the closest IFRS measure and section "Explanation of non-IFRS financial measures"

(2) Recurring FFO excludes ''Other revenues'' as presented on the Consolidated Financial Statements

(3) Adjusted Investment Properties includes the Trust’s proportionate share of value of investment properties owned through joint ventures; Refer to Note 4 Properties) and Note 5 ([1] value of developed properties, [2] leased properties and [3] properties under development) in Canadian Net’s financial statements

(4) Excludes convertible debentures

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO FFO

3 months

6 months

Periods ended June 30

2021

2020

Δ

2021

2020

Δ

Net income (loss) attributable

to unitholders

6,220,770

2,515,312

(3,894,803)

6,444,443

6,633,788

(189,345)

Debenture issuance costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

Δ in value of investment properties

(4,658,162)

14,908

(4,673,070)

(3,207,396)

(2,362,973)

(844,423)

Δ in value of investment

-

-

-

properties in joint ventures

(447,461)

(20,228)

(427,233)

718,486

(425,134)

1,143,620

Unit based compensation

11,280

(75,550)

86,830

310,451

104,450

206,001

Δ in liability component of

-

-

-

convertible debentures

-

56,167

(56,167)

-

18,379

(18,379)

Δ fair value adjustments on derivative

-

-

-

financial instruments

1,463,847

(666,305)

2,130,152

750,470

(688,205)

1,438,675

Accretion of lease payments

7,184

6,804

380

14,271

13,516

755

Income taxes

(789)

(216)

(573)

(789)

(216)

(573)

FFO(1)

2,596,669

1,830,892

42%

5,029,936

3,293,605

53%

FFO per unit

0.149

0.125

19%

0.288

0.235

23%

Write off of transaction costs

27,815

-

27,815

27,815

-

27,815

Recurring FFO(1)

2,624,484

1,830,892

43%

5,057,751

3,293,605

54%

Recurring FFO per unit

0.150

0.125

20%

0.290

0.235

23%

Distributions

1,310,183

939,031

371,152

2,617,333

1,814,824

802,509

Distributions per unit

0.075

0.064

17%

0.150

0.128

17%

FFO per unit - after distributions

0.074

0.061

21%

0.138

0.108

28%

Recurring FFO per unit - after distributions

0.075

0.061

23%

0.140

0.108

30%

Distributions per unit as a % of

FFO per unit

50%

51%

(1%)

52%

54%

(2%)

Recurring FFO per unit

50%

51%

(1%)

52%

54%

(2%)

Weighted avg. units o/s

Basic

17,465,066

14,696,650

2,768,416

17,442,846

13,996,645

3,446,201

(1) See appropriate sections for reconciliation to the closest IFRS measure and section "Explanation of non-IFRS financial measures"

About Canadian Net – Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

Forward-Looking Statements - This press release contains forward-looking statements and information as defined by applicable securities laws. Canadian Net warns the reader that actual events may differ materially from current expectations due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in such statements. Among these include the risks related to economic conditions, the risks associated with the local real estate market, the dependence to the financial condition of tenants, the uncertainties related to real estate activities, the changes in interest rates, the availability of financing in the form of debt or equity, the effects related to the adoption of new IFRS standards, as well as other risks and factors described from time to time in the documents filed by Canadian Net with securities regulators, including the management report. Canadian Net does not update or modify its forward-looking statements even if future events occur or for any other reason, unless required by law or any regulatory authority.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc., nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policy of the TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulatory Services Provide) accepts any responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The June 30th, 2021, financial statements and management discussion & analysis of Canadian Net may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact Jason Parravano at (450) 536-5328.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Snowflake Stock Is Melting

    Shares of cloud-based data storage and analytics service provider Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) are falling today, down by 8% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT. You can probably blame investment firm Cleveland Research for that. As StreetInsider.com reports today, Cleveland Research counseled caution over Snowflake stock this morning, warning that Snowflake's partners "are seeing sales cycles elongate on increased competition from hyperscalers," and that Alphabet's BigQuery cloud data warehouse may be Snowflake's biggest competition.

  • Why Endo Stock Is Crashing Today

    What happened Shares of Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) were crashing 28.6% lower as of 11:07 a.m. EDT on Friday. The big decline came after The Wall Street Journal reported that the drugmaker has engaged Alvarez & Marsal to look into a potential financial restructuring.

  • Assessing the Ownership of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in Face of Regulatory Pressures

    Alibaba stock just made fresh new lows, falling down to levels not seen in 2 years. The stock is now dipping to a price-to-earnings ratio below 20, which is hard to imagine for an internet retailer in 2020. We will take a look at the shareholder structure and see what it can tell us about the current state of the company.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli. Mario Gabelli, the chief of New York-based GAMCO Investors, has a net worth of […]

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • What China's new data privacy law means for Asian markets

    Tiffany Hsiao, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at Artisan Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss regulatory risks in China after a new data privacy law was passed.

  • 11 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 11 biotech stocks popular on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit. Biotechnology is one of the fields in which Reddit investors take active interest amid an explosive growth potential of the biotech industry. According […]

  • 3 Top Stocks for Retirees

    As a retiree, you are likely looking for a steady income stream to supplement your Social Security payments. You could spread out your investments among stocks that generate attractive dividend income, such as Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) and TC Energy (NYSE: TRP), and those that generate slightly lower yield income but can be handy should you need to liquidate your position on short notice. Utilities, such as Southern Company (NYSE: SO), fit the bill here.

  • 3 Major Takeaways From Wish's Latest Earnings

    Wish had a challenging quarter and management is gearing up its effort to turn around the situation.

  • President Terry Rich Just Bought 98% More Shares In Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

    Those following along with Surgalign Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRGA ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase...

  • Foot Locker beats earnings estimates, Deere crops up new guidance, Applied Materials tops estimates amid chip shortage

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down some of Tuesday’s early market movers, which include: Footlocker dashes past estimates as the company posted earnings that caused the stock to surge, John Deere offering new guidance after strong demand doubled its quarterly profits, and Applied Material reporting an earnings beat despite concerns over a chip shortage.

  • Will Intel Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has not shown any signs in recent years that it is on its way to a $1 trillion market capitalization. CEO Pat Gelsinger has instituted changes that could address technical challenges and spawn new lines of business. Interestingly, a $1 trillion market cap for Intel within nine years is not as far-fetched as one might assume.

  • 3 Reasons BioNTech Isn't Nearly as Big as Moderna

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has delivered impressive stock gains so far in 2021. Despite its stronger stock performance this year, BioNTech's market cap is only a little over half the size of Moderna's. Here are three reasons BioNTech isn't nearly as big as Moderna right now. In the second quarter, BioNTech reported revenue of 5.3 billion euros (around $6.2 billion).

  • Snowflake Shares Are Sliding. Growth Could Be Slowing Down.

    Apparently weighing on the stock is a report from Cleveland Research asserting that Snowflake’s new business signings in the July quarter slowed from the April quarter.

  • More Americans have $1 million saved for retirement than ever before

    Here’s some really good news: More Americans have a cool $1 million or more in their retirement accounts than ever before. The Boston-based investment giant says the number of 401(k) accounts with seven-figure balances swelled 84% in the 12 months ended June 30 to 412,000, while the number of seven-figure IRAs jumped more than 64% to 341,600.

  • Disruptor Alert: These 3 Companies Are Changing the Financial Sector

    The finance industry is changing rapidly, and the successful disruptors are going to make a lot of money for some investors. Blockchain and other innovative tech developments are rapidly changing the way people interact financially. Square (NYSE: SQ) is spearheading change across small business payments, cash transfers, and investing.

  • Why reopening efforts are leading to a strong bounce-back for Bird

    Bird CEO Travis Vanderzanden&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Bird’s leap in revenue that helped the company post a lower quarterly loss, the company’s expansion, and how the reopening efforts are leading to improved consumer engagement.

  • Is Bilibili Stock a Buy?

    Bilibili's (NASDAQ: BILI) stock price slumped to its lowest levels this year after the Chinese tech company posted its second-quarter earnings on Thursday, Aug. 19. For the third quarter, Bilibili expects its revenue to rise 58%-61% year over year. In the first half of 2021, Bilibili generated 29% of its revenue from mobile games, 37% from value-added services (VAS) like virtual gifts for video broadcasters and media subscriptions, 21% from online ads, and 13% from its e-commerce and other segment, which sells tie-in ACG (anime, comics, and gaming) content online.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Are Cash Cows

    There's a long list of ways in which a company's reported earnings can fail to reflect the true performance of the business. Management teams can sometimes make decisions that juice reported earnings (for example, through asset sales) at the expense of long-term profitability. With that goal in mind, let's look at three companies -- eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) -- that are minting cash so far in 2021.

  • 3 Shockingly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Values can be hard to find on the stock market, especially after the rally we've had since early 2020. Procter & Gamble was a strong business before the pandemic struck, and it has only boosted its value since then.