Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Closings of Private Placements

Canadian North Resources Inc.
·3 min read

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian North Resources Inc. (the “Corporation”) (“the Company”, TSXV: CNRI, FSE: EO0, which is “E-O-zero”) announces the closings of the following non-brokered private placements:

  • the closing of the first tranche of its offering of common shares (“Flow-Through Shares”) on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada), of which 1,363,704 Flow-Through Shares were issued at a price of $2.70 per share for gross proceeds of $3,682,001, which form part of the total proposed offering of up to 1,851,852 Flow-Through Shares for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000, or such higher amount as may be determined by the directors of the Corporation and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Flow-Through Offering”);

  • the closing of the issuance of 1,461,100 common shares issued on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (“Charity Flow-Through Shares”) at a price of $3.42 per share for gross proceeds of $4,996,962 (the “Charity Flow-Through Offering”).

The gross proceeds of the Flow-Through Offering and the Charity Flow-Through Offering will be used to fund the Corporation’s exploration activities targeting critical minerals on the Corporation’s Ferguson Lake project located in Nunavut, and will also be eligible for the recently announced federal 30% Critical Metals Exploration Tax Credit.

Finder’s fees will be paid in cash in an amount equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Flow-Through Offering and the Charity Flow-Through Offering.

The Flow-Through Shares and the Charity Flow-Through Shares are subject to a statutory four month hold period, which expires April 16, 2023.

About Canadian North Resources Inc.

Canadian North Resources Inc. is an exploration and development company focusing on the metals for clean-energy, electric vehicles, battery and high-tech industries. The Corporation is advancing its 100% owned Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium, and platinum project in Nunavut, Canada.

For further information contact:
Dr. Kaihui Yang, President and CEO
Phone: 905-696-8288 (Canada)  1-888-688-8809 (Toll-Free)
Email:  info@cnresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information and statements in this news release contain certain forward-looking information. This forward-looking information relates to future events or the Corporation’s future performance. In particular, this document contains forward-looking information and statements regarding the use of proceeds of the Flow-Through Offering and the Charity Flow-Through Offering. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information. These assumptions include that, in respect of the use of proceeds, historical costs and expenses will be representative of future costs and expenses. The Corporation’s actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking information, and accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur or, if any of them do, what benefits that the Corporation will derive from them. The Corporation’s forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


