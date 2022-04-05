U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,525.12
    -57.52 (-1.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,641.18
    -280.70 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,204.17
    -328.39 (-2.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,046.04
    -49.40 (-2.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.95
    -1.01 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.00
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    -0.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0062 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    +0.1440 (+5.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3075
    -0.0041 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.5840
    +0.8120 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,972.24
    -817.88 (-1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,074.47
    -23.18 (-2.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.72
    +54.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Listing on TSX Venture Exchange and Grant of Options

·1 min read

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / Canadian North Resources Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Company") is pleased to announce that:

  1. The Corporation's common shares have been listed and admitted to trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, and trading has been immediately halted. At the opening on Thursday, April 7, 2022 trading will commence under the trading symbol CNRI.

  2. As previously announced on March 31, 2022, 2,223,698 special warrants of the Corporation (the "Special Warrants") qualified for distribution 2,223,698 common shares upon the exercise or deemed exercise of the Special Warrants. On April 5, 2022, the Special Warrants were exercised and converted into common shares.

  3. The Corporation has entered into option agreements with its directors and officers to purchase an aggregate of 500,000 common shares, at an exercise price of $1.00 per share, which options expire April 4, 2027.

About the Corporation:

The Corporation is an exploration and development company focusing on the metals for the clean-energy, electric vehicles, battery and high-tech industries. The Corporation is advancing its 100% owned Ferguson Lake nickel, copper cobalt, palladium and platinum project in Nunavut, Canada.

Further information of the Company can be found at www.cnresources.com .

Also, for further information contact:

Kaihui Yang, President and CEO

905-696-8288 (Canada)
1-888-688-8809 (Toll-Free)
https://CNResources.com

Email: info@cnresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Canadian North Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696225/Canadian-North-Resources-Inc-Announces-Listing-on-TSX-Venture-Exchange-and-Grant-of-Options

    Long-time Sarge fave Advanced Micro Devices had agreed to acquire edge computing startup Pensando for about $1.9B... just weeks after closing the $50B deal to acquire Xilinx. It wasn't long before another long-time Sarge fave, AMD CEO Lisa Su herself, was out and about talking up the deal, and her firm. Su appeared at CNBC, She spoke about "doubling down on the data center" where the firm competes against the likes of Nvidia and Marvell Technology as well as others.