Canadian North Resources Inc.'s (CVE:CNRI) top owners are private companies with 40% stake, while 34% is held by individual investors

A look at the shareholders of Canadian North Resources Inc. (CVE:CNRI) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 40% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 34% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Canadian North Resources, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Canadian North Resources?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Canadian North Resources, for yourself, below.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Canadian North Resources. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Kre Developments Co. Ltd. with 40% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 13% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 11% by the third-largest shareholder. Note that the second and third-largest shareholders are also Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, respectively, meaning that the company's top shareholders are insiders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Canadian North Resources

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Canadian North Resources Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just CA$141m, and insiders have CA$36m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 34% stake in Canadian North Resources. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 40%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Canadian North Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Canadian North Resources has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

