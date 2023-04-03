U.S. markets open in 2 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,133.75
    -4.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,579.00
    +119.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,213.50
    -88.25 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.00
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.24
    +4.57 (+6.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,989.50
    +3.30 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0866
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.62
    +0.60 (+3.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2369
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0700
    +0.2730 (+0.21%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,252.68
    -105.90 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.52
    +3.31 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,684.46
    +52.72 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Canadian North Resources Inc. Starts a 20,000-meter Drill Program at the Ferguson Lake Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum Project in Canada

Canadian North Resources Inc.
·11 min read

Figure 1

Base Metal and PGM Targets (dot circles) for 2023 Drilling Program at Ferguson Lake Project
Base Metal and PGM Targets (dot circles) for 2023 Drilling Program at Ferguson Lake Project

Figure 2

A drill rig operating onsite at Ferguson Lake Project
A drill rig operating onsite at Ferguson Lake Project

Figure 3

The field camp opened for winter operation at Ferguson Lake Project
The field camp opened for winter operation at Ferguson Lake Project

Figure 4

A snow train transporting fuel and drill materials to Ferguson Lake Project
A snow train transporting fuel and drill materials to Ferguson Lake Project

Figure 5

A fixed-wing aircraft (Dash 7) shipping the supplies to the field camp at Ferguson Lake Project
A fixed-wing aircraft (Dash 7) shipping the supplies to the field camp at Ferguson Lake Project

TORONTO, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian North Resources Inc. (“the Company”, TSXV: CNRI; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that the Company has opened the field camp and commenced diamond drilling at its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project (“Ferguson Lake Project”) in Nunavut, Canada. The Ferguson Lake Project contains base metals (nickel, copper, cobalt) and platinum-group metals (“PGM”, mainly palladium and platinum), as well as potentially lithium minerals, along a 15-km-long main mineralized horizon and numerous additional prospective areas totaling 253.8 km2.

“We have started another 20,000-meter drilling campaign in 2023 after successfully completing 18,144 meters in 2022 on the Ferguson Lake Project,” said Dr. Kaihui Yang, the President and CEO. “We will continue to focus on the drill testing of high-grade base metal and PGM targets along the 15-km-long main mineralized horizon, to expand and up-grade the mineral resources. Moreover, we will examine the lithium potential of the extensively outcropped pegmatites identified over the Ferguson Lake property."

The Company plans a 20,000-metre drill program in 2023, based on the results of the drilling program completed in 2022. The completed 18,144 meters (in 68 holes) extended the mineralized zones from the current mineral resource estimate that includes Indicated Mineral Resources of 24.3 million tonnes grading at 0.85% copper, 0.60% nickel, 0.07% cobalt, 1.38gpt palladium and 0.23gpt platinum; Inferred Mineral Resources of 47.2 million tonnes at 0.91% copper, 0.53% nickel, 0.06% cobalt, 1.4gpt palladium and 0.25gpt platinum (Refer to “Independent Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, Ferguson Lake Project, Nunavut, Canada, June 13, 2022, Prepared by Elisabeth Ronacher and Jamie Lavigne.” filed by the Company to Sedar.com).

The planned drill program (Figure 1) is designed to further extend the West and East zones along strike and down dip from the drill holes completed in 2022. The program is planned as well to define new near-surface resources within the separate M-Zone and A51 zones, and to test the exploration targets along the east extensions of the East Zone and A51 Zone, West Zone South, Southern Discovery Zone as well as potential new lithium-bearing pegmatite targets. In particular, the drill program will continue to focus on the near surface open-pit resource definition and the expansion of the high grade-PGE mineralization zones at depth.

A colored map with a key showing the Ferguson Lake Project
A colored map with a key showing the Ferguson Lake Project


Figure 1. Base Metal and PGM Targets (dot circles) for 2023 Drilling Program at Ferguson Lake Project

The assay results of selected holes completed by the Company on the Ferguson Lake project are summarized as follows:

  • 31.0m at 1.28% Cu, 0.81% Ni, 0.09% Co, 2.02g/t Pd and 0.29g/t Pt (hole FL22-442 at 55 to 86m);

  • 28.45m at 0.80% Cu, 0.52% Ni, 0.06% Co, 1.38g/t Pd and 0.19g/t Pt (hole FL22-443 at 30-55m) and 
    16.0m at 0.28% Cu, 0.22% Ni, 0.03% Co, 0.69g/t Pd and 0.13g/t Pt (at 86-102m);

  • 21.0m at 1.11% Cu, 0.71% Ni, 0.10% Co, 1.29g/t Pd, 0.15g/t Pt and 0.050 g/t Rh (hole FL22-470 at 13.0 - 34.0m);

  • 9.90m at 0.96% Cu, 0.58% Ni, 0.09% Co, 1.03g/t Pd, 0.17g/t Pt, 0.01g/t Rh and 0.03g/t Au (hole FL22-471 at 47.50 - 57.40m);

  • 16.7m at 0.48% Cu, 0.30% Ni, 0.04% Co, 0.55g/t Pd and 0.12g/t Pt (hole FL22-469 at 200.8-217.5m);

  • 7.30m at 0.83% Cu, 0.76% Ni, 0.09% Co, 1.31g/t Pd, 0.19g/t Pt, 0.047g/t Rh and 0.028 g/t Au (hole FL22-478 at 39.60 - 46.90m);

  • 7.60m at 0.93% Cu, 0.26% Ni, 0.04% Co, 0.74g/t Pd and 0.14g/t Pt (hole FL22-481A at 634.8 - 642.4m);

  • 8.43m at 0.64% Cu, 0.30% Ni, 0.04% Co, 0.50g/t Pd, 0.14g/t and 0.06g/t Rh (hole FL22-486 at 122.87 - 131.30m);

  • 9.90m at 0.34% Cu, 0.14% Ni, 0.02%Co, 0.33g/t Pd, 0.03g/t Pt, 0.03g/t Rh and 0.20g/t Au (at 28.1-38.0m) and 20.3m at 0.36% Cu, 0.24% Ni, 0.03% Co, 0.55g/t Pd, 0.08g/t Pt, 0.02g/t Rh and 0.02g/t Au (hole FL22-490 at 43.40 - 63.70m);

  • 8.50m at 0.80% Cu, 0.63% Ni, 0.08% Co, 1.63g/t Pd, 0.23g/t Pt and 0.01 g/t Rh (hole FL22-492 at 231.0 - 239.5m);

  • 6.00m at 0.89% Cu, 0.44% Ni, 0.05% Co, 1.16g/t Pd, 0.26g/t Pt, 0.01g/t Rh and 0.10g/t Au (hole FL22-487 at 60.7 - 66.7m);

  • 9.80m at 0.34% Cu; 0.40% Ni, 0.04%Co, 0.66g/t Pd and 0.26g/t Pt, including
    3.50m at 0.86% Cu, 1.07% Ni, 0.12% Co, 1.64g/t Pd, 0.19% Pt, 0.042g/t Rh and 0.02g/t Au (Hole FL22-463 at 191.67 - 201.47m);

  • 22.0m at 0.44% Cu, 0.30% Ni, 0.04% Co, 0.57g/t Pd, 0.09g/t Pt and 0.03g/t Rh, including 
    5.80m at 1.15% Cu, 0.73% Ni, 0.09% Co, 1.37g/t Pd, 0.23g/t Pt, 0.079g/t Rh, and 0.045g/t Au (hole FL22-494 at 28.0 - 50.0m).

  • 10m at 1.72% Cu, 0.81% Ni, 0.07% Co, 2.07g/t Pd and 0.23g/t Pt (hole FL21-436 at 123-133m);

  • 6.40m at 1.15% Cu, 0.64% Ni, 0.08% Co, 1.70g/t Pd and 0.24g/t Pt (hole FL21-435 at 94-100.4m) and 
    11.52m at 0.56% Cu, 0.48% Ni, 0.06% Co, 1.01g/t Pd and 0.22g/t Pt (at 72.6-84.12m);

  • 12.65m at 0.99% Cu, 0.54% Ni, 0.09% Co, 1.11g/t Pd and 0.15g/t Pt (hole FL22-457 at 178.35 -191m);

  • 36.0m at 0.02% Cu, 0.03% Ni, 0.01% Co, 1.08g/t Pd and 0.25g/t Pt (hole FL22-460 at 148-184m);

  • 18.2m at 0.54% Cu, 0.21% Ni, 0.03% Co, 0.56g/t Pd and 0.12g/t Pd (hole FL21-434 at 107.8-126m);

  • 9.0m at 0.52% Cu, 0.28% Ni, 0.04% Co, 0.76g/t Pd and 0.16g/t Pt (hole FL21-438 at 140-149m) and 
    10.0m at 0.39% Cu, 0.40% Ni, 0.05% Co, 0.95g/t Pd and 0.24g/t Pt (at 154-164m);

  • 6.0m at 0.78% Cu, 0.87% Ni, 0.12% Co, 1.80g/t Pd and 0.13g/t Pt (hole FL22-459 at 45-61m) and
    5.3m at 1.00% Cu, 0.62% Ni, 0.07% Co, 1.28g/t Pd and 0.14g/t Pt (at 92-97.3m) and
    6.5m at 0.50% Cu, 0.55% Ni, 0.06% Co, 1.13g/t Pd and 0.14g/t Pt (at 108.5-115m) and
    10.6m at 0.24% Cu, 0.28%Ni, 0.04% Co, 0.80g/t Pd and 0.09g/t Pt (at 126.4-137m).

The drilling program is supported by the local communities (Baker Lake and Rankin Inlet) in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut, and the service providers in Winnipeg, Yellowknife and Edmonton. The Company has engaged with local companies for the logistic supports, transportation and the camp operation. A few photos showing the field operation are shown below:

A drill rig operating onsite at Ferguson Lake project
A drill rig operating onsite at Ferguson Lake project


Figure 2, A drill rig operating onsite at Ferguson Lake Project

The field camp opened for winter operation at Ferguson Lake Project
The field camp opened for winter operation at Ferguson Lake Project


Figure 3, The field camp opened for winter operation at Ferguson Lake Project

A snow train transporting fuel and drill materials to Ferguson Lake Project
A snow train transporting fuel and drill materials to Ferguson Lake Project


Figure 4, A snow train transporting fuel and drill materials to Ferguson Lake Project

A fixed-wing aircraft (Dash 7) shipping the supplies to the field camp at Ferguson Lake Project
A fixed-wing aircraft (Dash 7) shipping the supplies to the field camp at Ferguson Lake Project


Figure 5, A fixed-wing aircraft (Dash 7) shipping the supplies to the field camp at Ferguson Lake Project

Qualified Person:

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed by Dr. Trevor Boyd, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About Canadian North Resources Inc.:

Canadian North Resources Inc. is an exploration and development company focusing on the metals for the clean-energy, electric vehicles, battery and high-tech industries. The company is advancing its 100% owned Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium, and platinum project that covers an area of 253.8 km2 of mining leases (96.9 km2) and surrounding exploration claims (156.9 km2) in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut, Canada.

The Ferguson Lake mining property contains substantial resources in compliance with NI43-101 standards, which include Indicated Mineral Resources of 24.3 million tonnes containing 455 million pounds (Mlb) copper at 0.85%, 321Mlb nickel at 0.60%, 37.5Mlb cobalt at 0.07%, 1.08 million ounces (Moz) palladium at 1.38gpt and 0.18Moz platinum at 0.23gpt; Inferred Mineral Resources of 47.2 million tonnes containing 947Mlb copper at 0.91%, 551.5Mlb nickel at 0.53%, 62.4Mlb cobalt at 0.06%, 2.12Moz palladium at 1.4gpt and 0.38Moz platinum at 0.25gpt. The resource model indicates significant potential for resource expansion along strike and at depth over the 15 km long mineralized belt. (Refer to “Independent Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, Ferguson Lake Project, Nunavut, Canada, June 13, 2022, Prepared by Elisabeth Ronacher and Jamie Lavigne.” filed by the Company to Sedar.com).

Further information of the Company can be found at www.cnresources.com.

Also, for further information contact:

Dr. Kaihui Yang, President and CEO

905-696-8288 (Canada) 1-888-688-8809 (Toll-Free) https://CNResources.com

Email: info@cnresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “estimates”, or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts, are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s expectations regarding the Company’s future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the documents incorporated by reference herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law, anticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3cc1ca29-d811-4509-b5f9-ff89e9ab3700
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad7f7de5-3292-4063-a046-6318b3e07373
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b3a2eb7-55e7-479b-a2be-6b4af2e5f215
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc4dc4ce-b5a7-4b15-9249-77ee4ce77475
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2edefeb4-467b-4859-aa1a-f9c1c1b64f5f


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • How Warren Buffett could steal the show in the second quarter: Morning Brief

    Be ready to take notes from Warren Buffett. More on that, and what else to know in markets on Monday, April 3, 2023.

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Exxon, Chevron, Tesla, Life Storage, WWE, and More

    Shares of Exxon, Chevron, and other energy giants surge after OPEC+ surprises markets with a cut in oil production, Tesla sets a quarterly record for vehicle deliveries, and Life Storage agrees to be bought by Extra Space Storage.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Oil prices surge, Fed rate path in question again

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise cut in their output target, a move that rippled through stock markets and boosted the dollar due to reinvigorated fears about the stickiness of global inflation. Brent oil futures looked set for its biggest daily percentage gain in around a year, jumping 5.3% to $84.12 a barrel on news OPEC+ would aim to cut output by around 1.16 million barrels per day. Goldman Sachs lifted its forecast for Brent to $95 a barrel by the end of the year and to $100 for 2024 following the oil output change, which was announced on Sunday, a day before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

  • Apple Stock Is Nearing Its Previous Peak. iPhone Demand Could Help It Soar, Analyst Says.

    Strong iPhone demand in Asia and an acceleration in services revenue bode well for Apple stock, analysts at Wedbush say.

  • Tesla reports record Q1 deliveries as price cuts boost demand

    Tesla on Sunday reported first quarter delivery and production numbers that topped estimates, indicating price cuts it initiated across the globe are boosting demand.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.

  • Extra Space Storage to Combine With Life Storage in $12.7 Billion Deal

    The $12.7 billion deal would create the largest storage-facility operator in the U.S. by number of locations.

  • China EV Sales Rebound Further In March For BYD, Li Auto And XPeng, But Nio Lags

    After a rough start to 2023, China EV sales are generally rebounding. Tesla rivals BYD, Li Auto, Nio and XPeng reported March and Q1 sales.

  • AI Stocks: In Case You Missed It This Week On Artificial Intelligence News

    With investors homing in on AI stocks, management at many companies continued to call out generative AI on earnings calls with analysts.

  • Treasuries Fall as OPEC+ Disrupts Fed-Pivot Wagers: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global markets made a shaky start to the second quarter of 2023 as OPEC+ group’s surprise plan to cut oil production stoked fears of elevated inflation and pushed traders to prune their wagers on a dovish tilt by the Federal Reserve. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It

  • Swiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts Seen

    (Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s top prosecutor opened a probe to gather information into potential crimes that may have taken place around UBS Group AG’s takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG, while the emergency combination of the nation’s two biggest banks begins to take shape.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is

  • UFC Owner Endeavor Nears Deal to Acquire Vince McMahon’s WWE

    (Bloomberg) -- Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is nearing a deal to acquire World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. for an enterprise value of about $9 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedOil Surges 8% After OPEC+ Blindsides M

  • Muni Money-Market Fund Yields Hit 4%

    Investors can now get a 4% yield on low-risk municipal money-market mutual funds—but that rate may not last because yields in the sector are volatile. Municipal money-market funds are formerly a hot and now backwater area of the tax-exempt market that offers investors an alternative to the much larger taxable money-market funds. There are about $130 billion of muni money-market funds, according to Morningstar against more than $5 trillion of taxable money funds.

  • Beijing’s Micron Probe Spurs $12 Billion Rally in China Chip Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese chip-related stocks advanced amid optimism that they will benefit from the nation’s growing self-reliance push after Beijing launched a probe into Micron Technology Inc.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedOil Surges 8% After OPEC+ Blindsides Market