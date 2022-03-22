U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,444.75
    -7.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,417.00
    -19.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,341.00
    -29.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,060.40
    -2.40 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.32
    +2.20 (+1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.50
    +7.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.51
    +0.20 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0984
    -0.0036 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.53
    -0.34 (-1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3121
    -0.0047 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.4340
    +0.9660 (+0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,219.50
    +1,275.50 (+3.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.84
    +37.81 (+4.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

Canadian Pacific and TCRC-T&E reach agreement to enter into binding arbitration and return to work Tuesday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CP

CALGARY, AB, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) today announced that it has reached agreement with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) – Train and Engine Negotiating Committee to enter into binding arbitration.

"CP is pleased to have reached agreement with the TCRC Negotiating Committee to enter into binding arbitration and end this work stoppage," said CP President and CEO Keith Creel. "This agreement enables us to return to work effective noon Tuesday local time to resume our essential services for our customers and the North American supply chain."

CP wishes to thank the Canadian Federal Conciliation and Mediation Services for its critical work during this negotiation.

CP will immediately begin working with customers to resume normal train operations across Canada as soon as possible.

TCRC represents approximately 3,000 locomotive engineers, conductors, train and yard workers across Canada.

Forward looking information
This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating, but not limited to, collective bargaining between CP and its labour unions, work stoppage and CP's business, operations and service. This forward-looking information also includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning expectations, beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions and statements about possible future events, conditions, and results of operations or performance. Forward-looking information may contain statements with words or headings such as "financial expectations", "key assumptions", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "will", "outlook", "should" or similar words suggesting future outcomes.

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. By its nature, CP's forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information, including but not limited to the following factors: changes in business strategies; general North American and global economic, credit and business conditions; risks in agricultural production such as weather conditions and insect populations; the availability and price of energy commodities; the effects of competition and pricing pressures; industry capacity; shifts in market demand; changes in commodity prices; uncertainty surrounding timing and volumes of commodities being shipped via CP; inflation; changes in laws and regulations, including regulation of rates; changes in taxes and tax rates; potential increases in maintenance and operating costs; uncertainties of investigations, proceedings or other types of claims and litigation; labour disputes; risks and liabilities arising from derailments; transportation of dangerous goods; timing of completion of capital and maintenance projects; currency and interest rate fluctuations; effects of changes in market conditions and discount rates on the financial position of pension plans and investments; and various events that could disrupt operations, including severe weather, droughts, floods, avalanches and earthquakes as well as security threats and governmental response to them, and technological changes. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. These and other factors are detailed from time to time in reports filed by CP with securities regulators in Canada and the United States. Reference should be made to "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and "Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Forward-Looking Information" in CP's annual and interim reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and projections and it is possible that predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forms of forward-looking information will not be achieved by CP. Except as required by law, CP undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Canadian Pacific
Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canadian-pacific-and-tcrc-te-reach-agreement-to-enter-into-binding-arbitration-and-return-to-work-tuesday-301507429.html

SOURCE Canadian Pacific

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/22/c0062.html

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • NeuroSense Shares Surge Over 400% As FDA Clears Initiating Pharmacokinetic Study Of PrimeC

    NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) has received clearance from the FDA to initiate a pharmacokinetic study of PrimeC in healthy adult subjects. PrimeC is a novel extended-release oral formulation composed of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib. PrimeC targets several key mechanisms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that contribute to motor neuron degeneration, inflammation, iron accumulation, and impaired RNA regulation to inhibit ALS's progression potentially. P

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Slipping Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were slipping 3% as of 11:21 a.m. ET on Monday after falling as much as 6.3% earlier in the day. The decline appeared to be linked to a disappointing uptake for the company's COVID-19 vaccine in Germany. European news organization The Local reported Monday morning that Germans who are skeptical about vaccination haven't been won over by Novavax's vaccine, branded as Nuvaxovid.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    After a stunning rally last week, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened Monday on a quiet note and was trading down 5.5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET. An analyst downgrade just ahead of earnings is hitting investor sentiment even as Nio just confirmed it will not follow the footsteps of rival Tesla in increasing prices of its electric vehicles (EVs). Nio is set to report its fourth-quarter and full year 2021 earnings after market close on Thursday.

  • Elon Musk Takes a Trip That Doesn't Bode Well for Tesla's Rivals

    Elon Musk has arrived in Europe where he is to launch the beginning of a new era of Tesla on the continent. The electric vehicle maker which produced nearly a million vehicles in 2021 wants to step up a gear and produce more in the coming years. To achieve this, Tesla built a Gigafactory near Berlin.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    When markets turn volatile, it’s natural to look for some signal to cut through the additional noise and to clarify the stocks that are set for long-term gains. One signal that some investors latch onto is the trend of insider trading. CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and Board members all have access to the deeper workings of their companies, and their positions hold them responsible for company performance. This gives them a vested stake in the company – and it also gives them a much clearer view of their co

  • Here's the secret message from Warren Buffett's newest big deals

    Warren Buffett has made a few power moves in March. Here's what these big deals signal to investors.

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Shopify’s Stock Is Falling Again After a 50% Four-Day Rally

    Moves in the stock show the market's mixed instincts. Investors are stalking bargains one minute, and shunning high-multiple software shares the next.

  • Alibaba: Positive Developments Boost the Bull Case, Says Top Analyst

    The Chinese government has not made life easy for ecommerce giant Alibaba (BABA). Regulatory crackdowns and an almost hostile approach have been de rigueur over the past couple of years. But a slowing Chinese economy has caused a bit of a rethink at the higher echelons of Chinese decision-making. The government is preparing a course of action that will boost its ailing economy. According to a report by the Xinhua news agency, the government will “actively release policies favorable to markets” a

  • Bonds Extend Drop After Fed Sparks One of Worst Days in Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. bond market reeled further on Tuesday, extending Monday’s declines after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s aggressive rate hike comments drove yields on short-dated Treasuries to one of their biggest daily jumps of the past decade.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsXi Risks Leaving China Isola

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Before Earnings

    Shares of cruise company Carnival (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.9% by noon ET on Monday after the company confirmed that it will provide a first-quarter 2022 business update on Tuesday morning, following release of its first-quarter earnings report. The business update announcement was the only really relevant news about Carnival today. For what it's worth, expectations for Carnival in the first quarter are already pretty low.

  • Why Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is a High Growth Stock, but Possibly Overvalued

    Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is seeing increased volatility after a four-month downtrend. Investors are wondering if the price has found a grip, or if the stock is still losing ground, especially with today's price action prompting investors to re-evaluate their thesis. In this article, we will re-cap the key fundamentals and estimate if the stock is trading around value.

  • Fertilizer prices just hit a record high sparking fears of global starvation and the worst food insecurity level since World War II

    The price of fertilizer is up more than 40% in the last month. This will hit the Middle East especially hard, while war rages in Ukraine. It's a tinderbox.

  • Chinese Stocks Tumble As Hope For Better Times Proves Fleeting

    Chinese stocks fell hard Monday, including giants such as Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, over concerns about more disruption.

  • Keep on Buying Tesla Stock, Says Analyst Ahead of ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    That Tesla (TSLA) is a law unto itself is already well-established. And assessing the current state of the auto industry, Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois thinks the EV leader is once again operating on another level. “We have been trimming estimates across our OEM coverage, but we are raising them at Tesla on price increases more than compensating risk from volume and battery cost inflation. With cash accumulating at a faster pace than Tesla's ability to grow physically, we look forward to E