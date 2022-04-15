Canadian Payments Forecast Market 2022: How New Technologies, Business Models and FinTechs are Instrumental in Shaping the Future
Dublin, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canadian Payments Forecast, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Two years of the COVID-19 pandemic have seen drastic changes to the performance of the Canadian economy, and dramatic shifts in consumer spending and payment habits. The war in Ukraine is also set to have a significant impact on the global economy, with ripple effects filtering through to Canada and likely to be felt for years to come. What was set to be a promising year as pandemic restrictions were eased now seems fraught with additional economic risks, which could have a substantial impact on the payments industry in Canada.
The "Canadian Payments Forecast 2022" provides detailed insights into how the developments in the Canadian economy brought about by responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine have affected, and are likely to affect, consumer payments in Canada, and how this is expected to play out in the coming years in the context of new technologies, business models and the fintechs that are instrumental in shaping this future.
Drawing on survey research from more than 2,000 Canadian consumers, Canadian Payments Forecast, 2022 is a critical strategic resource for payment professionals, providing essential in-depth insights and forecasts across all consumer payment modalities to facilitate effective strategic planning and product development in the wake of the pandemic, and the likely impact of geopolitical conflict.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of each of the major consumer payments segments in the Canadian market. Detailed five-year forecasts are presented on consumer payments and related acceptance infrastructure.
Payment types included in the report:
Cash
Online payments
Gift cards
Cheques
Mobile payments
P2P payments
Debit cards
Bill payments and transfers
International remittances
Credit cards
Prepaid cards
Wearable payments
Contactless payments
Virtual currencies
Included in this year's comprehensive update of the report:
In-depth analysis on prospects for the Canadian economy, personal consumption expenditure, and the retail sector as Canada moves out of an environment dominated by the pandemic
Analysis and forecast for each major consumer payment segment in the wake of developments in the Canadian economy
An in-depth assessment of the penetration and acceptance of emerging payment technologies and how these will shape the future in payments
Key Indicator tables for all major payment modes
Key Topics Covered:
The Canadian Economy
Prospects for Consumer Payments in Canada
Cash
Cheques
Debit cards
Credit cards
Contactless payments
Mobile payments
Online payments
Wearable payments
Bill payments and transfers
Prepaid cards
Gift cards
P2P payments
International Remittances
Virtual Currencies
Consumer Payments in Perspective
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nudflv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900