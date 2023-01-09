Canadian Pet Market Survey Report 2022 with Focus on Dog and Cat Food
Dublin, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canadian Pet Market Survey 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Canadian Pet Market Survey 2022 focuses on dog and cat food, while also providing a topline overview of broader product purchasing rates, retail and Internet dynamics, use of veterinary and pet care services, and pet ownership patterns.
This report on the Canadian pet industry draws primarily on a bilingual English/French survey conducted in September/October 2022 of 1,000 Canadian pet owners.
Additional information was obtained from consultation with Canadian pet food industry insiders including PIJAC Canada and Canadian pet food market expert Serge Boutet of SBNutrinnov Consultants (Quebec), along with secondary research sources.
Despite the impact of COVID-19 and resulting inflationary conditions, Canadian pet owners have continued to spend on their pets. The indisputably high-value Canadian pet owners place on the animal companions in their lives translates to increased willingness to buy special products and services.
As the pandemic brought health and wellness issues front and center across myriad human markets, the same held true for pets, with owners becoming even more receptive to food, treats, other supplies, and services with health and wellness benefits. The survey results show that among Canadian dog or cat owners, one-fourth (26%) strongly agreed that they were willing to spend more on pet foods with extra health and wellness benefits, and another 42% somewhat agreed.
Nearly two-thirds (65%) of Canadian pet owners reported spending more on pet products than they used to, whereas just over one-third (35%) agreed to some extent that they are spending less on pet products because of the economy - and only 12% strongly agreed.
Other factors impacting pet owner spending in the post-COVID economy include a heightened awareness of animal welfare and sustainability, the increasing role technology plays in the pet market, and a growth of interest in alternative form pet foods such as fresh and frozen options.
Although at a slower rate than their U.S. counterparts, Canadian pet owners also continue to shift towards online purchases, with 23% of pet product sales coming from e-commerce. The internet's role in the pet industry goes beyond shopping, however, with pet product purchasers taking advantage of the convenience of online research to investigate pricing, check product options, and exchange ideas on social media.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Report Scope & Methodology
3 Scope and Methodology
Table Demographics of Survey Respondents, 2022
Market Overview
The Global Environment
Canadian Pet Food Sales
Top Pet Food Importers and Exporters
Overview of Pet Owner Psychographics
Overview of Pet Product Usage and Purchasing Rates
Focus on Dog and Cat Food
Pet Food Category Overview
Product Trends and Opportunities
Canadian Pet Food Regulations and Policies
Retail Landscape
Competitive Overview
Channel Shopping by Pet Product Sector
Digital Dynamics
Veterinary and Pet Services
Veterinary Services
Non-Medical Services
Pet Ownership
Pet Ownership Rates
Pet Acquisition Trends
Pet Dog and Cat Characteristics
4 Market Overview
Chapter Highlights
Report Scope & Methodology
Scope and Methodology
Introduction
The Global Environment
Canadian Pet Food Sales
Top Pet Food Importers and Exporters
Overview of Pet Owner Psychographics
"Pets as Family" Remains Central to Market Dynamics
Disposition to Spend on Pets
Spending More Than Holding Up During COVID-19
Focus on Value
Focus on Health
Receptivity to Natural Products
Corporate Responsibility and Company Values
The Roles of Technology
Overview of Pet Product Usage and Purchasing Rates
Pet Food and Treats
Pet Medications and Supplements
Pet Durables/Hardlines
Pet Clean-Up and Grooming Products
Digital and High-Tech Pet Monitoring Products
Pet Training/Obedience or Calming/Anxiety Products
5 Focus on Dog and Cat Food
Chapter Highlights
Pet Food Category Overview
Retail Sales of Dog and Cat Food
Pet Food Marketers and Brand Leaders
Product Trends and Opportunities
Beyond Regular/Adult
Superior Pet Food as Wellness Product
Functional Foods
Natural and Organic Pet Foods
Science-Based and Veterinary Diets
Grain-Free vs. Grain-Rich
Alternative Pet Food Ingredients and Formulations
Limited Ingredient Diets and Allergies
Sustainability and Animal Welfare
Local is Better
Canadian Pet Food Regulations and Policies
Overview of Regulatory Authorities
Pet Food Imports into Canada
Commercial Imports
Imports from the United States to Canada for Commercial Sale
Pet Food Exports from Canada
Role and Responsibilities of Exporters
Request for Certification
Guidelines for Preparing Export Certificates
Audits and Inspection
Exports from Canada to the United States
6 Retail Landscape
Chapter Highlights
Competitive Overview
Online Sales Eat Away at Brick-and-Mortar Share of Product Sales
Channel Use Rates: Brick-and-Mortar vs. Online
Walmart, PetSmart Lead as Retail Chains
Retail Shopping Patterns by Province
Amazon Leads as Pet Products Website
Shopping Frequency Rates: Brick-and-Mortar vs. Online
Shopper Loyalty: Brick-and-Mortar vs. Online
Pet Specialty Stores Appeal Based on Product Quality
The Internet as the Kingpin of Alternatives
Customer Spending Levels: In-Store vs. Online
Receptivity to Loyalty/Rewards Programs: In-Store vs. Online
Channel Shopping by Pet Product Sector
Balance of Powers in Pet Food/Treat Purchasing
Digital Dynamics
Beyond Online Shopping
Auto-ship/Subscription Rates for Pet Products
7 Veterinary and Pet Services
Chapter Highlights
Veterinary Services
Veterinarians as Top Source of Pet Care Information
Veterinary Use Rates
Coverage by Pet Insurance or Medical Plans
Non-Medical Services
Non-Medical Pet Care Services Rebound from COVID-19 Impact
Vet and Pet Services Psychographics
Pet Owners Concerned About Cost of Vet Care
Virtual Vet Care
8 Pet Ownership
Chapter Highlights
Pet Ownership Rates
Why Pet Owners Keep Dogs or Cats
Pet Ownership by Household
Pet Ownership Patterns by Demographic Cohort
Pet Ownership Patterns by Geographic Region/Province
Freshwater Fish Are Most Popular "Other" Pets
Number of Pets Kept for Pets Other Than Dogs or Cats
Pet Acquisition Trends
Acquisition Rates by Type of Pet
Planned vs. Impulse Pet Acquisitions
Role of Children in Household in Decision to Acquire Pets
Where/How Dogs and Cats Are Acquired
Sources of Information for Acquiring a New Dog or Cat
Pet Dog and Cat Characteristics
Size Distribution for Pet Dogs
Age Distribution for Pet Dogs and Cats
Pet Obesity Rates
Inside vs. Outside Dogs and Cats
Inside vs. Outside Pet Patterns by Geographic Region/Province
Companies Mentioned
Amazon
PetSmart
Walmart
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gtum44
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900