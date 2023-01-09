U.S. markets open in 3 hours 26 minutes

Canadian Pet Market Survey Report 2022 with Focus on Dog and Cat Food

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canadian Pet Market Survey 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Canadian Pet Market Survey 2022 focuses on dog and cat food, while also providing a topline overview of broader product purchasing rates, retail and Internet dynamics, use of veterinary and pet care services, and pet ownership patterns.

This report on the Canadian pet industry draws primarily on a bilingual English/French survey conducted in September/October 2022 of 1,000 Canadian pet owners.

Additional information was obtained from consultation with Canadian pet food industry insiders including PIJAC Canada and Canadian pet food market expert Serge Boutet of SBNutrinnov Consultants (Quebec), along with secondary research sources.

Despite the impact of COVID-19 and resulting inflationary conditions, Canadian pet owners have continued to spend on their pets. The indisputably high-value Canadian pet owners place on the animal companions in their lives translates to increased willingness to buy special products and services.

As the pandemic brought health and wellness issues front and center across myriad human markets, the same held true for pets, with owners becoming even more receptive to food, treats, other supplies, and services with health and wellness benefits. The survey results show that among Canadian dog or cat owners, one-fourth (26%) strongly agreed that they were willing to spend more on pet foods with extra health and wellness benefits, and another 42% somewhat agreed.

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of Canadian pet owners reported spending more on pet products than they used to, whereas just over one-third (35%) agreed to some extent that they are spending less on pet products because of the economy - and only 12% strongly agreed.

Other factors impacting pet owner spending in the post-COVID economy include a heightened awareness of animal welfare and sustainability, the increasing role technology plays in the pet market, and a growth of interest in alternative form pet foods such as fresh and frozen options.

Although at a slower rate than their U.S. counterparts, Canadian pet owners also continue to shift towards online purchases, with 23% of pet product sales coming from e-commerce. The internet's role in the pet industry goes beyond shopping, however, with pet product purchasers taking advantage of the convenience of online research to investigate pricing, check product options, and exchange ideas on social media.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Report Scope & Methodology

3 Scope and Methodology

  • Table Demographics of Survey Respondents, 2022

  • Market Overview

  • The Global Environment

  • Canadian Pet Food Sales

  • Top Pet Food Importers and Exporters

  • Overview of Pet Owner Psychographics

  • Overview of Pet Product Usage and Purchasing Rates

  • Focus on Dog and Cat Food

  • Pet Food Category Overview

  • Product Trends and Opportunities

  • Canadian Pet Food Regulations and Policies

  • Retail Landscape

  • Competitive Overview

  • Channel Shopping by Pet Product Sector

  • Digital Dynamics

  • Veterinary and Pet Services

  • Veterinary Services

  • Non-Medical Services

  • Pet Ownership

  • Pet Ownership Rates

  • Pet Acquisition Trends

  • Pet Dog and Cat Characteristics

4 Market Overview

  • Chapter Highlights

  • Report Scope & Methodology

  • Scope and Methodology

  • Introduction

  • The Global Environment

  • Canadian Pet Food Sales

  • Top Pet Food Importers and Exporters

  • Overview of Pet Owner Psychographics

  • "Pets as Family" Remains Central to Market Dynamics

  • Disposition to Spend on Pets

  • Spending More Than Holding Up During COVID-19

  • Focus on Value

  • Focus on Health

  • Receptivity to Natural Products

  • Corporate Responsibility and Company Values

  • The Roles of Technology

  • Overview of Pet Product Usage and Purchasing Rates

  • Pet Food and Treats

  • Pet Medications and Supplements

  • Pet Durables/Hardlines

  • Pet Clean-Up and Grooming Products

  • Digital and High-Tech Pet Monitoring Products

  • Pet Training/Obedience or Calming/Anxiety Products

5 Focus on Dog and Cat Food

  • Chapter Highlights

  • Pet Food Category Overview

  • Retail Sales of Dog and Cat Food

  • Pet Food Marketers and Brand Leaders

  • Product Trends and Opportunities

  • Beyond Regular/Adult

  • Superior Pet Food as Wellness Product

  • Functional Foods

  • Natural and Organic Pet Foods

  • Science-Based and Veterinary Diets

  • Grain-Free vs. Grain-Rich

  • Alternative Pet Food Ingredients and Formulations

  • Limited Ingredient Diets and Allergies

  • Sustainability and Animal Welfare

  • Local is Better

  • Canadian Pet Food Regulations and Policies

  • Overview of Regulatory Authorities

  • Pet Food Imports into Canada

  • Commercial Imports

  • Imports from the United States to Canada for Commercial Sale

  • Pet Food Exports from Canada

  • Role and Responsibilities of Exporters

  • Request for Certification

  • Guidelines for Preparing Export Certificates

  • Audits and Inspection

  • Exports from Canada to the United States

6 Retail Landscape

  • Chapter Highlights

  • Competitive Overview

  • Online Sales Eat Away at Brick-and-Mortar Share of Product Sales

  • Channel Use Rates: Brick-and-Mortar vs. Online

  • Walmart, PetSmart Lead as Retail Chains

  • Retail Shopping Patterns by Province

  • Amazon Leads as Pet Products Website

  • Shopping Frequency Rates: Brick-and-Mortar vs. Online

  • Shopper Loyalty: Brick-and-Mortar vs. Online

  • Pet Specialty Stores Appeal Based on Product Quality

  • The Internet as the Kingpin of Alternatives

  • Customer Spending Levels: In-Store vs. Online

  • Receptivity to Loyalty/Rewards Programs: In-Store vs. Online

  • Channel Shopping by Pet Product Sector

  • Balance of Powers in Pet Food/Treat Purchasing

  • Digital Dynamics

  • Beyond Online Shopping

  • Auto-ship/Subscription Rates for Pet Products

7 Veterinary and Pet Services

  • Chapter Highlights

  • Veterinary Services

  • Veterinarians as Top Source of Pet Care Information

  • Veterinary Use Rates

  • Coverage by Pet Insurance or Medical Plans

  • Non-Medical Services

  • Non-Medical Pet Care Services Rebound from COVID-19 Impact

  • Vet and Pet Services Psychographics

  • Pet Owners Concerned About Cost of Vet Care

  • Virtual Vet Care

8 Pet Ownership

  • Chapter Highlights

  • Pet Ownership Rates

  • Why Pet Owners Keep Dogs or Cats

  • Pet Ownership by Household

  • Pet Ownership Patterns by Demographic Cohort

  • Pet Ownership Patterns by Geographic Region/Province

  • Freshwater Fish Are Most Popular "Other" Pets

  • Number of Pets Kept for Pets Other Than Dogs or Cats

  • Pet Acquisition Trends

  • Acquisition Rates by Type of Pet

  • Planned vs. Impulse Pet Acquisitions

  • Role of Children in Household in Decision to Acquire Pets

  • Where/How Dogs and Cats Are Acquired

  • Sources of Information for Acquiring a New Dog or Cat

  • Pet Dog and Cat Characteristics

  • Size Distribution for Pet Dogs

  • Age Distribution for Pet Dogs and Cats

  • Pet Obesity Rates

  • Inside vs. Outside Dogs and Cats

  • Inside vs. Outside Pet Patterns by Geographic Region/Province

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon

  • PetSmart

  • Walmart

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gtum44

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


