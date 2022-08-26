Canadian Pharmacy Helps Americans Save on Rx Medications

70% of Rx Drugs Come With High OOP Costs - Buy Generic Rx Provides Increased Savings says SaveRxCanada.to

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescription drug cost sensitivity remains a significant issue. In some cases, Medicare beneficiaries in the USA may pay more than $500 per year for their prescription drugs. Between 2011 and 2019, OOP (out of pocket) costs for Americans increased by nearly $8 billion. The cost of prescription drugs has remained high, despite government efforts. Americans who are struggling to pay for drugs can order medication online. Online pharmacies such as Canadian Pharmacy intermediary SaveRxCanada.to can provide the same high-quality medication at a much lower price.

Canadian prescription medications are cheaper because there are fewer intermediaries between the dispensing pharmacy and the drug manufacturer. For some drugs, generic alternatives may be available in Canada prior to the U.S. So, generic drugs are an option for those who don't want to pay too much for branded medications. Rx drugs come with an average of 70% OOP costs. Generics cost $6, while branded drugs average $30.

These savings are being recognized by a greater number of Americans who order generic versions of their medications from Canadian online pharmacies. It is expected that Medicare will not have more direct negotiations with drug manufacturers. A prescription pricing plan was part of the U.S. government's Build Back Better framework.

It is still a good idea to order medications from Canada, even if there are no changes and the necessary time to lower drug prices in the U.S. Canadian pharmacies are held to the same high standards as U.S. pharmacies. Both countries have a highly regulated industry that follows strict safety and quality guidelines. U.S. customers who purchase medications from Canada can be sure they will get the same medication they would from any U.S. pharmacy.

About SaveRxCanada.to

SaveRxCanada.to has been a trusted, affordable and reliable Canadian pharmacy intermediary for over 18 years.

The company has been committed to providing affordable prescription drugs to worldwide patients through their network of licensed Canadian pharmacies and International pharmacies.

The Rx Select program from SaveRxCanada was one of the first programs of its kind launched back in 2004 to provide access to generic drugs. By adding several international pharmacies to their network, patients were able to find many generic and brand name medications not available in Canada.

The RxSelect program offers free shipping and 5% in rewards points that can be redeemed on future orders.

Visit SaveRxCanada.to to learn more about the company.

Customer Service

Toll Free Calls: 1-866-799-3435 - Use ref #100048

Monday-Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm (EST)

All orders required a valid prescription from a licensed physician or doctor.

