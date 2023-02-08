Canadian Pharmacy Says Generic Cancer Drugs Increase Savings to Patients by 60% and More

SaveRxCanada.to believes all Cancer patients should have access to more affordable options.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cancer diagnosis is unwelcomed news to anyone afflicted by this life-threating disease. The costs of today's Cancer drug treatment are astronomical leaving families in financial ruin. Canadian pharmacy intermediary SaveRxCanada.to sees the entry to the Generic Cancer Drugs market as a viable option for patients looking for lower cost options.

According to the study presented as a part of the 2022 ASCO Quality Care Symposium, the total cost of cancer can be highly reduced with the help of Generic drugs without compromising the quality of medication.

The co-author Erica Feinberg, PharmD, BCPS, Senior Clinical Data Analyst, The U.S. Oncology Network stated that, "Our study shows that smarter spending can be achieved while also boosting the quality of cancer care. The big challenge for providers and pharmacists is balancing preferred options from a variety of insurers as well as the storage, prior authorization, and billing specificity that accompany having to use different biosimilars or drugs for patients with different insurance plans. These are complex circumstances that we hope our study will help sort out and result in lower costs for everyone."

"The more surprising news is that in 2016 the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) initiated an economical Care Act initiative named the Oncology Care Model to encourage better oncology care," says SaveRxCanada.to

Astounding savings overview from the program:

From the five-year-long OCM program, the accumulative frugality was $26.0 million, $32.3 million, and $32.9 million per following six-month recess between July 2019 and December 2020.

In the first six months of 2020 switching to biosimilars donated $6.6 million in savings and $12.2 million in the last six months of 2020.

On the whole, the switches lessened the total cost of oncology drug care by 2.78%, 4.13%, and 5.25% in six-month intervals of the Oncology Care Model between July 2019 and December 2020, sequentially.

The beneficial attribute of this ground-breaking research for consumers:

This can truly benefit consumers and make cancer treatment more affordable & easily accessible. With SaveRxCanada.to's RxSelect program, consumers can get access to numerous generic cancer drugs at much lower prices.

SaveRxCanada.to is a leading Canadian Pharmacy intermediary with a mission to provide patients with generic drug alternatives through its network of licensed Canadian and International pharmacies.

Patients can obtain up to a 90-day supply of medication based on a prescription from a doctor.

To know more about the company, you can visit SaveRxCanada.to

Customer Service

Toll-Free Calls: 1-866-799-3435 - Use ref #100048

Monday-Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm (EST)

