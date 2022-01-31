The Canadian Press Makes Sony Electronics its Exclusive Provider for Imaging Products

Canada's Largest News Organization will outfit all journalists with Sony cameras and lenses

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics, a global imaging leader, and The Canadian Press, Canada's trusted national news agency, announced today that Sony would be the exclusive imaging products provider for the media company.

With more than 180 journalists, The Canadian Press produces real-time, bilingual multimedia news published by major digital, broadcast and print media. The switch to Sony will mean the photojournalists and videographers at The Canadian Press will use a variety of Sony cameras and lenses including the Sony Alpha 1 and Alpha 9 II products to quickly capture hundreds of powerful editorial photos and videos every day, ranging from large-scale global sporting events to local Canadian news, politics and lifestyle content.

"We are honored to announce this collaboration with The Canadian Press, a leader in delivering news and best-in-class multimedia content across Canada," said Mark Saddleton, Sony Canada Country Head and Director of Sales. "The journalists at The Canadian Press have a front row seat for Canada's biggest events across politics, sports and entertainment and we are delighted to support their visual storytelling."

"Sony's innovative technology takes the high quality of our visual journalism to a whole new level," said Malcolm Kirk, President of The Canadian Press. "More than 600 media clients rely on our online CP Images archive as the go-to destination for contemporary and historic multimedia imagery of Canada's people, places and events. That's why we were looking for more than just a camera provider. We needed a true partner committed to helping us deliver first-rate visual journalism."

"Sony's commitment goes beyond providing lightweight equipment for handling fast action, hostile situations, and extreme weather conditions, without sacrificing image quality," said Megan Leach, who manages visual journalists at The Canadian Press and heads up the planning and packaging department. "Our journalists truly appreciate how the silent camera performance allows them to stay behind the scenes, but more importantly, that Sony is responsive to our feedback."

"From the outset, they've taken a relationship-driven approach to the upgrade, which will bring a unified look to our coverage since all our staff photographers and reporters will be shooting with the same brand of cameras for photos and videos for the first time "They understood the ongoing training and support was as critical as the technology. We're thrilled to have their support as we expand our visual coverage and meet the future needs of our industry."

The roll out of Sony imaging kits to Canadian Press journalists is already in progress, with distribution planned throughout early 2022.

