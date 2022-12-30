The Year in Canadian Press Releases: Cision's Must-Read Stories of 2022

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this year

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the most newsworthy and popular releases, here are some of the most-read on newswire.ca over the past 12 months.

Crypto, Finance, and Banking

Voyager Digital and Voyager Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors Provide Update on Reorganization Plan

Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: VYGVQ) (FRA: UCD2) and the Voyager Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors (UCC), which represents the interests of the general unsecured creditors, today announce that the company is evaluating strategic options as a result of the Chapter 11 filing by FTX Group. The no-shop provisions of the Asset Purchase Agreement between Voyager and FTX US are no longer binding. For this reason, Voyager has reopened the bidding process for the company, and is in active discussions with alternative bidders. Voyager and the UCC are moving with all due care and deliberate speed to identify an alternative plan of reorganization consistent with the core objective throughout this process: maximizing the value returned to customers and other creditors. KPMG in Canada adds Bitcoin and Ethereum to its corporate treasury

"Cryptoassets are a maturing asset class," says Benjie Thomas, Canadian Managing Partner, Advisory Services, KPMG in Canada. "Investors such as hedge funds and family offices to large insurers and pension funds are increasingly gaining exposure to cryptoassets, and traditional financial services such as banks, financial advisors and brokerages are exploring offering products and services involving cryptoassets. This investment reflects our belief that institutional adoption of cryptoassets and blockchain technology will continue to grow and become a regular part of the asset mix," he added. CIBC Announces Election of Directors; Shareholders Approve Two-For-One Share Split

CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) announced today that (i) the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated February 17, 2022 were elected as Directors of CIBC, and (ii) CIBC shareholders approved the special resolution to effect a two-for-one share split of CIBC's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Share Split"). Equitable Announces Agreement to Acquire Concentra Bank and Concurrent $200 Million Bought Deal Offering of Subscription Receipts

Equitable Bank (Equitable or Canada's Challenger Bank™), the wholly owned subsidiary of Equitable Group Inc. (TSX: EQB) (EQB.PR.C), the Credit Union Central of Saskatchewan (SaskCentral) and Concentra Bank (Concentra) announced today that Equitable has entered into definitive agreements by which Equitable will acquire a majority interest in Concentra (the "Acquisition"), the 13th largest Schedule I bank in Canada with $11.3 billion in assets at November 30, 2021. RBC unveils revolutionary authentication tool that bolsters client security

Today RBC is introducing a ground-breaking technology to further protect its clients' most personal information online. Built within the RBC Mobile App, clients can now use their personal PIN with their client card or biometrics to securely authenticate themselves on their mobile phone. For Android users, the App uses Near-Field Communications (NFC), enabling clients to simply tap their RBC client card before inputting their PIN. This additional layer of security and method to authenticate through a mobile app is one of the first instances of this technology being used by any bank worldwide. For iOS users, clients can use biometrics enabled on their device before inputting their PIN.

Food and Beverage

Tim Hortons brings its iconic flavours to the ice cream aisle with the launch of its rich and premium quality Tim Hortons Ice Cream, made in Canada with 100% Canadian dairy

The iconic flavours of Tim Hortons are coming soon to your freezer. Introducing Tim Hortons Ice Cream, a lineup of five ice cream flavours inspired by the tastes of Tims: Salted Caramel Iced Capp, Double Chocolate Donut, Birthday Cake Timbits, Apple Fritter and Fruit Explosion. Tim Hortons Ice Cream is proudly made in Canada in partnership with the Tillsonburg, Ont. -based ice cream producer Shaw's and is made with 100 per cent Canadian dairy. Where's The Bacon? Wendy's Launches Breakfast Nationwide in Canada Today

Today is the day morning routines change forever with Wendy's® craveable breakfast menu launching nationwide in Canada, served from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.* To celebrate the launch, Wendy's is giving customers one less reason to hit snooze with a FREE hot cup of their soon-to-be favourite coffee all day long at participating locations through May 29.** Customers will not want to miss out because for the first time ever, Wendy's is serving a new signature medium-roast coffee blend uniquely crafted for Canadian customers. Corona Canada Leads Global Launch of 'Sunbrew 0.0%' - Corona's First Non-Alcoholic Beer with Vitamin D

"As a brand, Corona is all about getting outside and feeling the sun, and we know that this time of year, Canadians are missing that feeling," said Mike Bascom, Senior Marketing Director, Corona Canada. "Corona Sunbrew 0.0% provides an innovative way to remind people of that feeling and what they love about Corona, but now without alcohol." McDonald's Canada thanks Frontline Healthcare Workers once again with Free McCafé® Coffee & Tea

"Our purpose at McDonald's is to feed and foster communities and this effort is aimed at acknowledging those who are doing so much to care for our communities right now," said Gemma Pryor, Senior Director, Canada Impact Team. "Throughout the pandemic we saw our franchisees finding creative ways to support their communities in times of need and that's what we're seeing again here today with the free coffee offer." A&W's iconic Whistle Dog is back

Since it disappeared from the A&W menu in 2017, there's one legacy item that fans have been committed to getting back: The Whistle Dog. The Whistle Dog is a true A&W classic that was beloved by Canadians for decades. While it was available, it grew such a dedicated following. Since its departure, Whistle Dog fans have started petitions, written songs, rallied support on the radio, and filled up A&W's comment sections on social media, all in an attempt to bring the iconic hot dog back.

Entertainment:

Yellowstone Season 5 to Stream Exclusively on Paramount+ Canada, Making Massive Return with Two New Episodes on November 13

Paramount+ Canada announced today that the highly anticipated season 5 of Yellowstone, from MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, will be available exclusively on the service, with the two new episodes streaming as of November 13th. Since its launch in March 2021, Paramount+ Canada has more than doubled the amount of hours on the service, with over 8,700 hours of programming currently available, including 1883, Halo, Mayor of Kingstown, SEAL Team and The Offer. STACKTV Now Available on Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream

STACKTV, Corus Entertainment's premium multi-channel streaming service, has officially unlocked its streaming package for even more Canadians. Beginning today, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream customers can now add STACKTV to their monthly TV packages starting with the first month free when they subscribe. The Movie Theatre Association of Canada and the Cinema Foundation Launch National Cinema Day, Bringing Audiences Across North America to the Movies for $3.00

Coming to a theatre near you, the Movie Theatre Association of Canada (MTAC) and The Cinema Foundation welcome moviegoers across Canada and the U.S. to celebrate a day at the movies with discounted admissions to kick-off National Cinema Day, September 3. National Cinema Day will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies at a discounted admission of $3.00 (plus applicable taxes). The one-day event will be held at more than 3,000 participating locations with more than 30,000 screens across North America. Participating theatres in Canada include Cineplex, Cinemas Guzzo, Cinemas Cine Entreprise, Imagine Cinemas, Landmark, Magic Lantern Theatres and many local independent theatres across the provinces Pluto TV Announces Canadian Launch Date, Unveils First Look at Content

Olivier Jollet, EVP & International GM for Pluto TV at Paramount Global, said, "I couldn't be more excited to officially announce Pluto TV's Canadian launch date, December 1. Our initial channel lineup further illustrates how we are working to combine Corus' incredible local content offering with Pluto TV's global content, to meet the tastes of the Canadian audience. I'm confident that Pluto TV will quickly become a new destination both for fans of curated content as well as for clients and partners interested in investing in a new and unique streaming service upon its launch."

Weather and Climate Change:

Latest Climate Action Incentive payments helping make life more affordable and fight climate change

This October, Canadians living in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta—provinces where the federal carbon pollution pricing system applies—will receive the second installment of the quarterly Climate Action Incentive (CAI) payment, implemented in July 2022. The CAI payment program keeps affordability and fairness in mind—eight out of ten households get more money back than they pay in, with low- and middle-income households benefitting the most. Government of Canada launches the quarterly Climate Action Incentive payment for 2022‒23

Starting on July 15th, Canadians living in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta—provinces where the federal pollution pricing system applies—will receive the first quarterly CAI payment. This quarterly delivery, which replaces an annual credit from previous years, will ensure that Canadians receive payments on a more regular basis. The first payment will be a "double-up" payment that will return proceeds from the first two quarters of the 2022‒23 year (April–June, and July–September). Quarterly payments will follow in October 2022 and January 2023. Canadians can register for direct deposit to ensure that payment is fast, convenient and secure. Heavy winds from winter storm are causing widespread power outages across Ottawa

A mix of freezing rain, snow and high winds has resulted in widespread outages across our service territory. As of 6 a.m. today, Hydro Ottawa is responding to 31 different outages, impacting just over 12,000 customers. Hydro Ottawa crews and additional contractors have been working throughout the night and have already restored over 20,000 customers.

Travel:

Air Canada to Launch Seasonal Flights to Bangkok and Mumbai for Winter 2022-23

"We are extremely pleased to be launching our first non-stop service to South-East Asia this winter, the only one between North America and Thailand. Thailand is a popular leisure destination for Canadians and this new service will give Aeroplan members exciting opportunities to both earn and redeem their points. For further convenience, our Bangkok flights will connect to our extensive domestic and trans-border network giving customers added seamlessness and choice when travelling," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management, at Air Canada. Porter Airlines challenging North American aviation with new flying experience that elevates economy travel

Porter Airlines is unveiling an exceptional new economy air travel experience that challenges what every North American airline offers. Building on its distinct, longstanding regional service, Porter will elevate economy flying for everyone in its greatly expanding network. Coinciding with the airline's strategy to grow in markets throughout North America using new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, as well as its existing De Havilland Dash 8-400 fleet, travellers will enjoy a new level of generosity and thoughtful service that is non-existent in economy air travel today. Air Canada to Launch New Services to Europe; Restores Key International Routes, Frequencies Beginning Summer 2023

Air Canada today announced the strategic expansion of its international network for summer 2023, with the addition of new European services to Brussels, Toulouse and Copenhagen. It is also resuming key Asia services to Tokyo-Haneda and Osaka, and is restoring frequencies to leading destinations in the Atlantic, Pacific and South America regions. Tickets are available for purchase at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada's Contact Centres, and travel agents.

Consumer and Retail:

The largest T&T Supermarket in the country will be located in Saint-Laurent, Montréal

Quebec's first T&T Supermarket will be located in a former Loblaws store, just North of Highway 40 and close to Highway 15 and Highway Décarie. The store was expected to open earlier in 2022, but the business wanted to extend its commitment to the vaccination clinic currently set up in the location in order to support the vaccination effort. Toys"R"Us Canada Reveals Top Toy List for Holiday 2022

This holiday season, Toys"R"Us Canada is helping parents and gift-givers create special moments with their highly anticipated Top Toy List for 2022. Featuring a broad assortment of gift ideas for every age and interest and highlighting twelve hero products, Toys"R"Us is making holiday gift-shopping easy. From collectibles to active-play gear to play sets featuring kids' favourite characters, this year's Top Toy List encourages grownups to wrap up an extra-special gift that sparks hours of imaginative play – and years of memories. Loblaw to Acquire Lifemark Health Group to Expand Shoppers Drug Mart's Healthcare Services

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L) ("Loblaw") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Shoppers Drug Mart ("Shoppers") has agreed to acquire Lifemark Health Group ("Lifemark"), a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, for aggregate cash consideration of $845 million. Lifemark is the leading provider of outpatient physiotherapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, mental health, and other ancillary rehabilitation services through its more than 300 clinics across Canada.

Best of the Rest:

Record-Breaking Rogue Wave Recorded off the Coast of Vancouver Island

Researchers have announced that a 17.6 meter rogue wave – the most extreme rogue wave ever recorded – has been measured in the waters off of Ucluelet, B.C. The rogue wave, which measures as high as a four-story building, was recorded in November 2020 by Victoria, B.C.-based MarineLabs Data Systems (MarineLabs). It is the subject of a scientific report by Dr. Johannes Gemmrich and Leah Cicon, both of the University of Victoria, published last week in the journal, Scientific Reports. Statement by Lisa LaFlamme on Bell Media's Decision to End Her Contract With CTV News

As I sign off from CTV, I want to express my deepest gratitude to all of you who call Canada home who have shared in this journey with me, and for the unwavering support of colleagues, friends and family. While it is crushing to be leaving CTV National News and a team that is more like family in a manner that is not my choice, please know these last 35 years of bringing to you every major national and international event has been the greatest honour of my life." - Lisa LaFlamme Life-size World of Barbie Interactive Attraction Opens at Square One

"World of Barbie is an exciting immersion into the lifestyle of Barbie, where guests can step into her world, and discover and revel in installations that are meticulously curated to cultivate dreams," says Julie Freeland, senior director of Location Based Entertainment, Mattel. "Fans of all ages can imagine endless possibilities for themselves, while walking in her footsteps as a scientist, designer, news anchor, astronaut and much more." A new rapid transit hovercraft service coming to Niagara Region and Toronto in summer 2023

Transportation in the Golden Horseshoe area is getting a much-needed lift. Hoverlink Ontario Inc. (Hoverlink) will be launching its rapid transit route between Toronto and the Niagara Region in summer 2023. The first of its kind in North America, this large-scale hovercraft service will move passengers across Lake Ontario in only 30 minutes – a journey that typically takes up to three hours by car or bus, or up to two hours by seasonal train service.

