Canadian PropTech Senara Secures Pre-Seed Funding to Launch Innovative Pre-construction Lead-to-close System that Empowers Developers and their Listing Brokerages to Sell Smarter and Faster, while Spending Less

·3 min read

System already in beta and driving data-driven results with key project across North American market

TORONTO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian real estate technology company Senara ("Company") today announced the completion of pre-seed funding, allowing the privately-held company to continue its North American expansion. The funding will also provide the Company with additional revenue to enhance existing AI capabilities within the platform.

Senara is a pre-construction lead-to-close system that empowers developers and their listing brokerages to sell smarter and faster, while spending less. The proprietary system uses AI to generate new higher quality homebuyer leads, appointments and firm sales, based on algorithms built from tens of millions of leads, appointments and purchase datapoints. Senara offers predictive analytics algorithms that can be layered into any brokerage CRM to perfect buyer journeys and reallocate ad spends across digital platforms. Benefits of Senara include lead generation, prospect nurturing, pipeline intelligence, and ultimately profitability. Additionally, Senara offers regional homebuyer insights gathered through its system.

"Senara accelerates the usage of real-time data to help developers and their brokerages sell faster and more intelligently, with greater profitably. Leveraging proprietary AI, Senara serves up the ideal homebuyer based on each project's unique attributes helping to expedite the sales process," said Reagan Zuzarte, CEO of Senara. "We are grateful for key investors and early partners whose trust and sales results have validated the market need for a robust preconstruction intelligence system."

Senara&#39;s key benefits include lead generation, prospect nurturing, pipeline intelligence, and ultimately profitability. (CNW Group/Senara)
Since the company's launch in 2021, Senara has been used in over 50 campaigns across North America, resulting in over $1B sold in new homes across Canada, Washington, Florida and Texas. Targeting high-rise projects, Senara has effectively partnered with Great Gulf/DREAM's Frank Gehry designed project Forma Toronto and Seattle's Graystone in partnership with Sotheby's Realogics, transforming their sales process with real-time data over the last two months.

"Senara is dramatically transforming the sales process, providing listing agents with significantly more qualified buyers thereby making their effort much more effective. The Senara team has worked in real estate for decades, and their platform operationalizes best practices and provides tech-forward learnings to an industry that is prime to be modernised," said Brad Henderson, Broker & Senior Member Cushman & Wakefield Global Data Centre Advisory Group and member of Senara's advisory board.

"In a time of uncertainty for builders driven by changing homebuyer habits and different regional demand, Senara's North American customers have grasped the power of data to increase control of their pre-construction sales. We're very bullish on helping them read the market in a way they never have before," said Ford Shirriff, Chief Revenue Officer of Senara.

To learn more about Senara, book a demo, qualify to become a Senara Preferred Brokerage or sign up for exclusive first access to Regional Homebuyer Insights from across North America, visit www.senara.ai

ABOUT SENARA: Senara is a pre-construction lead-to-close system that empowers developers and their listing brokerages to sell smarter and faster, while spending less. Senara will shape the future of preconstruction sales, helping customers discover new data trails to profitability with a results driven platform which delivers in a beautifully uncomplicated way. www.senara.ai

Senara logo (CNW Group/Senara)
