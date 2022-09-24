Canadian Red Cross launches appeal for Hurricane Fiona

Hurricane Fiona causes catastrophic damage across five Canadian provinces.

OTTAWA, Sept. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross has launched the Hurricane Fiona in Canada Appeal to support people across eastern Canada who have been impacted by this devastating hurricane. Money raised will enable the Red Cross to carry out relief, recovery, resiliency and risk reduction activities in and beyond the impacted region at the individual and community levels.



Hurricane Fiona made landfall on the morning of September 24 and has caused widespread flooding, travel disruptions, and damage to homes, buildings and infrastructure, with hundreds of thousands of people experiencing power outages.

“Hurricane Fiona has caused unprecedented damage across eastern Canada, impacting hundreds of thousands of people,” said Conrad Sauvé, President and CEO at the Canadian Red Cross. “While the full impacts of the hurricane are not yet known, the needs will be immense. The Red Cross will be there to support those impacted as they recover from this devastating storm in the days, weeks and months ahead.”

In preparation for the hurricane, the Canadian Red Cross prepositioned stocks around Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec. Red Cross teams are currently providing support in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Quebec. The Red Cross is working closely with local, provincial and Indigenous governments to determine how to best support those affected.

People in Canada wishing to help are encouraged to make a financial donation to the Hurricane Fiona in Canada Appeal online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111. A $10 donation can also be made by texting FIONA to 20222.

About the Canadian Red Cross

Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 192 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need, and supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

