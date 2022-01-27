U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,328.61
    -21.32 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,120.24
    -47.85 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,408.96
    -133.16 (-0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,939.31
    -37.15 (-1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.72
    -0.63 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    -35.40 (-1.93%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    -1.10 (-4.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1141
    -0.0104 (-0.92%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7890
    -0.0590 (-3.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3369
    -0.0093 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2760
    +0.6160 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,123.34
    -1,652.52 (-4.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    825.52
    +6.02 (+0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.31
    +84.53 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     
JOBS:

US jobless claims trend down as Omicron disruptions begin to ease

Another 260,000 Americans filed new claims last week, falling for the first time in four weeks

Canadian securities regulators adopt amendments to National Instrument 94-101

·1 min read

MONTRÉAL and TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today announced amendments to National Instrument 94-101 Mandatory Central Counterparty Clearing of Derivatives (NI 94-101) and changes to Companion Policy 94-101 Mandatory Central Counterparty Clearing of Derivatives.

NI 94-101 requires that certain market participants clear certain prescribed over-the-counter derivatives through a central counterparty, subject to exemptions set out in the instrument.

The amendments are in response to feedback received from various market participants and are intended to refine the scope of market participants that are subject to the clearing requirement and reduce regulatory burden.

Provided all necessary approvals are obtained, the amendments set out in Appendix B – Laws, Regulations or Instruments of Foreign Jurisdictions Applicable for Substituted Compliance will come into force on April 12, 2022, and the rest of the amendments will come into force on September 1, 2022.

The notice relating to the amendments can be found on CSA members' websites.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Pascale Bijoux
Canadian Securities Administrators
media@acvm-csa.ca

Sylvain Théberge
Autorité des marchés financiers
sylvain.theberge@lautorite.qc.ca

For investor inquiries, please contact your local securities regulator.

SOURCE Autorité des marchés financiers

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/27/c6738.html

