U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,017.82
    -97.95 (-2.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,272.79
    -638.11 (-1.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,754.23
    -332.04 (-2.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,850.86
    -40.15 (-2.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.38
    -0.73 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.50
    -6.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    -0.40 (-1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0621
    -0.0097 (-0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0440
    +0.0150 (+0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2493
    -0.0045 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2830
    +0.0510 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,167.48
    -90.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    652.36
    -3.12 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.21
    -116.79 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,246.53
    +12.24 (+0.04%)
     

Canadian securities regulators propose changes to enhance derivatives data reporting

·3 min read

TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today published for comment proposed amendments designed to streamline and internationally harmonize over-the-counter derivatives data reporting standards. These amendments are expected to reduce the complexity of market participants' reporting systems and decrease ongoing operational and compliance costs while improving the consistency and quality of the data available to regulators and the public.

"The global harmonization of data reporting standards represents a significant milestone that would reduce regulatory burden for many market participants who report derivatives transactions around the world," said Louis Morisset, CSA Chair and President and CEO of the Autorité des marchés financiers. "At the same time, improvements to data quality and consistency will enable us to more effectively identify risks and vulnerabilities to our financial markets and strengthen our ability to detect inappropriate activity that can harm investors."

The proposed changes update the data elements to be reported to align with North American and global standards developed by the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) and the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

In addition to harmonizing data reporting standards, other proposed amendments include:

  • updated requirements for trade repository governance, operations and management of risk to align with international standards;

  • improvements designed to enhance data accuracy and consistency, such as data validation and verification, similar to other global regulators;

  • increased harmonization among the CSA, such as a harmonized threshold in the commodity derivatives exclusion for non-dealers;

  • new technical manuals that provide clarity regarding the format and values for reporting.

In Manitoba, proposed amendments to Manitoba Securities Commission (MSC) Rule 91-507 Trade Repositories and Derivatives Data Reporting; proposed changes to MSC Companion Policy 91-507CP; proposed changes to MSC Companion Policy 91-506CP, and MSC Staff Notice 91-701 Draft MSC Derivatives Data Technical Manual are available on the Manitoba Securities Commission's website.

In Ontario, proposed amendments to OSC Rule 91-507 Trade Repositories and Derivatives Data Reporting; proposed changes to OSC Companion Policy 91-507CP; proposed changes to OSC Companion Policy 91-506CP; and OSC Staff Notice 91-705 Draft OSC Derivatives Data Technical Manual are available on the Ontario Securities Commission's website.

In Quebec, Regulation to amend Regulation 91-507 respecting Trade Repositories and Derivatives Data Reporting and the proposed changes to Policy Statement to Regulation 91-507 respecting Trade Repositories and Derivatives Data Reporting and to Policy Statement to Regulation 91-506 respecting derivatives determination are available on the Autorité des marchés financiers' website. The draft AMF Derivatives Data Technical Manual is published in Appendix A to the Policy Statement to Regulation 91-507.

In each of the other Canadian jurisdictions, proposed amendments to Multilateral Instrument 96-101 Trade Repositories and Derivatives Data Reporting; and proposed changes to the Companion Policy 96-101CP are available on each CSA member's website. The proposed Multilateral Derivatives Data Technical Manual is published in Appendix A to the Companion Policy 96-101CP.

Comments should be provided in writing by October 7, 2022.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

For investor inquiries, please contact your local securities regulator.

SOURCE Canadian Securities Administrators

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/09/c8922.html

Recommended Stories

  • Tom Brady unsuccessfully addresses rumor he spoke to Dolphins in offseason

    Tom Brady said he had "a lot of conversations with a lot of different people" this offseason.

  • Novavax Stock Skids As FDA Leaves Its Covid Vaccine Decision Hanging

    Two days after the FDA's advisors recommended Novavax's Covid shot, the agency had yet to make a move, and NVAX stock toppled.

  • Why Investors Yawned at Novavax's Great FDA Panel News

    Tuesday was a crucial day for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). At long last, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) met to review the company's COVID-19 vaccine data. A negative recommendation from the FDA advisory committee held the potential to deliver a crushing blow.

  • SEC floats rules to bring 'full and fair competition' to U.S. stock market

    SEC Chair Gary Gensler told reporters Wednesday he believes U.S. investors are not getting the benefit of full competition in the market right now.

  • Colorado companies' drilling plans for 101 oil wells approved by Colorado regulators

    Large project plans in rural Weld Co. show oil and gas development can adequately protect environment, regulator says.

  • ‘Great resignation’ reaches White House with staff turnover

    New White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was delivering her third on-camera goodbye to a departing staffer in less than 24 hours when she quipped to reporters, “I promise we will have a press shop.” It’s a dynamic playing out across the White House complex this month — and more evidence that not even the White House is immune from what has been called "the great resignation” as employers struggle to fill vacancies and workers jump to new jobs at record rates. The administration is undergoing a period of unusually high staff turnover as President Joe Biden nears 18 months in office.

  • Connie Conway is going to Washington D.C., wins Nunes' seat in Congress

    Nunes served just shy of 20 years in Washington D.C. before resigning to run former President Donald Trump's social media company.

  • Jan. 6 committee holds its first public hearing Thursday night. Watch it LIVE.

    The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold the first of eight scheduled public hearings Thursday night.

  • U.S. agency upgrades Tesla Autopilot safety probe, step before possible recall

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Thursday said it was upgrading its probe into 830,000 Tesla vehicles with its advanced driver assistance system Autopilot, a required step before it could seek a recall. The auto safety agency in August opened a preliminary evaluation to assess the performance of the system in 765,000 vehicles after about a dozen crashes in which Tesla vehicles struck stopped emergency vehicles -- and said Thursday https://static.nhtsa.gov/odi/inv/2022/INOA-EA22002-3184.PDF it had identified six additional crashes. NHTSA is upgrading its probe to an engineering analysis, which it must do before demanding a recall if deemed necessary.

  • The Jan. 6 Committee Can’t Convict Trump—but It Could Help Bankrupt Him

    ReutersThe Jan. 6 Committee begins its highly anticipated national reckoning Thursday night by calling attention to the brutality Capitol Police officers faced 18 months ago and diving into details about one of the gangs leading the violence on that dark day.While it’s doubtful the hearings will meet the sky-high expectations of those who believed the committee would expose open-and-shut wrongdoing from some of the nation’s top officials, the prime-time hearings will deliver one thing: evidence

  • Bannon Subpoenas Pelosi, Jan. 6 Committee In Contempt Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Steve Bannon’s lawyers are seeking to question under oath Speaker Nancy Pelosi and every member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot as part of a legal challenge to whether the panel was properly formed.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningThese Ar

  • Government response to rising gas prices limited

    Amid rising gas prices, economists say relief is not coming anytime soon. The government has limited options when it comes to addressing the issue.

  • Conservative Supreme Court justices disagree about how to read the law

    The current Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative majority. Fred Schilling, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United StatesWith a 6-3 majority, conservative justices on the Supreme Court may appear poised to hand down decisions that the Republican presidents who appointed them would applaud. As a political scientist who has published several books on law and politics, I know it’s true that the political affiliation of the president who appointed a justice is a powerful indicator of how that

  • CFTC Chairman 'Encouraged' by Bill in Congress to Give the Agency More Crypto Oversight

    Rostin Behnam, the chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), is “very encouraged” that Congress is making moves to grant his agency a much wider regulatory authority over the digital asset markets, he said at CoinDesk's Consensus 2022.

  • Mass. leaders say Biden's boost of solar, clean tech production will help economy, environment

    Local environmental and business leaders applaud President Biden's decision to use the Defense Production Act to ramp up domestic manufacturing of clean technology.

  • Congress’s Big Tech Crackdown Quickens With Rare Show of Unity

    (Bloomberg) -- A bipartisan group of lawmakers defended a bill to rein in big technology companies, signaling that momentum is building for the first major piece of legislation to curb the power of giant online platforms. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesMusk Twitter Bid Counts Secretive $5 Billion Fund Among BackersMeta Halts

  • Biden lauds democratic unity despite no-shows at summit

    President Joe Biden said Wednesday that democracy is an “essential ingredient” for the Western Hemisphere’s future as he welcomed leaders to the Summit of the Americas, an implicit rebuttal to those who boycotted the gathering because authoritarians were not invited. “We will enforce our borders through innovative, coordinated action with our regional partners," Biden said at the opening ceremony of events that run through Friday in Los Angeles. Biden has tried to ease many of the hardline immigration policies instituted by his predecessor, Donald Trump, and used his first days in office to propose a sweeping immigration proposal that would have created a pathway to U.S. citizenship for millions of people in the U.S. illegally.

  • Joe Biden stumbles up stairs of Air Force One on way to California

    President was on his way to host ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles

  • U.S. House passes new gun control bill after Uvalde

    STORY: The bill, which passed 223 to 204, is highly unlikely to pass the Senate where it would require the votes of 10 Republicans.Rather than pushing for a quick vote on the sweeping House bill, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has opted to give more time for the bipartisan negotiations.The Senate negotiations, led by Democrat Chris Murphy and Republican John Cornyn, are also including measures such as upgrades to school security, strengthening mental health services and doing more to keep guns out of the hands of people who are legally barred from owning them, such as felons.

  • Brazil Set to Privatize Power Firm Eletrobras in $7 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil is set to give up its controlling stake in Latin America’s biggest power utility Eletrobras through a share sale that could raise $7 billion, the country’s largest privatization in over two decades. Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts De