U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,411.02
    -35.57 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,550.44
    -14.15 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,422.71
    -220.88 (-1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.74
    -15.36 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.71
    +0.46 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,972.60
    -12.10 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    25.60
    -0.43 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0820
    -0.0075 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7990
    +0.1120 (+4.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3057
    -0.0060 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.9290
    +0.2410 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,910.25
    -1,235.61 (-3.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    934.60
    -34.83 (-3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims held near multi-decade lows

Another 185,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Canadian securities regulators reduce regulatory burden related to the interpretation of the primary business requirements

·2 min read

MONTRÉAL and TORONTO, April 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today published changes to harmonize the interpretation of the financial statement requirements for a long form prospectus, such as in an issuer's initial public offering (IPO). Specifically, the changes apply in situations where an issuer has acquired a business, or proposes to acquire a business, that a reasonable investor would regard as being the primary business of the issuer. The changes were informed by stakeholder feedback that certain inconsistent interpretations of the primary business requirements add time, cost and uncertainty for issuers.

"This new guidance will facilitate a harmonized approach for issuers across Canada. It will reduce the regulatory burden of issuers by giving them additional clarity on the historical financial information required in an IPO, without compromising investor protection," said Louis Morisset, CSA Chair and President and CEO of the Autorité des marchés financiers.

The changes provide additional guidance on the interpretation of primary business including in what situations, and for which time periods, financial statements would be required. They provide guidance on the circumstances when additional information may be necessary for the prospectus to meet the requirement to contain full, true and plain disclosure of all material facts relating to the securities being distributed. The changes also clarify when an issuer can use the optional tests to calculate the significance of an acquisition, and when an acquisition of a mining asset would not be considered an acquisition of a business for securities legislation purposes.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

For media inquiries:

Canadian Securities Administrators
media@acvm-csa.ca

Sylvain Théberge
Autorité des marchés financiers
sylvain.theberge@lautorite.qc.ca

JP Vecsi
Ontario Securities Commission
media_inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca

For investor inquiries, please contact your local securities regulator.

SOURCE Autorité des marchés financiers

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/14/c5571.html

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter rejecting Musk's offer ‘opens the door’ for Big Tech acquisition, Mark Cuban says

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre and Brian Sozzi discuss Mark Cuban's take on Tesla CEO Elon Musk's offer to buy social media company Twitter.

  • Three reasons why Twitter will reject Elon Musk’s buyout offer, according to an analyst

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to provide his three reasons for why Twitter will reject Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $41.3 billion buyout offer.

  • Twitter responds to Elon Musk’s offer to buy entire company

    Twitter has responded to Elon Musk’s offer to buy the whole company. “Twitter, Inc today confirmed it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Elon Musk to acquire all of the Company’s outstanding common stock for $54.20 per share in cash,” it said in the release. “The Twitter Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders.”

  • Peloton Stock Halted, Tumbles After Surprise U.S. Membership Price Hike

    Peloton will boost the price of its all-access membership for U.S. customers to $44 starting on June 1.

  • My Top Defense Stock to Buy Right Now

    A recovering commercial aviation industry and a robust defense business make this aviation and defense giant a buy.

  • Bank earnings: Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley report quarterly results

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung and Jared Blikre discuss quarterly earnings for Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Crushes First-Quarter Targets, Guides Higher

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's top chip foundry, on Thursday smashed expectations for the first quarter. But TSM stock wavered.

  • Twitter’s board should think ‘really hard about accepting’ Elon Musk’s offer: Analyst

    CFRA Senior Industry Analyst Angelo Zino joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter for $41.39 billion after backing out from joining the social media platforms board of directors.

  • Did This Stock's Management Just Drop a Bombshell?

    Investors may not expect there to be significant information contained within a regular press release, especially one that merely announces the closing of a transaction that investors have been aware of for some time. When Sundial announced that it was acquiring alcohol retailer Alcanna, it was a move that seemed a bit out of the blue. After all, Sundial is in the cannabis business, and diversifying into a whole other area didn't appear to make much sense.

  • Tesla Stock Drops After Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter. This Is Why.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter. Tesla shares are falling, Twitter is rising, and overall both stocks are worth less.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Shopify vs. Alibaba

    The stocks of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) both lost more than 50% of their value over the past 12 months. Shopify's services enable smaller merchants to easily launch their own online stores, process payments, fulfill orders, and manage their own marketing campaigns. Shopify's revenue rose 86% to $2.93 billion in fiscal 2020, which aligns with the calendar year, as the pandemic forced more merchants to open online stores.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2022

    As the second quarter gets underway, the Street’s analysts are reiterating their Top Picks of the year. These are the stocks that are likely to ensure the best returns going forward. Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio. Against this backdrop, we’ve use

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Now That It Plans A 20-For-1 Split And Buyback?

    Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?

  • Better Buy: AGNC Investment vs. Annaly Capital

    The current environment has been downright awful for mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs). The two biggest mortgage REITs are Annaly Capital (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC). The mortgage REIT sector has struggled this year as the Fed prepares to reverse the extraordinary measures it took to stimulate the economy in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • BlackRock Strategists Say Traders Are Wrong About Fed’s Path

    (Bloomberg) -- Strategists from the world’s biggest asset manager are challenging traders betting that the Federal Reserve will raise rates to around 3% next year, saying that policy makers will raise borrowing costs to 2%, but not go much further.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax

  • TSMC stock slides despite chipmaker raising revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss first quarter earnings for chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor.

  • 4 Red Flags for PayPal's Future

    PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) was once considered a top long-term play on the growing digital payments market. But over the past 12 months, its stock price has tumbled 60% and erased all of its gains from the previous three years.

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy After Today's Surprise Rally?

    The way shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling over the past week or so, today's rally may have come as a surprise to many. This morning too, Nio opened in the red before bouncing back sharply. Has Nio stock possibly bottomed out, and is today's rally a signal for you to buy the stock while you still can?

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Stock splits don't change a corporation's prospects. In other words, a recent stock split does not constitute a particularly good reason to invest in a business. Here's why, stock split or not, both of these tech giants are worth holding for a very long time.

  • Don't Wait For a Market Crash: These 2 Top Stocks Are On Sale

    There's good reason to expect a further downside in the market -- but there's no sense in waiting to scoop up these bargain buys.