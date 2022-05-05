U.S. markets open in 9 hours 27 minutes

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. Announces New Nominee for Election to Board of Directors and Resignation of Director

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc.
1 min read
In this article:
Canadian Spirit Resources Inc.
Canadian Spirit Resources Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (“CSRI” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV:SPI) (OTCBB:CSPUF) is pleased to announce the nomination of Sarah Hawco, to stand for election to the Corporation’s board of directors (the “Board”) at the Corporation’s upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled for May 26, 2022.

Ms. Hawco is co-founder of Hawco Peters and Associates Inc. (“Hawco Peters”), a firm with legal and financial expertise. Ms. Hawco is a Chartered Professional Accountant with a specialization in tax, as well as a Chartered Insolvency and Restructuring Professional, and holds a Master of Laws from Osgoode Hall Law School in Toronto. She is also a member of CPA Alberta, CAIRP, ACFE and the Alternative Dispute Resolution Institute of Alberta. Prior to founding Hawco Peters, Ms. Hawco spent 13 years practicing insolvency and turnaround management at national and international firms. She also provided a wide range of consulting, specializing in due diligence, business reviews and viability assessments, corporate taxation, estate planning, restructuring and alternative dispute resolution.

“Sarah brings a wealth of financial and legal expertise to the Board, and Board enhancement is critical as we strive to unlock the Corporation’s full potential” said Louisa DeCarlo, President and CEO of CSRI.

In connection with the proposed nomination of Ms. Hawco to the Board, Stuart Ross has agreed to resign from the Board effective as of May 4, 2022. The Board thanks Mr. Ross for his services and contribution to the Corporation.

Information regarding CSRI is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Corporation’s website at www.csri.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Louisa DeCarlo
Telephone: (403) 618 2113
Email: louisa@danrichresources.com

The corporate information contained in this news release may contain forward-looking forecast information. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonably accurate by CSRI at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. The actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein and the variations may be material. Consequently, there is no representation by CSRI that actual results achieved during the forecast period will be the same in whole or in part as those forecast.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE


