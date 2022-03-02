U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,386.54
    +80.28 (+1.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,891.35
    +596.45 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,752.02
    +219.52 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,058.87
    +50.36 (+2.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.87
    +0.27 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.20
    +8.90 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    25.39
    +0.20 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1116
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.1580 (+9.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3398
    +0.0073 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4620
    +0.5720 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,031.37
    -79.56 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    985.48
    -12.06 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.67 (-1.68%)
     

CANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CSPUF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

CALGARY, AB, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. ("CSRI" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: SPI) (OTCBB: CSPUF) is pleased to announce that it is proposing to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,050,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will be comprised of up to 20,000,000 units of the Corporation ("Units") at a price of $0.0525 per Unit. The Offering is expected to close by the end of March 2022.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Corporation (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.08 for a period of two years after closing of the Offering.

All the securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month restricted resale period under Canadian securities laws.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for various field activities and initiatives, and for general corporate purposes.

It is anticipated that the Offering will be a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61–101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as Elmag Investments Inc., an insider and control person of the Corporation, has notified the Corporation that it intends to participate in the Offering. It is anticipated that the Offering will be exempt from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61–101 pursuant to Sections 5.5(a), 5.5(b) and 5.5(c) and will be exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61–101 pursuant to Sections 5.7(a) and 5.7(b). The Offering has been unanimously approved by the members of the Board of Directors of the Corporation (with Luigi Liberatore abstaining).

The Offering is subject to all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including but not limited to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

CSRI is a natural resource company focusing on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector of the energy industry.

Information regarding CSRI is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Corporation's website at www.csri.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
CANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES INC.

"Louisa DeCarlo"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. More particularly, this press release contains statements concerning the terms of the Offering. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on certain expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with adverse market conditions, the TSX not approving the Offering. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management of the Corporation at the time the statements are presented. The Corporation may, as considered necessary in the circumstances, update or revise such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, but the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE

SOURCE Canadian Spirit Resources Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/02/c7212.html

Recommended Stories

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After the Recent Drop?

    Several factors have come together that have scared investors out of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock this week. In just the past two days, Rivian shares have plunged almost 20%.  The electric vehicle (EV) start-up will provide its operational and financial update next week, and investors are worried about what they'll hear.

  • Snowflake Stock Plunges On Fiscal 2023 Revenue Growth Guidance

    Snowflake stock plunged Wednesday on disappointing revenue guidance. The software maker reported a narrower-than-expected loss while revenue topped views.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Russian Stocks Are Nearly Worthless as Ukraine Sanctions Bite

    London traders are dumping shares in response to tough the sanctions punishing Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Snowflake Stock Is Tumbling. Disappointing Guidance Missed Estimates.

    Data-software firm Snowflake projected fiscal 2023 numbers below guidance. Shares are tumbling in after-hours trading as investors looked beyond strong fourth-quarter results.

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • Paysafe Stock Soared Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) investors pushed the payment processing company's share price up 10% Wednesday after the company reported its fourth-quarter results. Investors were no doubt pleased that the company reported fourth-quarter sales that beat the company's own revenue guidance and outpaced Wall Street's expectations. Revenue was flat year over year at $371.7 million but beat management's own guidance of $365 million for the quarter and analysts' consensus estimate of $357.4 million.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Catching Fire Today

    What happened Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were up by 4% as of 12:08 p.m. ET Wednesday. The drugmaker's stock is rising today in response to two separate catalysts. First up, President Joe Biden's Test to Treat initiative, announced during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, ought to be a boon for Pfizer's oral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid.

  • C3.ai increases full-year revenue outlook, but stock dips

    Shares of C3.ai were headed lower in after-hours trading Wednesday, though the maker of artificial-intelligence software reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings results and upped its outlook for the full fiscal year.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Russian Stocks in London Wipe Out 98% of Value in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K.-listed depositary receipts of Russian companies are evaporating in value as sanctions take effect. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBlinken to Travel to Baltics, Poland This Week: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionThe Dow Jones Russia GDR Index, whi

  • ChargePoint stock rallies 6% after Q4 sales beat expectations

    ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock rose more than 6% in the extended session Wednesday after the electric-vehicle charging network company reported quarterly sales above expectations and called for higher yearly revenue. ChargePoint said it lost $60.5 million, or 23 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $91 million, or $5.31 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose 90% to $81 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 16 cents a share on sales of

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company, were sliding this morning after the company reported slowing EV sales yesterday. Investors may also be reacting to news that another EV competitor is raising prices due to rising costs. Nio said yesterday that its vehicle deliveries increased 10% in February, compared to the same time a year ago.

  • Nordstrom stock jumps on Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss why Nordstrom stock is soaring after the company reported earnings.

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Is Plug Power Stock Ready to Take Off After Bumper Revenue Growth?

    The fuel cell stock has fallen dramatically in recent months. Could its latest numbers signal a turnaround?

  • Why Inovio Stock Tumbled on a Good Day for the Market Wednesday

    Wednesday was a banner day for stocks, but you'd never know it from the performance of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO). After market hours on Tuesday, Inovio revealed that it booked revenue of $839,000 in its fourth quarter of 2021, well down from the $5.6 million in the same quarter the previous year. The wide misses were compounded by an update on Inovio's clinical programs.

  • Pure Storage Fourth-Quarter Results Crush Estimates

    Pure Storage stock jumped as the data storage company reported fourth-quarter results late Wednesday that topped analyst estimates.

  • SoFi: Time to Load up on Shares? These Analysts Think So

    Fintech companies have had a mixed earnings season. Some big hitters have smashed it (Block) while others (PayPal) have crashed and burned. Going by investors’ buoyant reaction, you can put SoFi Technologies (SOFI) in the former camp. Shares took off in Wednesday’s session, after the company posted beats on both the top-and bottom-line, yet as has become increasingly important, also provided a robust outlook for the year. Revenue increased by ~54% year-over-year to $279.88 million, eking out a s