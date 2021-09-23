Canadian startup dotmobile™ receives wide support for its government petition to vary the CRTC’s wireless decision

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this year, dotmobile petitioned the Governor in Council to review and vary the CRTC’s decision on their Review of Mobile Wireless Services. The petition focuses on the CRTC’s bias towards old 2006 policy objectives and misinterpretation of the government’s 2019 policy objectives. It was open for comments until September 22, 2021.



As of today the petition has been supported by 30 independent telecom providers (the Competitive Network Operators of Canada ), TekSavvy , the Public Interest Advocacy Group , and more than 34,000 Canadians.

“During the snap election, parties promised affordability. The way to get there in wireless is innovation, new business models, lowering barriers of entry and service differentiation - things that would make a real and immediate difference to many underserved Canadians across all of the country,” says Algis Akstinas, CEO of dotmobile™.

Back in 2019, the Liberal government promised more affordable connectivity and introduced a new policy to improve competition and innovation in Canada’s wireless market. This kicked off a formal two year review of the wireless industry, with the presumption that a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) mandate would be required to meet the policy objective.

As of 2021, the government’s affordability goals have not been met and the outcome of the wireless industry review and home internet decisions favoured more of the same from Canada’s big three telecom operators. At the same time, Rogers intends to buy Shaw, Canada’s fourth largest wireless provider, the last of 2008’s national challengers to be bought by the Big3.

“Everyone agrees that the recent CRTC decisions won’t change anything. They are stuck in the past, defending an oligopoly and making decisions that are not in the best interest of Canadians. Our newly formed government should intervene now. Otherwise they are siding with the three mega corporations who are increasing in size and market power,” continues Mr. Akstinas.

“In the past several months it has become clear that the CRTC favours maintaining the traditional oligopoly, and both that bias, and the resulting policies, contradict the Government’s stated policy objectives, and it is therefore appropriate and necessary for executive intervention.” - says Competitive Network Operators of Canada in its submission.

The dotmobile petition is the sole Governor in Council challenge to this CRTC decision and the government has until April 15, 2022 to respond to the petition.

