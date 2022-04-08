U.S. markets open in 8 hours 52 minutes

CANADIAN STEEL PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION WELCOMES TRADE REMEDY IMPROVEMENTS IN BUDGET 2022

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the President and CEO of the Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA), Catherine Cobden, released the following statement in response to the 2022 Federal Budget.

Canadian Steel Producers Association Logo (CNW Group/Canadian Steel Producers Association)

"The CSPA is pleased to see the inclusion of changes to Canada's trade remedy system in the 2022 federal budget."

"While Canada has an effective trade remedy system, the changes announced today further strengthen these laws and demonstrate the country's commitment to rules-based trade."

"Strengthening Canada's trade remedy regime could not come at a more urgent time, as we face unprecedented levels of disruption in steel trade globally. The evolving nature of trade practices demands vigilance, and we are pleased to see the Government of Canada's willingness to take these steps."

"CSPA members remain committed to continuing to work with the government on the implementation of these new measures and to ensuring the effectiveness of Canada's trade remedy system in support of the industry, our workers and the communities we serve."

About the Canadian Steel Producers Association

The Canadian Steel Producers Association is the national voice of Canada's primary steel and the pipe and tube industry, dedicated to ensuring a competitive and sustainable business environment for its members and supply chain stakeholders. Canadian steel producers are integral to Canada's economy and a vital supplier to many segments of North American industry, including the automotive, energy, construction, and transportation sectors.

SOURCE Canadian Steel Producers Association

Cision
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/07/c2782.html

