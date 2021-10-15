Canadian Sustainable Clothing Brand Frank And Oak Reveals Top 5 New Goals 2022

Frank And Oak, Canada’s leading sustainable fashion brand is committed to selecting better materials, better factories and better shipping methods to maximize the reduction of their carbon emissions. The clothing brand announced its five sustainability goals for 2022.

Clothing brands are becoming increasingly mindful of production and business practices that have harmful, irreversible effects on the environment. One such Canadian clothing brand at the forefront of sustainable clothing is Frank And Oak, a brand that came together in 2012 led by two close friends, Hicham and Ethan.

Together with a small group of creatives, Frank And Oak was launched from a humble kitchen space with a collective ethos of designing and manufacturing clothing that would have a less devastating impact on the environment.

Frank And Oak ticks all the right boxes when it comes to considering the environment. Their brand aims to help people live a more sustainable life by turning their aspirations into reality.

The team behind the brand works relentlessly to address multiple issues within the clothing industry that goes beyond reducing negative environmental impact. The core of Frank And Oak is to consider the social and economic behaviour of the company as well.

The team at Frank And Oak believe that clothes are only worthy when they are made from mindfully sourced fabrics.

The company sets a new standard for quality, durability, functionality, style, and appeal. And they aim to do this without placing a heavy burden on the environment or on those who work hard within their production network. According to Frank And Oak, clothes can only make a statement when they are made from mindfully sourced fabrics and materials like Hemp, Kapok, SeaCell, Lenzing ECOVERO Viscose, and Yak Wool. The company takes their production seriously to ensure durability, functionality and style without compromising the planet.

Every new supplier that Frank And Oak works with, is required to meet all external certifications and requirements regarding sustainability. The company works closely with its factories to meet the brand’s ethical goals. Frank And Oak support their supplier’s growth alongside the fast-rising profile of their brand name.

Anyone new to the Frank And Oak brand can feel satisfied that the company ideology revolves around designing change in the clothing industry. Every garment and fashion accessory is created using uncompromising design that considers the fine minutia of every element. From fully recyclable buttons to pockets with a purpose, Frank And Oak have managed to capture the mood of the modern clothing consumer by embedding sustainability into every fibre of the company.

