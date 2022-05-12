U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,904.00
    -26.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,570.00
    -173.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,845.50
    -124.25 (-1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,707.30
    -8.40 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.25
    -1.46 (-1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.00
    -4.70 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    21.26
    -0.32 (-1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0444
    -0.0075 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    34.38
    +1.39 (+4.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2217
    -0.0034 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7610
    -1.1870 (-0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    27,705.87
    -4,225.03 (-13.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.27
    -111.42 (-15.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,167.88
    -179.78 (-2.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

Canadian Tire Corporation Reports Strong First Quarter Results, Announces 25% Quarterly Dividend Increase

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·16 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CDNAF
  • CDNTF

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (TSX: CTC) (TSX: CTC.A) today released its first quarter results for the period ended April 2, 2022.

  • Consolidated Comparable sales (excluding Petroleum)1 grew 6.4% in the first quarter

  • Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) was up 23% to $3.03; normalized diluted EPS1 was $3.06, up 19% compared to the first quarter of 2021

  • Quarterly dividend to shareholders to be increased 25% to $1.625 per share

"We delivered a strong first quarter against exceptional results in Q1 last year. Our growth in sales continues to be driven by our highly relevant, unique multi-category assortment across our banners. Comparable store sales were up significantly, with outstanding performances at SportChek, as more families returned to hockey and skiing, and at Mark's, which achieved growth across all categories in both national and owned brands. Additionally, our Financial Services business saw growth in new accounts and receivables as Canadians spent more on travel and entertainment," said Greg Hicks, President and CEO, Canadian Tire Corporation.

"As we execute on our Better Connected strategy, we are bolstering our omnichannel capabilities and enhancing the integration of our banners, brands and channels to create a better customer experience, an even stronger competitive position and continued long-term growth," continued Hicks.

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • CTC's expansive multi-category assortment drove strong topline growth across its banners; Consolidated retail sales1 were up 9.7% and consolidated comparable sales (excluding Petroleum) 1 were up 6.4% compared to the first quarter of 2021

  • CTC is executing on its Better Connected strategy, unveiled at the Company's March 2022 Investor Day

  • Diluted EPS growth was 23% and 19%, on a normalized basis, driven by Retail segment performance

  • Quarterly dividend rate to increase starting in September 2022 to $1.625 per share, up 25%, reflecting CTC's continued focus on a balanced capital allocation approach, which includes returns to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases and investing in the growth of the business

(1) The reader is referred to the notes in the section entitled "NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS AND SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES" of this release for the definition of these items and, where applicable, for the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW

  • Retail sales were $3,421.4 million, up $303.6 million or 9.7%, compared to the first quarter of 2021; consolidated comparable sales (excluding Petroleum) increased 6.4%

  • Revenue increased $514.5 million to $3,837.4 million, up 15.5%; Revenue (excluding Petroleum)1 increased 12.1% over the same period last year

  • Consolidated IBT was $294.9 million, up 15.9% compared to the first quarter of 2021; and up 12.8% on a normalized1 basis

  • Diluted EPS was $3.03, compared to $2.47 in the prior year, an increase of $0.56 per share, or 22.7%; normalized diluted EPS in the quarter was $3.06, an increase of $0.49 per share, or 19.1%

  • Retail Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)1 calculated on a trailing twelve-month basis, was 13.8% at the end of the first quarter, compared to 12.2% at the end of the first quarter of 2021

  • Refer to the Company's Q1 2022 Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) section 4.1.1 for information on normalizing items and for additional details on events that have impacted the Company in the quarter

RETAIL SEGMENT OVERVIEW

  • Retail revenue increased $481.7 million to $3,504.5 million, or 15.9%, compared to the prior year. Excluding Petroleum, Retail revenue1 increased 12.2%.

  • Retail sales (excluding Petroleum)1 were up 5.6%

  • CTR retail sales1 increased 4.5% in the first quarter, and comparable sales were up 4.5% over the same period last year

  • SportChek retail sales1 increased 4.5% in the first quarter, and comparable sales were up 10.2% over the same period last year

  • Mark's retail sales1 increased 17.4% in the first quarter, and comparable sales were up 17.1% over the same period last year

  • Helly Hansen revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same period in 2021

  • Retail Gross margin for the first quarter was up 12.1%, or 11.7% excluding Petroleum1

  • Income before income taxes was $148.8 million, an increase of $46.3 million compared to $102.5 million in the prior year. Normalized income before income taxes was $150.9 million, an increase of $39.7 million versus the prior year.

  • Refer to the Company's Q1 2022 MD&A section 4.1.1 for information on normalizing items and to sections 4.2.1 and 4.2.2 for additional details on events that have impacted the Company in the quarter

FINANCIAL SERVICES OVERVIEW

  • Gross average accounts receivable were up 11.8% relative to prior year, due to increased cardholder activity with average active accounts up 7.8% compared to the first quarter of 2021

  • Credit card sales growth1 was 26.0% in the quarter

  • Gross margin improved by $9.9 million, or 4.8%, reflecting higher revenue, offset by higher net impairment losses due to a release of ECL allowance in Q1 2021

  • Income before income taxes was $125.3 million, a decrease of $1.1 million compared to the prior year

  • Refer to the Company's Q1 2022 MD&A section 4.3.1 for additional details on events that have impacted the Company

CT REIT OVERVIEW

  • As disclosed in the Q1 2022 CT REIT earnings release, CT REIT's annual rate of distribution will increase by 3.4% to $0.86784 per unit beginning with the July 2022 distribution

  • CT REIT announced five new investments, which will require an estimated total investment of $60 million to complete and which will add approximately 286,000 square feet of incremental gross leasable area to the portfolio

  • CT REIT delivered 1.8% growth in Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per unit1 on a diluted basis in the first quarter

  • For further information, refer to the Q1 2022 CT REIT earnings release issued May 9, 2022

CAPITAL ALLOCATION

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

  • Operating capital expenditures1 were $142.0 million in the quarter, compared to $85.8 million in the first quarter of 2021

  • Total capital expenditures were $154.3 million, compared to $89.3 million in the first quarter of 2021

QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

  • The Company declared a quarterly dividend payable to holders of Class A Non-Voting Shares and Common Shares at a rate of $1.625 per share, representing an increase of 25% compared to the $1.300 quarterly per share amount paid in the first quarter of 2022

  • The increased dividends will be payable on September 1, 2022 to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2022. The dividend is considered an "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.

SHARE PURCHASES

  • On November 11, 2021, the Company announced its intention to purchase up to $400 million of its Class A Non-Voting Shares (Shares), in excess of the amount required for anti-dilutive purposes, by the end of fiscal 2022. As at April 2, 2022, the Company had purchased $225.6 million of the $400 million.

NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID AND AUTOMATIC SECURITIES PURCHASE PLAN

  • On February 17, 2022, the TSX accepted the Company's: 1) notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 5.3 million Shares between March 2, 2022 and March 1, 2023 (the 2022-23 NCIB); and 2) new automatic securities purchase plan which expires on March 1, 2023 and which allows a designated broker to purchase Shares under the 2022-23 NCIB during the Company's blackout periods

(1) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS AND SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures and ratios and supplementary financial measures. References below to the Q1 2022 MD&A mean the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the First Quarter 2022 for the 13 weeks ended April 2, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and is incorporated by reference herein. Non-GAAP measures and non-GAAP ratios have no standardized meanings under GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies.

(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios

Normalized Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

Normalized diluted EPS, a non-GAAP ratio, is calculated by dividing Normalized Net Income Attributable to Shareholders, a non-GAAP financial measure, by total diluted shares of the Company. For information about these measures, see section 9.1 of the Company's Q1 2022 MD&A.

The following table is a reconciliation of normalized net income attributable to shareholders of the Company to the respective GAAP measures:

(C$ in millions)

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Net income

$ 217.6

$ 186.4

Net income attributable to shareholders

182.1

151.8

Add normalizing items: Operational Efficiency program

1.5

6.4

Normalized net income

$ 219.1

$ 192.8

Normalized net income attributable to shareholders

$ 183.6

$ 158.2

Normalized diluted EPS

$ 3.06

$ 2.57


Consolidated Normalized Income Before Income Taxes and Retail Normalized Income Before Income Taxes

Consolidated Normalized Income Before Income Taxes and Retail Normalized Income before Income Taxes are non-GAAP financial measures. For information about these measures, see section 9.1 of the Company's Q1 2022 MD&A.

The following table reconciles Consolidated Normalized Income Before Income Taxes to Income Before Income Taxes, which is a GAAP measure reported in the consolidated financial statements.

(C$ in millions)

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Income before income taxes

$ 294.9

$ 254.5

Add normalizing items: Operational Efficiency program

2.1

8.7

Normalized income before income taxes

$ 297.0

$ 263.2


The following table reconciles Retail Normalized Income Before Income Taxes to Retail Income Before Income Taxes, which is a GAAP measure reported in the consolidated financial statements.

(C$ in millions)

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Income before income taxes

$ 294.9

$ 254.5

Less: Other operating segments

146.1

152.0

Retail income before income taxes

$ 148.8

$ 102.5

Add normalizing items: Operational Efficiency program

2.1

8.7

Retail normalized income before income taxes

$ 150.9

$ 111.2


CT REIT Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) per unit

AFFO per unit is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing AFFO by the weighted average number of units outstanding on a diluted basis. AFFO is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information about these measures, see section 9.1 of the Company's Q1 2022 MD&A.

The following table reconciles Income before Income Taxes to AFFO:

(C$ in millions)

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Income before income taxes

$ 294.9

$ 254.5

Less: Other operating segments

201.8

179.9

CT REIT income before income taxes

$ 93.1

$ 74.6

Add:



CT REIT fair value (gain) adjustment

(22.1)

(4.3)

CT REIT deferred taxes

0.5

0.7

CT REIT lease principal payments on right-of-use assets

(0.1)

(0.2)

CT REIT fair value of equity awards

0.2

0.4

CT REIT internal leasing expense

0.2

0.2

CT REIT funds from operations

$ 71.8

$ 71.4

Add:



CT REIT properties straight-line rent adjustment

(0.5)

(1.7)

CT REIT capital expenditure reserve

(6.3)

(6.2)

CT REIT adjusted funds from operations

$ 65.0

$ 63.5

Retail Return on Invested Capital

Retail Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is calculated as Retail return divided by the Retail invested capital. Retail return is defined as trailing annual Retail after-tax earnings excluding interest expense, lease related depreciation expense, inter-segment earnings, and any normalizing items. Retail invested capital is defined as Retail segment total assets, less Retail segment trade payables and accrued liabilities and inter-segment balances based on an average of the trailing four quarters. Retail return and Retail invested capital are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information about these measures, see section 9.1 of the Company's Q1 2022 MD&A.


Rolling 12 months ended

(C$ in millions)

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Income before income taxes

$ 1,742.2

$ 1,423.7

Less: Other operating segments

520.2

483.3

Retail income before income taxes

$ 1,222.0

$ 940.4

Add normalizing items: Operational Efficiency program

34.3

57.9

Retail normalized income before income taxes

$ 1,256.3

$ 998.3

Less:



Retail intercompany adjustments1

198.2

191.6

Add:



Retail interest expense2

245.5

273.2

Retail depreciation of right-of-use assets

550.5

523.0

Retail effective tax rate

27.0 %

29.0 %

Add: Retail taxes

(499.9)

(465.2)

Retail return

$ 1,354.2

$ 1,137.7




Average total assets

$ 21,491.6

$ 20,337.5

Less:



Average Financial Services assets

7,620.1

7,271.9

Average CT REIT assets

6,444.9

6,154.5

Average Eliminations and adjustments

(9,046.6)

(8,812.2)

Average Retail assets

$ 16,473.2

$ 15,723.3

Less:



Average Retail intercompany adjustments1

3,432.5

3,397.9

Average Retail trade payables and accrued liabilities3

2,583.5

2,405.9

Average Franchise Trust assets

482.1

553.9

Average Retail excess cash

167.4

14.0

Average Retail invested capital

$ 9,807.7

$ 9,351.6

Retail ROIC

13.8 %

12.2 %

1 Intercompany adjustments include intercompany income received from CT REIT which is included in the Retail segment, and intercompany investments made by the Retail segment in CT REIT and CTFS.

2 Excludes Franchise Trust.

3 Trade payables and accrued liabilities include trade and other payables, short-term derivative liabilities, short-term provisions and income tax payables.


Operating Capital Expenditures

Operating capital expenditures is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information about this measure, see section 9.1 of the Company's Q1 2022 MD&A.

The following table reconciles total additions from the Investing activities reported in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows to Operating capital expenditures:

(C$ in millions)

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Total additions1

$ 160.0

$ 111.8

Add: Accrued additions

(5.7)

(22.5)

Less:



Business combinations, intellectual properties and tenant allowances

CT REIT acquisitions and developments excluding vend-ins from CTC

12.3

3.5

Operating capital expenditures

$ 142.0

$ 85.8

1 This line appears on the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows under Investing activities.


(B) Supplementary Financial Measures and Ratios

The measures below are supplementary financial measures. See Section 9.2 (Supplementary Financial Measures) of the Company's Q1 2022 MD&A for information on the composition of these measures.

  • Consolidated retail sales

  • Consolidated Comparable sales (excluding Petroleum)

  • Revenue (excluding Petroleum)

  • Retail revenue (excluding Petroleum)

  • Retail sales

  • CTR comparable and retail sales

  • eCommerce penetration rate

  • Owned Brands sales

  • SportChek comparable and retail sales

  • Mark's comparable and retail sales

  • Retail Gross Margin (excluding Petroleum)

  • Gross Average Accounts Receivables (GAAR)

  • Credit card sales growth

  • Loyalty sales

To view a PDF version of Canadian Tire Corporation's full quarterly earnings report please see:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1816367/Q1_2022_Combined_MDA_and_Financial_Statements__Final_Release.pdf

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. These statements are being provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our anticipated financial position, results of operations and operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Although CTC believes that the forward-looking information in this press release is based on information, assumptions and beliefs which are current, reasonable and complete, this information is necessarily subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations and plans as set forth in such forward-looking information. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause CTC's actual results to differ from current expectations, refer to section 10.0 (Key Risks and Risk Management) of the Company's Q1 2022 MD&A as well as CTC's other public filings, available at www.sedar.com and at https://investors.canadiantire.ca. CTC does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf, to reflect new information, future events or otherwise, except as is required by applicable securities laws.

CONFERENCE CALL
Canadian Tire will conduct a conference call to discuss information included in this news release and related matters at 8:00 a.m. ET on May 12, 2022. The conference call will be available simultaneously and in its entirety to all interested investors and the news media through a webcast at https://investors.canadiantire.ca and will be available through replay at this website for 12 months.

ABOUT CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or "CTC", is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, which offer the best active wear brands. The more than 1,700 retail and gasoline outlets are supported and strengthened by CTC's Financial Services division and the tens of thousands of people employed across Canada and around the world by CTC and its local dealers, franchisees and petroleum retailers. In addition, CTC owns and operates Helly Hansen, a leading technical outdoor brand based in Oslo, Norway. For more information, visit Corp.CanadianTire.ca.

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Media: Jane Shaw, (416) 480-8581, jane.shaw@cantire.com
Investors: Karen Keyes, (647) 518-4461, karen.keyes@cantire.com

Canadian Tire Corporation Reports Strong First Quarter Results, Announces 25% Quarterly Dividend Increase (CNW Group/CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED)
Canadian Tire Corporation Reports Strong First Quarter Results, Announces 25% Quarterly Dividend Increase (CNW Group/CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED)
Canadian Tire Retail store in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada (CNW Group/CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED)
Canadian Tire Retail store in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada (CNW Group/CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED)

SOURCE CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/12/c4147.html

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • Rivian earnings provide a ‘small victory if you’re long’: Analyst

    CFRA Vice President and Equity Analyst Garrett Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Rivian's Q1 earnings report, the EV manufacturer's production forecasts for 2022, its revenue miss, and Ford selling a portion of its shares.

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • Crypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a long few weeks since the crypto crowd was partying in Miami.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksCoinbase Global Inc. founder Brian Armstrong had a personal fortune of $13

  • Scrutiny of Elon Musk’s Twitter Moves Intensifies in Washington

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter Inc. is facing more scrutiny in Washington following a report that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing whether he broke rules last month when disclosing a large stake in the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksKim Orders Lockdown After North Kore

  • Bitcoin whale Michael Saylor tries to defuse fears over MicroStrategy margin call

    The Bitcoin evangelist says there's plenty more collateral it can still pledge to meet its loan covenants, without having to resort to a fire sale of crypto.

  • Is Upstart's Stock a Buy After Crashing This Week?

    At Tuesday's prices, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down almost 25% in 2022, and many individual stocks have fallen much more than that. The company's disappointing guidance reflected the macroeconomic uncertainty for the coming year, yet it might be getting oversold right now. At Wednesday morning's prices, the stock was down about 80% year to date, which potentially gives investors a major discount if it can survive this tough economic environment.

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession: Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • More Bad Times Ahead for These 6 Big Tech Stocks

    They are underperforming the market by a widening margin. There is no reason to consider buying this group of stocks anytime soon.

  • Unity Software stock crashes, cites Apple advertising identifier changes as Q1 drag

    Video game company Unity Software's shares fell more than 35% after disappointing earnings, citing Apple advertising changes as a big driver.

  • Selloff in Stocks Isn’t Over Yet, Says Morgan Stanley

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in stocks isn’t over just yet, according to Morgan Stanley strategists, who see scope for both US and European equities to correct further amid mounting concerns of slowing growth.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingNike Escalates Feud with StockX, Says Site is Selling Fake ShoesValue Stocks Power Gai

  • The Tech Selloff Is Ugly. But the 2000 and 2008 Crashes Were Far Worse.

    The Nasdaq Composite is firmly in bear territory, but it has a long way to go to match tech meltdowns of the past.

  • These 10 Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the popular stocks getting crushed on Wednesday. To take a look at some more stocks that are declining, go to These 5 Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today. The major stock market indices are in the red today after the inflation data for April was published. It was […]

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Bounced Early Today

    Shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been getting crushed recently, tumbling more than 25% in just the last five trading days. As of 1:22 p.m. ET, Nio shares had moved down 2.2% for the day. One of the biggest headwinds has been related to the potential for its American depositary shares (ADSs) to be delisted by U.S. regulators.

  • Coinbase Lets Users Know What a Bankruptcy Could Mean for Their Crypto

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc., like the rest of the cryptocurrency market, is having a really tough week. Not filing-for-bankruptcy bad, but the biggest US crypto exchange did just mention the B-word in a regulatory filing, giving its customers a painful reminder of how bad things could get for them if Coinbase ever does get seriously distressed.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers S

  • Why the U.S. stock market is tumbling in 2022

    The U.S. stock market is off to brutal start in 2022. The S&P 500, which is widely considered to be the main benchmark for U.S. stock market performance, declined 13.3% through April, the steepest four-month drop to start any year since 1939. The index continues to fall in May and was down 16% year-to-date as of Tuesday's close, approaching the 20% threshold that some investors consider confirmation of a bear market.

  • ARK's Wood sees global recession, blames market selloff on Fed hike plan

    The global economy is in recession and recent stock market volatility is a sign investors believe that the Federal Reserve's plan to continue hiking interest rates is too aggressive, star stock picker Cathie Wood said in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF outperformed all other U.S. equity funds during the pandemic rally in 2020, said slowing economic growth will likely benefit the type of innovative companies that the fund invests in.

  • The stock market is freaking out because of the end of free money. It all has to do with something called ‘the Fed put’

    There’s a regime change coming. It likely means the central bank will no longer ride to the rescue of floundering stocks. Investors beware.