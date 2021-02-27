Lotto Max - The February 16 draw will offer a jackpot of $55 million and approximately 4 Maxmillions

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The total prize pool for the Lotto Max draw on Tuesday, February 16 will be about $59 million. That includes a jackpot of $55 million and approximately 4 prizes of $1 million (Maxmillions).

For each Maxmillions, an additional selection of 7 numbers between 1 and 50 is drawn. These selections are not decomposable and prizes may be shared by winners.

