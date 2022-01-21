U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,444.50
    -30.25 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,466.00
    -150.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,691.00
    -150.00 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,012.00
    -9.20 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.61 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.50
    -4.10 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    -0.33 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1320
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    +0.0060 (+0.33%)
     

  • Vix

    25.59
    +1.74 (+7.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3595
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8030
    -0.2970 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,921.31
    -1,860.05 (-4.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.66
    -55.60 (-5.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,349.90
    -423.03 (-1.52%)
     

Canadian tourism ministers are committed to pursuing shared objectives and planning for the recovery of the tourism sector

·3 min read

QUEBEC, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

The annual Canadian Council of Tourism Ministers meeting (CCTM) was held today, co-chaired by the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, and Caroline Proulx, Minister of Tourism of Quebec. The meeting provided a forum for federal, provincial, and territorial tourism ministers to agree on common objectives to pursue. They also reaffirmed the need for continued collaboration and support for the sector through the pandemic and towards recovery.

Throughout the meeting, the ministers discussed the current context and the main challenges affecting the recovery of the tourism sector, both in the short and long term, including, uncertainty surrounding the trajectory of the pandemic, the level of tourism demand, workforce challenges, and destination development. They also affirmed their commitment to strengthen federal-provincial-territorial (FPT) collaboration in developing policies that will help the sector recover, where necessary, all while respecting federal, provincial, and territorial areas of jurisdiction and the needs of municipalities.

Ministers also agreed to establish a collaborative work plan consisting of three key elements in short order:

  • collaborating to address the challenges posed by workforce shortages;

  • addressing access to destinations; and

  • promoting economic growth for the entire tourism sector, specifically sustainable tourism, events, and Indigenous experiences.

Ministers noted the importance of working with partners and stakeholders in their respective jurisdictions with the goal of restoring travellers' confidence in Canada. Ministers will review progress on this work plan throughout 2022.

With tourism businesses that have adopted rigorous health and safety standards, and having one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the world, Canada has proven itself to be a destination where people can safely travel. A full recovery of the Canadian economy includes the recovery of the tourism sector, especially as visitor spending is a key economic contributor for communities from coast to coast to coast.

Quotes

"We know the Canadian tourism sector continues to be one of the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Canadian economy will not fully recover until tourism has too. I want to assure all Canadians in the sector that we will continue to support businesses through the current challenges. Tourism is everybody's business, a key economic driver in communities across the country. As the federal minister of tourism, it is my responsibility to leverage best practices and to collaborate with my colleagues on a workplan for 2022 and years to come. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."
– The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"I am happy to have co-chaired this important meeting for our industry, especially given the current context. Tourism is an important sector of the economy for all regions of Quebec and, since the beginning of the pandemic, our government has implemented robust measures to support our stakeholders. We will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure a strong and dynamic tourism recovery and to help our businesses and workers, and lead our industry to the heights it had reached before the current crisis, a desire we all share."
– Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister of Tourism and Minister for the regions of Lanaudière and Bas-Saint-Laurent

"Tourism is vital to our country, communities, economy, and the people whose livelihoods depend on its continued success. We recognize the ongoing challenges faced by the tourism sector and are committed to our collective recovery and future growth by working and paddling together. I am honoured to serve in my new role as co-chair of the Canadian Council of Tourism Ministers, so we can champion tourism recovery in every postal code in our country."
Melanie Mark, British Columbia Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport

Quick facts

  • British Columbia will be the new co-chair of the CCTM and will host the next meeting in 2022.

  • In 2019, Canada had a record year, with over 22 million foreign arrivals.

Stay connected

Follow @cdntourism on social media for tourism-related news: Twitter

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/20/c8027.html

Recommended Stories

  • Fed calls central bank digital coin a 'highly significant innovation' in white paper

    The Fed issued its long-awaited paper exploring the benefits and negatives of a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

  • Jared Kushner’s Investment Firm Hires Former Trump Staffers

    (Bloomberg) -- Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and former senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, is relying on Washington as well as Wall Street to build out the staff of his new private equity firm.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesOmicron Is a Bigger Risk for the Y

  • Got $3,000? Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Amazon already had a large-cap valuation a decade ago, but the company still managed to deliver stock gains of roughly 1,710% over the last 10-year period. With that in mind, read on for a look at two promising stocks primed to deliver strong portfolio performance for patient investors. Airbnb's (NASDAQ: ABNB) approach to short-term rental bookings has already reshaped the travel and hospitality industries, and the company's growth story is just getting started.

  • Senate Judiciary Panel Clears Tech-Focused Antitrust Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved an antitrust bill aimed at Apple Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, bringing the measure one step closer to consideration by the full Senate.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid Ea

  • Do 401(k) plans unfairly help the wealthy?

    The current retirement system doesn't work, Michael Doran argues in 'The Great Retirement Fraud'

  • A ‘Made in America’ EV tax credit — what car buyers need to know if Biden can advance a sliced-and-diced Build Back Better bill

    A reworked legislative effort pushing EVs could expand tax credits on some models to up to $12,500, and make it easier for more people to qualify.

  • Senate Ethics Committee recommends Sen. Katrina Robinson's expulsion, will go before Senate vote

    Sen. Katrina Robinson had asked for a delay until her attorney could be present, given sentencing is pending in her federal criminal case.

  • Omeros Submits Response To FDA Regarding Narsoplimab Application In HSCT-TMA

    Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) has submitted to the FDA its response to Complete Response Letter for narsoplimab in hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA). The response comprises a comprehensive briefing package drafted in close collaboration with external clinical, regulatory, and legal experts addressing the points raised by the FDA. Omeros concurrently requested a Type A meeting with FDA to resolve any outstanding items. Related Link: Omeros Sto

  • How do you get free COVID tests from the government? You can order online or with new hotline.

    Can't order free COVID-19 tests from the new government website, COVIDtests.gov? There's now a phone number to call for ordering or help.

  • Incoming bank cop at the Fed expected to bring a 'hawkish' touch to Wall Street

    Biden's pick for Fed vice chair of supervision, Sarah Bloom Raskin, could take a more aggressive approach to the banking industry than her Trump-appointed predecessor.

  • Teladoc Stock: Buy, Sell or Hold In 2022?

    At the top of that list is Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the telehealth company that saw its usage and stock price surge during the height of the pandemic as patients needing medical care turned to its platform to see doctors virtually. Considering this backdrop, investors could expect to see Teladoc's results tapering off, fitting the company neatly into the pandemic stock narrative. On its own, the 81% revenue growth is excellent, but it's even more impressive considering that Q3 of 2020 featured growth of 108%.

  • SEC’s Gensler wants crypto exchange regulation in 2022, warns on stablecoin

    Unregulated crypto exchanges would mean "another year of the public being vulnerable," Gensler told Yahoo Finance.

  • Milwaukee County prosecutor seeks to pass off case over fake electors to state or federal agencies

    Milwaukee County prosecutor passes off investigation over fraudulent electors to Wisconsin Department of Justice or federal prosecutors.

  • Intel CEO Urges Lawmakers to ‘Not Waste This Crisis’ in Chip Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger urged the U.S. and Europe to push ahead with efforts to bring back chip manufacturing, arguing that government funding is needed to address an overconcentration of production in Asia. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Cov

  • New budget airline to launch transpacific flights connecting US and Asia – with a stop in Alaska

    Carrier’s CEO claims passengers will save time and money by changing planes in Anchorage

  • Fed to raise rates three times this year to tame unruly inflation: Reuters poll

    The U.S. Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy at a much faster pace than thought a month ago to tame persistently high inflation, now viewed by economists polled by Reuters as the biggest threat to the U.S. economy over the coming year. Encouraged by apparent lower severity of the Omicron variant, governments and central banks around the world are attempting to push their economies back into some version of normality. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said recently he sees an economy that "functions right through these waves of COVID-19."

  • Is American Airlines Stock A Buy Following Q4 Earnings?

    Is AAL stock a good buy following fourth-quarter earnings? Take a look at the American Airlines stock chart.

  • The U.K. Is Two Months Away From a Brutal Cost-of-Living Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Soaring energy prices and rising inflation are causing policy headaches around the world. In the U.K., though, the government is raising taxes at the same time, kicking off an economic experiment in one of the countries worst-hit by the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq In

  • With gaffe on voting rights, Mitch McConnell confirms what many already fear

    Linda Blackford: Sometimes gaffes have a way of stating the truth and they confirm many people’s suspicions about who is worthy of our democracy and who is not.

  • American Airlines promises return to profit later this year

    American Airlines Group Inc. promised a return to profitability later this year as it will lower capacity further than Wall Street expected and it sounded optimistic about leisure travel.