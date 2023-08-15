Canadian trucking company set to build $250M facility near Toronto

Highlight Motor Group’s facility in Bradford, Canada, will total 1.1 million square feet and could create 2,000 jobs, officials said. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Canada-based carrier Highlight Motor Group (HMG) recently broke ground on a 100-acre development in the Toronto area that will serve as the company’s new headquarters and trucking operations hub.

The $250 million facility will total 1.1 million square feet and include a 350,000-square-foot logistics warehouse, as well as a truck yard and repair shop. It will be in Bradford, Ontario, about 43 miles north of Toronto.

“This colossal venture reflects our dedication to innovation and growth,” HMG said in a Facebook post. “This decision will facilitate the creation of over 2,000 jobs in the near future and establish Bradford as a sought after hub in the Greater Toronto Area’s northern region.”

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2026.

HMG officials said the facility could help the company add as many as 2,000 new employees, including truck drivers, maintenance staff, sales people and other positions. The company currently has 1,100 employees across North America.

HMG was founded in 2007 by Kirk Kalinitchenko, who still serves as president and CEO. The carrier is currently based in Vaughn, Ontario, about 20 miles from where the new facility is being constructed.

The cross-border carrier has about 1,500 trailers and 760 trucks, with terminals in Toronto, New Jersey, Chicago and Los Angeles. They provide nationwide truckload and LTL services, as well as temperature-controlled shipment of hazardous products.

