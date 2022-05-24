U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,941.48
    -32.27 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,928.62
    +48.38 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,264.45
    -270.83 (-2.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,764.83
    -27.94 (-1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.26
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.50
    +17.70 (+0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    +0.31 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0738
    +0.0041 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7600
    -0.0990 (-3.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2532
    -0.0056 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.8420
    -1.0460 (-0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,507.17
    +129.44 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    655.31
    -0.52 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.35
    -29.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,748.14
    -253.38 (-0.94%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

CANADIAN UTILITIES LIMITED ANNOUNCES CONVERSION RESULTS FOR ITS SERIES Y PREFERRED SHARES

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CDUAF
  • CDUTF
  • CDUUF
  • CUTLF

CALGARY, AB, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX: CU) (TSX: CU.X)

CANADIAN UTILITIES LIMITED ANNOUNCES CONVERSION RESULTS FOR ITS SERIES Y PREFERRED SHARES (CNW Group/Canadian Utilities Limited)
CANADIAN UTILITIES LIMITED ANNOUNCES CONVERSION RESULTS FOR ITS SERIES Y PREFERRED SHARES (CNW Group/Canadian Utilities Limited)

Canadian Utilities Limited announced today that after having taken into account all election notices following the conversion deadline for the Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series Y ("Series Y Preferred Shares") tendered for conversion into Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Shares Series Z ("Series Z Preferred Shares"), the holders of Series Y Preferred Shares are not entitled to convert their Series Y Preferred Shares into Series Z Preferred Shares. There were approximately 21,400 Series Y Preferred Shares tendered for conversion, which is less than the two million shares required to give effect to conversions into Series Z Preferred Shares.

The Series Y Preferred Shares will continue to pay on a quarterly basis, for the five-year period from and including June 1, 2022 to but excluding June 1, 2027, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of Canadian Utilities Limited, a fixed dividend based on an annual dividend rate of 5.20%

For more information on the terms of, and risks associated with an investment in, the Series Y Preferred Shares, please see Canadian Utilities Limited's prospectus supplement dated September 15, 2011, which can be found under Canadian Utilities Limited's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

With approximately 4,800 employees and assets of $21 billion, Canadian Utilities Limited is an ATCO company. Canadian Utilities is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering essential services and innovative business solutions in Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations); Energy Infrastructure (electricity generation, energy storage, and industrial water solutions); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales). More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.

Investor & Analyst Inquiries: 
Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President
Finance, Treasury, Risk & Sustainability
Colin.Jackson@atco.com
403 808 2636

Media Inquiries:
Kurt Kadatz
Director, Corporate Communications
Kurt.Kadatz@atco.com
587 228 4571

Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions (including as may be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic), and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. .  Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists are not exhaustive. For additional information about the principal risks that the Company faces, see "Business Risks and Risk Management" in Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year-ended December 31, 2021.  There can be no assurance that dividends will be paid. The declaration and payment of any dividend is at the discretion of the Company's board of directors and will depend on numerous factors, including compliance with applicable laws and the financial performance, debt, obligations, working capital requirements and future capital requirements of the Company and its subsidiaries.

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Canadian Utilities Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/24/c2537.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Plunging Today

    Shares of cruise line stocks plunged in trading on Tuesday as the market continues to grapple with economic uncertainty. Industry giant Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) was down as much as 11.3% in trading today, Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) fell 10%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) dropped 11.8%. The news continues to be murky at best with companies warning of slowing sales in a variety of sectors, consumers experiencing inflation, and the Federal Reserve continuing to indicate that it will keep raising interest rates.

  • Why Micron, AMD, and Nvidia Stocks Retreated Today

    Two months ago, computer memory maker Micron (NASDAQ: MU) reported its financial results for fiscal Q2 2022, and the news was incredible -- sales were up 25% year over year, and net profits more than tripled. Three weeks ago, semiconductors specialist Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) reported some earnings of its own, and again the news was great -- sales up 71% and profits rising 42%. Heading into earnings day, Nvidia stock is down 5.3% at 11:10 a.m. ET Tuesday, and investor worry is beginning to bleed over into other tech stocks.

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's 10 Best Dividend Stocks

    These passive income powerhouses will bring in between $101 million and $904 million annually for Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Why Shopify Stock Was Tumbling Again Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were sliding today as the e-commerce software company was one of several tech stocks to fall in sympathy with Snap (NYSE: SNAP), which warned that second-quarter results would come in below its earlier guidance and blamed a deteriorating macroeconomic environment for the downward revision. As of 1:35 p.m. ET, Shopify stock was down 10.4%, while Snap had plunged 41.9% at the same time.

  • Why Tesla Stock Turned South Today

    After a brief respite on Monday, shares of electric-vehicle (EV) leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) turned back south again on Tuesday. Tesla has announced plans to resume full-capacity production of EVs at its Shanghai Gigafactory as early as today. If it succeeds in getting production back up to full speed, it could be churning out nearly 950,000 vehicles per year in China, putting it back on track toward its goal of producing 1.5 million EVs per year.

  • Billionaire George Soros just loaded up on these two beaten-down growth stocks

    This super investor is going against the herd. Maybe you should, too.

  • Meta stock tumbles on Snap guidance, Abercrombie reports surprise loss, Apple shops for EA

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to today's trending industry stories, including companies impacted by the ongoing tech sell-off.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Plunged Today

    It must be getting increasingly difficult for investors in Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) to hold their nerve. The hydrogen stock sank Tuesday morning and was down by 8.9% as of 1 p.m. ET. With that drop, Plug Power stock has now lost almost 30% of its value in just the month of May.

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)?

    Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBD ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS...

  • Why GameStop Is Falling Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are tumbling 6.7% at 10:40 a.m. EST on Tuesday, a day after the video game retailer launched its first digital wallet, which allows holders to easily access and trade their cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The wallet will also enable transactions on GameStop's NFT marketplace, which the retailer expects to launch in its fiscal second quarter. GameStop's turnaround is predicated on a transition to digital assets.

  • Why Fisker Shares Are Falling Today

    Shares of Fisker (NYSE: FSR) fell as much as 15% on Tuesday after the electric vehicle manufacturer announced plans to sell $350 million worth of additional shares into the market. The move comes just weeks after company officials implied they would not have to go to market with additional shares, and it likely caught investors off guard. Fisker is one of a number of electric vehicle start-ups attempting to bring an automobile to market.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Reverses Course on Electric-Vehicle Titan Tesla

    Asset manager Cathie Wood also bought shares of her flagship fund's No. 3 holding and shares of a cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Why Rivian Stock Crashed Today

    Many stocks in the technology sector have been sliding over the past several weeks and months. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) was one that reversed its downtrend after it reported first-quarter results on May 11. Momentum off the stock's all-time low continued when the CEO added another 1 million shares to his holdings, and the company made progress to solidify plans and incentives with the state of Georgia for a second production facility.

  • In a ‘baby with the bathwater’ market, here are a dozen unfairly punished stocks, ripe for a bounce

    Our call of the day comes from Jefferies analysts, who round up some small to medium-size stocks that have been hit unreservedly hard in this market rout.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy With the Market Nearing Bear Territory

    Down more than 26% so far this year, the Nasdaq Composite has been in a bear market for some time, while the S&P 500 briefly entered into bear market territory last week. While it has undoubtedly been a difficult year for many investors, bear markets inevitably return to bull markets. With that in mind, investors should prepare now and look for bargains while a bear market is in full swing because investors with a long-term outlook are often rewarded.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Tumbling Today

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were tumbling 9.7% as of 11:28 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The company didn't make any announcements that would explain the decline. Instead, Novavax's fall appears to be primarily a result of the overall stock market turmoil with all of the major market indexes sinking today.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 90% Upside Potential

    Last week, the S&P 500 finished Friday’s session with a rally that gave the index a small gain of 0.15% for the day. It was a good thing, too, since the index flirted with a net-20% loss during the session. That’s bear market territory, the kind of market move that will further spook investors after a springtime of headwinds. Inflation is running at 40-year high levels, Q1 showed a net economic contraction, Russia’s war on Ukraine promises to further damage supplies and prices in the food, cooki

  • Snap CEO warns on earnings, social media stocks dive premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss social media stocks tanking premarket after Snap's CEO warned about earnings.

  • Here's Why Amazon Stock Retreated Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were falling today as investors responded to the disappointing financial results from Abercrombie & Fitch. Investors were concerned that some of the problems Abercrombie faced in its first quarter could be widespread across the entire retail sector. Amazon's stock was down 3.6% as of 3:01 p.m. ET.

  • Twitter Stock Slides On Snap Warning, Giving Elon Musk Another Reason To Walk Away From $44 Billion Takeover

    "Snap disaster likely pushes Musk one step closer to the door or lower deal price in eyes of Street," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.