Canadian Utilities Reports Higher Third Quarter 2021 Adjusted Earnings

Canadian Utilities today announced third quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $88 million ($0.33 per share), which were $12 million ($0.05 per share) higher compared to $76 million ($0.28 per share) in the third quarter of 2020.

Higher adjusted earnings in the third quarter of 2021 were mainly due to contributions from the Utilities segment as a result of the June 2021 commencement of LUMA Energy's 15-year contract to modernize and operate Puerto Rico's electricity transmission and distribution system. Higher levels of inflation in Australia also provided a positive impact to earnings.

IFRS earnings attributable to equity owners of the Company were $71 million in the third quarter of 2021, $20 million lower compared to 2020. Earnings attributable to equity owners of the Company include timing adjustments related to rate-regulated activities, dividends on equity preferred shares of the Company, unrealized gains or losses on mark-to-market forward and swap commodity contracts, one-time gains and losses, impairments, and items that are not in the normal course of business or a result of day-to-day operations. These items are not included in adjusted earnings.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Invested $252 million in capital projects in the third quarter of 2021, of which 86 per cent was invested in regulated utilities.





Announced a partnership with Future Fuel Ltd. to build and operate the Two Hills renewable natural gas (RNG) facility north of Vegreville, Alberta. The facility is Canadian Utilities' first commercial RNG production facility and is a strategic investment in our clean fuels strategy. The facility will combine organic waste from nearby municipalities with agricultural byproducts to produce approximately 230,000 gigajoules per year of renewable natural gas (enough to fuel 2,500 homes).





Completed Canada's most northerly off-grid solar project in Old Crow, Yukon with the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation, reducing diesel use by 189,000 litres annually and providing a clean energy source for decades to come.





Acquired the rights to the Empress Solar project, a 39-MW solar facility under development near Empress, Alberta. The project will provide enough renewable electricity to power more than 11,000 homes.





Acquired the development rights to build two solar projects with a combined capacity of 64-MW in Calgary, Alberta. The Deerfoot and Barlow projects will provide enough renewable electricity to power more than 18,000 homes.





Declared a fourth quarter dividend of 43.98 cents per share or $1.76 per Class A non-voting and Class B common share on an annualized basis.

With approximately 4,500 employees and assets of $21 billion, Canadian Utilities Limited is an ATCO company. Canadian Utilities is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering essential services and innovative business solutions in Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations); Energy Infrastructure (electricity generation, energy storage, and industrial water solutions); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales). More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com .

