Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.4486

The board of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of September, with investors receiving CA$0.4486 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.3%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Canadian Utilities was paying out 77% of earnings and more than 75% of free cash flows. This indicates that the company is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business, but we don't think that there are necessarily signs that the dividend might be unsustainable.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 5.9%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 79%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Canadian Utilities Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was CA$0.885, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$1.79. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.3% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

Canadian Utilities Could Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Canadian Utilities has grown earnings per share at 9.3% per year over the past five years. Past earnings growth has been decent, but unless this is one of those rare businesses that can grow without additional capital investment or marketing spend, we'd generally expect the higher payout ratio to limit its future growth prospects.

Our Thoughts On Canadian Utilities' Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Canadian Utilities' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Canadian Utilities that you should be aware of before investing. Is Canadian Utilities not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here