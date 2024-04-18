Canadian Utilities' (TSE:CU) Dividend Will Be CA$0.4531

The board of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of June, with investors receiving CA$0.4531 per share. This means the annual payment is 6.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Canadian Utilities' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. At the time of the last dividend payment, Canadian Utilities was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 111% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows can expose the business to needing to cut the dividend if the business runs into some challenges.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 4.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 79%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Canadian Utilities Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.97 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$1.81. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.5% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, Canadian Utilities has only grown its earnings per share at 2.1% per annum over the past five years. There are exceptions, but limited earnings growth and a high payout ratio can signal that a company has reached maturity. When the rate of return on reinvestment opportunities falls below a certain minimum level, companies often elect to pay a larger dividend instead. This is why many mature companies often have larger dividend yields.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We don't think Canadian Utilities is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Canadian Utilities (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing.

