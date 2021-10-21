U.S. markets close in 1 hour 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,537.71
    +1.52 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,510.03
    -99.31 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,178.58
    +56.91 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.44
    -2.32 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.55
    -0.87 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.10
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    -0.31 (-1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1628
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6800
    +0.0440 (+2.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3785
    -0.0041 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8840
    -0.4450 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,718.29
    -3,774.84 (-5.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,485.40
    -49.25 (-3.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Canadian Vaping Association: 100 experts in nicotine science and policy challenge the WHO to change its stance on vaping

The Canadian Vaping Association
·3 min read

BEAMSVILLE, Ontario, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With vaping slated for discussion at the upcoming Conference of the Parties (COP9) to the WHO FCTC and of the Meeting of the Parties (MOP2), 100 experts in nicotine science and policy have penned a letter to the Heads of Delegation calling on the WHO to modernise its approach to tobacco policy.

In recent years the WHO has doubled down on its regressive positions on vaping and tobacco harm reduction, going so far as to award India’s Health and Family Wellness Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardan, for introducing legislation to ban e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products. Given India has the second highest smoking rates globally, behind China, it is alarming the WHO would award restricting access to an effective harm reduction product.

Often restrictions to vape products are justified as cautious policy, with health agencies citing uncertainty in vaping’s long term health consequences. However, in regard to unknown health outcomes, the letter’s authors state, “…we must also consider the substantial body of evidence we do have and not allow excessive caution or residual uncertainties to deny smokers promising options to switch away from the combustible products that we know with certainty are lethal.”

Additionally, the authors cite the powerful essay written by the 15 past presidents of the leading academic society, the Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco (SRNT). The authors of the essay, are some of the most credible tobacco control experts globally and use the essay address many misperceptions including relative risks, youth use and the gateway effect.

“While evidence suggests that vaping is currently increasing smoking cessation, the impact could be much larger if the public health community paid serious attention to vaping’s potential to help adult smokers, smokers received accurate information about the relative risks of vaping and smoking, and policies were designed with the potential effects on smokers in mind. That is not happening,” said the authors of Balancing Consideration of the Risks and Benefits of E-Cigarettes.

“It is not happening in WHO. That must change, if necessary, through the leadership of the Parties if WHO remains unwilling or unable to perform this role… Regrettably, WHO has been dismissive of the potential to transform the tobacco market from high-risk to low-risk products. WHO is rejecting a public health strategy that could avoid millions of smoking-related deaths,” the authors stated in response to the excerpt from the past president’s essay.

“We believe that it is time for global tobacco policy to draw on the full potential of tobacco harm reduction. We hope the public health science, policy, and practitioner communities will converge on a common purpose to meet the SDGs and to reduce the global burden of tobacco-related disease and premature mortality as quickly and deeply as possible,” concluded the authors.

“Many of the world’s most credible experts are speaking out at the highest levels to advocate that vaping remains accessible to adult smokers. The experts and the science have been clear that if properly supported vaping could prevent the premature death of millions of people globally,” said Darryl Tempest, Executive Director of the CVA.

Darryl Tempest
Executive Director
647-274-1867
dtempest@thecva.org


Recommended Stories

  • I know what can happen to a woman after she’s spiked on a night out

    “Nothing happened.” Those were the first words I heard when I woke up in a strange bed, with nine hours of memory missing. The last thing I had known, a colleague and I were out for a drink. It was 8pm, still light out, and I remember thinking how great it was that it was early enough to make it to my friend’s house for dinner.

  • 2 COVID Stocks I'd Consider Instead of Moderna

    Shares of vaccine maker Moderna hit highs of nearly $500 earlier this year. No doubt, Moderna has been an exceptional investment over the past year, soaring 350% while the S&P 500 has risen by just 29%. Two stocks I'd buy instead of Moderna are AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) and Merck (NYSE: MRK).

  • Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

    The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Most People Who Get Sick From COVID

  • Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s treatment had ‘potentially the worst drug launch of all time,’ analyst says

    A Wall Street analyst described the launch of Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s disease drug as 'potentially the worst drug launch of all time,' and others are also unimpressed.

  • A surprising reason many businesses don’t have Covid vaccine mandates

    Some CEOs worry they'll lose workers they can't replace if they require all employees to get vaccinated.

  • Vaping's Growth (Still) Can't Offset Smoking's Decline

    E-cigarette usage is sure to gain traction, particularly in light of the FDA's announcements in October. It just doesn't matter to the tobacco industry as we know it.

  • 3 Things About CRISPR Therapeutics That Smart Investors Know

    The gene-editing virtuoso CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is one of the most-watched stocks in biotech, and it's no surprise why. CRISPR Therapeutics has a handful of different programs that could turn out to be low-risk cures for previously intractable hereditary diseases. Smart investors are likely to disregard the notion that the company's revenue is actually growing.

  • AbbVie Stock Is Making A Comeback On Inflammatory Drugs — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy as shares make a comeback on promising news for its drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, in inflammatory conditions?

  • Why A.I. Is About To Trigger The Next Great Medical Breakthrough

    The face of the trillion-dollar healthcare industry has changed. This $2 stock could emerge as a key leader

  • Could This Be the Next Blockbuster Indication for Eli Lilly?

    Eli Lilly and Incyte's Olumiant could be a groundbreaking therapy for patients with alopecia areata.

  • Why Cortexyme Thinks It Could Be Next In The Mega Alzheimer's Drug Market

    The next donnybrook in Alzheimer's disease is looming. Biogen gained the first approval, and a slew of biotech stocks are now lining up.

  • 5 Ways Scientists Think You Can Live Longer

    Adalberto Roque/AFP via GettyMost people want to live a long and happy life—or at least avoid a short and miserable one. If you’re in that majority, then you’re in luck. Over the last decade, a quiet research revolution has occurred in our understanding of the biology of aging.The challenge is to turn this knowledge into advice and treatments we can benefit from. Here we bust the myth that lengthening healthy life expectancy is science fiction, and show that it is instead scientific fact.Nutriti

  • Hundreds Sickened After Onion-Linked Salmonella Outbreak

    (Bloomberg) -- People across the U.S. have been advised to throw away all unlabeled red, white and yellow onions after a mass salmonella outbreak sickened hundreds of people across 37 states.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing T

  • Houston biotech cos. begin clinical trials for cancer, Covid-19 treatments

    Iterion Therapeutics and Moleculin Biotech — began clinical trials for drug candidates Oct. 19. Here's a look at how these Houston-based companies are moving through the regulatory pipeline: Houston-based oncology firm Iterion Therapeutics Inc. is initiating clinical trials for its lead drug candidate with the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • Tetra Bio-Pharma Receives Positive Opinion for Orphan Drug Designation for QIXLEEF™ from the European Medicines Agency

    Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA: JAM1), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) issued a positive opinion on the Company's application for Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for its investigational medicine QIXLEEF™ as a potential treatment for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), a chronic neuropathic pain condition.

  • Numinus Advances Phase 1 Trial on Proprietary Psilocybin Product

    Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSXV: NUMI), a leader in psychedelics-focused mental healthcare, is pleased to have finalized the study design and protocol for a Phase 1 clinical trial on a naturally derived Psilocybin extract, previously announced on April 26, 2021. This major milestone advances Numinus' investigation of its first proprietary psychedelic product, which was developed using a patent-pending technology submitted to the US Patent and Trade Office.

  • CDC gathers to discuss which patient groups should get Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccine boosters, and Pfizer reports positive results from booster trial

    There was a flurry of positive news on vaccine boosters Thursday, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gathered to discuss which patient groups should be eligible for the boosters developed by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

  • Delta's surprise U.K. comeback is a warning sign for the U.S.

    When it comes to COVID-19, what happens in the United Kingdom rarely stays in the United Kingdom — and that, in turn, rarely bodes well for the rest of the world.

  • Lineage, Pioneering a New Branch of Medicine — OpRegen Continues to Show Promising Results in Dry AMD with Geographic Atrophy

    Photo by Daniil Kuželev on Unsplash The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: LCTX) (TASE: LCTX) recently provided an update on its lead program OpRegen®, a cell replacement therapy for dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) with geographic atrophy (GA). Lineage is pioneering a new branch of medicine, which is manufacturing differenti