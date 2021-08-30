U.S. markets closed

Canadian Vaping Association: Canada’s smoking reduction targets lag behind other Western nations

The Canadian Vaping Association
·2 min read

BEAMSVILLE, Ontario, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the better part of a decade, science has found vaping to be significantly less harmful than smoking. While this fact is widely acknowledged by health agencies and academics, the Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) is concerned by recent surveys finding more than half of smokers believe vaping is as or more harmful than smoking. Misperceptions surrounding vaping have slowed adoption and prevented smokers from making informed decisions about their health.

Although Canada has taken a cautious approach in advocating for smokers to switch to vaping, other Western nations have embraced vaping with great success. Notably, the UK attributes 1.5 million people’s success quitting smoking to vaping. “There has been a fourfold increase in the number of vapers since 2012 when the figure was 700,000. However, growth has slowed a great deal in the last couple of years and fewer smokers year on year understand the reduced risk of vaping compared to smoking tobacco,” Action on Smoking and Health.

Additionally, Public Health England issued a press release stating that vaping is better than all other nicotine replacement therapy products. The release referenced King’s College London’s study that found vaping to have a quit success rate of between 59.7% and 74% in 2019 and 2020, when paired with stop smoking services. The release reported that an estimated 50,000 smokers quit through vaping that otherwise would have continued smoking.

Vaping’s efficacy for quitting smoking is also validated by an international review produced by Cochrane, a global network of independent researchers. A review of 50 of the top studies on vaping’s efficacy found that smokers who used vaping to quit were more likely to be successful. The results showed vaping to be 70% more effective than nicotine replacement therapy (NRT).

“Everyday more than 100 Canadians die prematurely from smoking related disease and illness. Canada has a responsibility to ensure that smokers understand the relative risk of vaping so they can choose the most appropriate product to help them stop smoking. The fact that the UK and New Zealand have supported vaping and have set goals to be completely smoke-free almost a decade sooner than Canada, speaks to the need to reassess our tobacco control strategies,” said Darryl Tempest, Executive Director of the CVA.

About the Canadian Vaping Association: The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) is a registered national, not-for-profit organization, established as the voice for the independent Canadian vaping industry. The CVA represents over 200 retail and online vaping businesses in Canada and has no funding or affiliation with tobacco companies or their affiliates. The CVA acts as a liaison with the federal and provincial governments on all legislative and regulatory issues related to the independent vape industry.

Darryl Tempest
Executive Director
647-274-1867
dtempest@thecva.org


